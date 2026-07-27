Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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Digital Canary 💪💪🇨🇦🇺🇦🗽's avatar
Digital Canary 💪💪🇨🇦🇺🇦🗽
7h

A veritable Submarine Potemkin (Village)!

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William McCann's avatar
William McCann
7h

Thus Putin, following in the dainty steps of Catherine the Great, parades in front of painted pictures. History does rhyme!

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