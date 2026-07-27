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Every July, Russia's Navy Day is supposed to be one of the Kremlin's biggest propaganda spectacles. Warships from across Russia's fleets gather in St. Petersburg while Putin reviews them and reminds Russians, foreign dignitaries, and the rest of the world that Russia is supposedly one of the world's great naval powers. But this year, for the second straight year, there was no fleet review.

Instead, Putin delivered his Navy Day address standing in front of a giant banner of a submarine because the Kremlin apparently decided that a banner was safer than assembling an actual fleet, or what remains of it. Choosing a carefully choreographed backdrop instead of warships says everything about how Ukraine's long-range strike campaign has turned one of Russia's proudest military traditions into a security risk.

Now think about how remarkable that is. Putin, who expected Kyiv to fall in three days, now has to worry about whether his own Navy Day parade can safely go ahead. Internet blackouts during his visit to St. Petersburg served as yet another reminder that Putin’s hometown is no longer insulated from the consequences of Russia’s genocidal war against Ukraine.

What happened during Navy Day is part of a much larger pattern that has unfolded over the past several years as the Kremlin's two most important military holidays, Victory Day and Navy Day, have gradually shifted from demonstrations of Russian military power into reminders of just how much of that image was built on myth, propaganda, and carefully staged displays.

For decades, tanks rolling through Red Square and warships sailing past Putin reinforced the illusion of an unstoppable army and an unmatched navy, convincing Russians, foreign leaders, intelligence services, and even many military analysts that Russia was a formidable military superpower. Since the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has shattered that illusion, exposing an armed forces hollowed out by decades of corruption, theft, inflated procurement contracts, and a system where billions meant for the military ended up in oligarchs' yachts, offshore accounts, luxury villas, and the pockets of corrupt officials.

The annual parades tell that story better than any intelligence assessment ever could. Victory Day, the most important holiday in Russia and one woven into the fabric of Russian identity, has long served as the Kremlin’s most powerful demonstration of “military strength” and national pride. Over the past several years, even that celebration has grown smaller as tanks, armored vehicles, and other military hardware disappeared from Red Square because they were deployed to Ukraine, damaged, or destroyed on the battlefield, while the growing threat of Ukrainian drone strikes forced the Kremlin to scale back the events.

When Russia launched its full-scale invasion, Ukraine had virtually no navy, yet over the past four years it has sunk or damaged dozens of Russian vessels, including the Black Sea Fleet's flagship Moskva. The very same warship that demanded the surrender of Snake Island and was famously told, "Russian warship, go fuck yourself," ultimately did exactly that, becoming one of the defining symbols of Russia's military humiliation and earning itself a Ukrainian postage stamp in the process. Ukraine has since destroyed landing ships and patrol vessels, repeatedly struck naval facilities in occupied Crimea, forced much of Russia's Black Sea Fleet to withdraw from occupied Sevastopol to Novorossiysk, and fundamentally changed the balance of power in the Black Sea.

The giant submarine banner wasn’t just embarrassing. It was a snapshot of where Russia finds itself more than a decade after launching its war against Ukraine in 2014 and four years after expanding it into a full-scale invasion. For decades, the Kremlin successfully sold the image of an unstoppable military, an illusion that many Western governments, intelligence and defense agencies, military analysts, and policymakers accepted as reality.

Now, as Putin poses in front of a picture of a submarine, Ukraine is methodically dismantling the infrastructure that keeps Russia’s war going, striking airfields, defense factories, logistics hubs, rail lines, ammunition depots, oil facilities, while isolating occupied Crimea from the logistics that sustain Russia's occupation.

Now that is the real story behind this year’s Navy Day. Russian history has repeatedly shown that rulers have often survived horrific brutality while military failure and the perception of weakness have threatened their legitimacy and grip on power. The Kremlin’s greatest challenge is no longer projecting military power abroad but maintaining the image of strength at home on which so much of Putin’s rule now dependsc. Ironically, the giant submarine banner may have been the most accurate representation of Russia’s military and failing state.

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