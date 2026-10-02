Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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Winterish for Ukraine's avatar
Winterish for Ukraine
Oct 2Edited

They’ll throw your dog out of the window to kill it. It’s psyop. And you understand it already. Special forces or Marines did something like this in Vietnam. Left a calling card. [Not harming dogs!]

Russians definitely threatening Finland and all beyond, as you keep warning us. I spoke to a fellow American voter yesterday who cannot watch or read the news for medical reasons. Women are increasingly incurring cardiac and systemic health damage from news now.

She wanted proof. I couldn’t help her because she could not understand. It was so frustrating.

You do this best. We need your work and the Olga Lautman voice. Please take good care. Thank you.

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Elbows Up's avatar
Elbows Up
Oct 2

These are fear tactics. The best way to dispel fear is to bring it into the light, talk about it and together resolve to not be intimidated. Thank you, Olga, for your reporting.

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