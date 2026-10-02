Parliament House in Helsinki. Photographer: Maija Astikainen/Bloomberg

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Today, for a change, I am not writing about explosions, arson attacks, drone incursions, information operations, or critical infrastructure going up in flames somewhere in Europe. Instead, I decided to write about something very strange happening in Finland that bears the hallmarks of an old KGB tactic.

Over the past year, close to 20 Finnish MPs have reported signs that their homes had been entered, but nothing was stolen or damaged. Instead, lawmakers noticed small things that suggested someone had been inside. Doors they thought were closed were left open. Lights they had turned off were suddenly on. Apparently there were other signs, and Finnish authorities aren’t saying what they were because police are investigating.

It wasn’t until First Deputy Speaker Paula Risikko learned about one of the suspected break-ins in September and alerted parliamentary security that they realized there were more cases. Parliament then asked political groups whether other lawmakers had noticed anything unusual in their homes, and that is when the scale of what was happening became clear. Speaker Jussi Halla-aho said the number of cases was “significant” and that there were similarities between them, including signs that may have been deliberately left behind. The lawmakers don’t appear to have much in common either. They aren’t from one particular political party or demographic group, and investigators have noticed other recurring signs that they aren’t disclosing publicly.

That immediately made me think of an old tactic from the Soviet days. The KGB was notorious for doing similar things to dissidents, critics, foreign diplomats, journalists, intelligence officers, and others, and Russian security services continue the practice to this day.

It also reminded me of a story John Sipher told me years ago. Sipher, a former CIA officer who was stationed in Moscow in the 1990s and later served as deputy of the CIA’s worldwide Russia program, told me about his colleague Steven Hall, CIA station chief in Moscow. Hall went for his regular run one morning and the next morning discovered one of his sneakers was missing. He bought another pair, went running again, and another sneaker disappeared.

Hall realized what was happening, walked into the living room and started talking to the ceiling, knowing the apartment was bugged. He told the Russians that he needed to run and gave them the route he planned to take. The next day, both missing sneakers were back, and when Hall went for his run, the surveillance team was waiting along the route he had given them.

I reached out to Sipher for comment on what is happening in Finland, and he told me, “Surveillants in Moscow would often send signals by breaking into our homes.” Refrigerators would be unplugged, pets poisoned, and shits would be left in the toilet.

Sipher also served in Finland, where he remembers Russia acting as though the country was its “backyard” and that it “could get away with anything.” Finland has changed dramatically since then, most notably by joining NATO, but it still has the unfortunate luck of being Russia’s neighbor. The two countries share an 830-mile border, and relations have deteriorated dramatically since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Again, we don’t know if Russia is involved, but the tactic is very familiar. Finnish officials aren’t dismissing the possibility of a foreign government being behind the break-ins either. Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said foreign involvement was “quite possible,” while Halla-aho noted that this kind of behavior has been associated with state actors. Orpo also said ministers could have been affected, meaning the cases may extend beyond the MPs already identified. And with Finland’s parliamentary election only six months away, he warned that foreign interference needs to be taken seriously, specifically pointing to Russia’s efforts to influence elections elsewhere in Europe.

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