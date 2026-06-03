Police officers stand in front of a banner and flags with the logo of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum as heavy smoke billows in the background after drones hit infrastructure, in St. Petersburg, Russia, on June 3, 2026. Stringer/Reuters

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After weeks of devastating, horrific images from Ukraine, including another massive Russian missile and drone terrorist attack that killed 23 people, including children, and left rescuers once again pulling victims from the rubble of apartment buildings, Ukrainians are reminding the world why their courage, resilience, and determination continue to inspire millions.

Just days after Russia launched another devastating attack on Kyiv, Dnipro, and other Ukrainian cities, smoke hung over St. Petersburg as delegates arrived for SPIEF, Putin’s flagship economic forum and one of the Kremlin’s crown jewels.

An annual gathering that Russian officials use to project “strength, stability, and economic resilience” while courting foreign politicians, business leaders, and other influential visitors despite more than a decade of war against Ukraine and sanctions that have steadily expanded since Russia’s genocidal full-scale invasion.

And SPIEF is not merely an economic forum. For decades, gatherings like these have provided valuable opportunities for Russian intelligence services, with foreign guests mingling under extensive surveillance, intelligence collection, influence operations, and the use of intermediaries and escorts to cultivate relationships and compromise influential visitors.

But this year is different. Instead of the carefully staged image of strength and stability the Kremlin hoped to project, visitors arriving for the opening of the forum were greeted by black smoke rising over one of Russia's largest oil terminals after Ukrainian drones struck energy infrastructure, military facilities in St. Petersburg, near Kronstadt, and a factory involved in weapons production deep inside Russia. Flights were disrupted, air defenses scrambled, and Putin's hometown awoke to another reminder that Ukraine can continue to reach inside Russia whenever it chooses.

The timing could hardly have been more symbolic. SPIEF remains one of the Kremlin’s most important propaganda events, a spectacle designed to convince foreign investors, business leaders, and political partners that Russia remains open for business despite its increasing desperation and strained economy.

This year's forum is particularly significant because, after years of isolation, the Kremlin is trying to show that relations with the U.S. are beginning to normalize thanks to Trump. Among the guests, Rodney Mims Cook Jr., chairman of the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts and Trump’s ballroom commissioner, is attending the forum, participating in a panel discussion, and plans to attend Putin's keynote address, becoming the first known representative of the U.S. government to attend SPIEF in several years. He joins a guest list that includes Candace Owens and other extremists.

And when it comes to war, the contrast between Russia and Ukraine could not be clearer. Russia continues to launch missiles and drones at apartment buildings, schools, hospitals, shopping centers, bomb shelters, and civilian infrastructure, leaving Ukrainian families searching through rubble for loved ones and rescue workers pulling survivors from collapsed buildings. Ukraine, meanwhile, focuses its strikes on oil terminals, military facilities, weapons factories, air bases, logistics hubs, and other assets that directly support Russia’s ability to wage war.

Since first invading Ukraine in 2014 and then launching its full-scale genocidal invasion in 2022, the Kremlin has repeatedly attempted to break Ukraine through terror, convinced that enough mass murder, violence, destruction, and suffering would eventually force Ukrainians to surrender. Instead, Ukrainians continue to adapt, innovate, and fight back, showing the world that determination, resilience, and ingenuity are some of the most powerful weapons on the battlefield.

And nowhere is that clearer than in St. Petersburg today. The Kremlin wants SPIEF to showcase “strength and stability,” but instead, delegates arrived under a cloud of smoke rising from facilities that help sustain Russia’s genocidal war.

I really hope the Kremlin and its guests enjoyed the opening ceremony.

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