Tracking sabotage, espionage, cyberattacks, bomb threats, drone incursions, covert operations, and shadow warfare across Europe and the United States.
Incidents include confirmed Russian operations and cases still under investigation. Inclusion does not imply Russian involvement.
November 18 | Spain | Bomb Threats Force School Evacuations
More than 10 schools in Galicia, Spain were evacuated after receiving bomb threats by email. Police searched the buildings and found no explosives. The threats come after similar incidents targeting thousands of schools in Italy, UK, and Ireland last week.
Source: The Independent
November 18 | Poland | Russian False-Flag Attack Plot Near Kaliningrad
Poland reportedly disrupted a Russian false-flag plot to carry out a mass-casualty attack near the Kaliningrad border and blame Ukraine in an effort to undermine military aid. Polish authorities deployed additional police, counterterrorism units, and intelligence personnel after receiving warnings from allied intelligence services.
Source: The Kyiv Independent
November 18 | Bulgaria | Five-Year Cyberespionage Operation Reported
Bulgarian authorities uncovered a five-year cyberespionage operation that stole more than 130 GB of government data, equivalent to approximately 62 million pages of documents. The stolen files included government reports and correspondence between ministries. The breach was discovered in August and reported on Wednesday.
Source: Reuters
November 17 | Spain & Romania | Bomb Threats Target Two Passenger Planes
Two passenger planes received bomb threats on Tuesday. Police evacuated and searched a Ryanair plane at Tenerife South Airport in Spain, and in Romania, authorities searched a Wizz Air flight after it landed in Bucharest from Chișinău. Both threats turned out to be hoaxes.
Other Notable Disruptions
November 18 | United States | NSA Outage Disrupts Middle East Intelligence Operations: The ongoing outage of the NSA’s classified communications network affected its Georgia intelligence facility, which supports U.S. cyber and intelligence operations in the Middle East.
Source: CNN
November 18 | United States | Florida Driver’s License and Registration Systems Outage: Florida’s Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles reported a statewide system disruption affecting the issuance of driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations.
Source: Fox35 Orlando
November 18 | United States | Widespread Water Outage in South Carolina: A power surge damaged Spartanburg Water’s main distribution line and backup line, disrupting water service. Spartanburg Water serves approximately 240,000 customers.
Source: WFSB
Thank You Olga xx my solace is they are, without exception a bunch of joyless bastards xx bringing only sorrow, if allowed, to this beautiful, thriving planet which we all may enjoy thanks to the gift of each breath xx I honestly do not know why they too have such a gift, but am open to learning and grateful for all the lovely people xx that's you Miss Lautman!
The pro-Russia commenters are getting active. Spotted on Paul Krugman’s substack, where he had a brief reference to the Kerch Bridge takedown:
“You are an unrepentant Russophobe. Why don't you stick to economics, something you are actually qualified to analyze, and drop the war mongering. Read Stephen Kinzer's book and open your eyes. Or maybe you would say Mexico has a right to join a Chinese military alliance and base Chinese missiles on its territory. Have you completely forgotten what the Cuban missile crisis was all about? Oh, I get it. You subscribe to the “Do as we say, not as we do” foreign policy.”