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In the same week that Russia's State Duma approved legislation creating a registry of every mobile phone operating in the country, news emerged that the Federal Communications Commission is advancing proposals that could make owning burner phones significantly more difficult in the United States.

The two measures are not identical, and of course, Russia’s proposal goes much further. But what stands out is how familiar the tactics are.

For years, Americans watched countries like Russia, China, and Iran build sophisticated surveillance systems while believing that such measures could only happen in authoritarian states. Yet today, many of the same surveillance capabilities are rapidly expanding in the U.S., receiving nowhere near the level of scrutiny or public attention they deserve.

Anyone who deals with Russia knows how these systems were built. They are never introduced as sweeping surveillance programs. Instead, they emerge gradually through a series of measures presented as reasonable responses to concerns such as crime, fraud, terrorism, public safety, cybercrime, and national security.

Over time, authorities granted for one purpose expand into others. Databases maintained by separate agencies are fused, information collected for one reason is repurposed and weaponized, and new technologies make it possible to connect identities, devices, locations, communications, financial records, travel patterns, and social networks.

As these systems become interconnected, governments gain the ability to build very detailed profiles of virtually anyone with just a few clicks. And with the emergence of AI, this becomes even more powerful, allowing authorities to analyze enormous amounts of data, identify networks, flag perceived threats, and generate lists of individuals and groups for monitoring or investigation.

The debate over burner phones highlights a much larger issue. Burner phones are often associated with criminals, but they are also used by journalists protecting sources, domestic violence survivors escaping abusive partners, whistleblowers, activists, and ordinary citizens who simply want privacy. Making anonymous communication more difficult may help law enforcement in some cases, but it also removes protections that have long existed in the United States.

The FCC proposal is only one part of a much larger story. Since Trump's return to power, federal agencies have consolidated vast amounts of personal data under the guise of immigration enforcement and border security, while new technologies have expanded the government's ability to identify, track, and monitor individuals. License plate reader networks already track vehicle movements across much of the country. Now, programs such as SignalTrace are being developed to connect vehicle locations with phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, AirPods, and other personal electronics.

Biometric identification systems continue to grow, while databases originally created for separate purposes are being linked, integrated, and shared across agencies. ICE is spending tens of millions of dollars increasing its use of iris-scanning technology, allowing agents to walk up to an individual, scan their eyes using a handheld device, and instantly check that information against vast government databases.

At the same time, the Department of Homeland Security has expanded social media surveillance and reportedly sought identifying information behind anonymous accounts that tracked or criticized ICE operations. According to reporting by the NYT, DHS sent administrative subpoenas to social media companies seeking names, email addresses, phone numbers, and other identifying information connected to accounts discussing ICE activity. Civil liberties advocates warn that efforts to unmask anonymous critics risk crossing the line into the surveillance of protected political speech.

Powerful technology platforms are making all these capabilities even more effective. Companies such as Palantir help governments integrate and search enormous volumes of information from multiple sources, allowing agencies to assemble detailed records of our movements, relationships, communications, and daily lives.

Immigrants and other vulnerable groups are often the first targets of new surveillance systems and repressive measures, serving as a testing ground where governments can refine capabilities, overcome legal obstacles, and normalize practices that later expand far beyond their original targets.

And what makes these developments particularly concerning is that they are no longer limited to tracking vehicles, identifying migrants, combating fraud, or collecting biometric data. They increasingly touch on speech, association, political activity, and citizens criticizing the government anonymously. This is exactly why I have been sounding the alarm.

The results can be seen in Russia. This week, the State Duma approved legislation creating a registry of every mobile phone operating in the country. The move comes as the Kremlin has spent the past year restricting internet access through mobile internet shutdowns, website blocking, VPN restrictions, and communications disruptions that have now reached Moscow and St. Petersburg. Russians still have access to the internet, but the Kremlin is steadily tightening its control over how people communicate and access information. And this is only a tiny glimpse of the much larger surveillance system built over the past two decades.

The same lesson applies beyond Russia. In Hungary, many dismissed concerns about Viktor Orbán’s growing control over state institutions as alarmist until much of the infrastructure enabling that control was already in place. Democratic societies rarely lose freedoms all at once. The process is usually gradual, with each new measure appearing reasonable in isolation until the broader pattern becomes impossible to ignore.

Russia’s new phone registry and the FCC proposal are very different policies. But both serve as a reminder that surveillance systems are always justified as necessary responses to legitimate problems and expand over time until powers that once seemed extraordinary become normalized and used against critics, journalists, activists, and political opponents.

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