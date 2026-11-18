Japan deployed jets to warn ‘suspected Russian’ aircraft that entered its airspace [Representative photo from September 2025]

Tracking sabotage, espionage, cyberattacks, bomb threats, drone incursions, covert operations, and shadow warfare across Europe and the United States.

Incidents include confirmed Russian operations and cases still under investigation. Inclusion does not imply Russian involvement.

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November 17 | Bulgaria | LPG Tanker Sinks in Black Sea

A Liberian-flagged gas tanker sank in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea on Tuesday, according to the Defense Ministry, the latest in an unprecedented series of incidents affecting shipping there. The gas carrier GAS HUSKY, en route from Alexandria, Egypt, to the Romanian port of Midia, is the second merchant ship to sink off Bulgaria’s coast in two days.

Source: Associated Press

November 17 | Japan, South Korea & Taiwan | Russian Military Aircraft Activity

Japan scrambled fighter jets after two suspected Russian aircraft entered its airspace near Okinoshima on Tuesday morning. Tokyo lodged a formal protest with Moscow. Similar suspected Russian military aircraft activity was reported earlier today in South Korea and Taiwan’s air defence identification zone.

Source: BBC

November 17 | Moldova | Drone Incursion and Reports of Explosions

Seven Russian drones entered Moldovan airspace for approximately two and a half hours, including one that flew over the capital, Chisinau, according to Moldovan authorities. Five drones crashed near populated areas, including one outside the capital. Moldova temporarily closed its airspace, and President Maia Sandu called for additional sanctions against Russia.

Source: Reuters

November 17 | Czech Republic | Four Railway Incidents in Two Days

Four railway incidents were reported in the Czech Republic over the past two days, including collisions near Hluboká nad Vltavou on November 16 and in Prague on November 17. The three incidents on November 16 involved trains passing stop signals or proceeding without authorization. In Prague, 46 people were injured, four seriously. Railway authorities are investigating the incidents.

Source: BBC and Dopravacek

November 17 | Norway | Cyberattack on Equinor

Norwegian energy company Equinor, Europe’s largest natural gas supplier, reported an ongoing cyberattack affecting its IT systems, including internal email and applications.

Source: Reuters

November 17 | North Macedonia / Greece | Suspected Assassination Plot

North Macedonian authorities arrested five people suspected of preparing an assassination in Greece on instructions from an Iranian national.

Source: Associated Press

Other Notable Disruptions