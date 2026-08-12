Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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Fay's avatar
Fay
18h

So if the plan is to target Canada & U.S. maybe DJT is involved so he can declare an emergency and stop or takeover elections.

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Rue Ryuzaki's avatar
Rue Ryuzaki
18h

Thank you for drawing attention to this.

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