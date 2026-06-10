Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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Will's avatar
Will
4h

Hopefully this doesn’t go through. I don’t see how it’ll combat any of the issues they mentioned. It’s trivial for any criminal to get a fake or stolen ID from the darknet. The only people it will impact are those that aren’t criminals, and have legitimate reasons for wanting/needing privacy.

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Richard's avatar
Richard
4h

Great reporting…. Yes… all true .. the surveillance state etc is here and gonna get worse….. unfortunately

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