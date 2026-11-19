Polish soldiers patrol the border in Ozierany Male, Poland, on March 22, 2025. (Wojtek Radwanski/AFP/Getty Images)

Tracking sabotage, espionage, cyberattacks, bomb threats, drone incursions, covert operations, and shadow warfare across Europe and the United States.

Incidents include confirmed Russian operations and cases still under investigation. Inclusion does not imply Russian involvement.

November 18 | Spain | Bomb Threats Force School Evacuations

More than 10 schools in Galicia, Spain were evacuated after receiving bomb threats by email. Police searched the buildings and found no explosives. The threats come after similar incidents targeting thousands of schools in Italy, UK, and Ireland last week.

Source: The Independent

November 18 | Poland | Russian False-Flag Attack Plot Near Kaliningrad

Poland reportedly disrupted a Russian false-flag plot to carry out a mass-casualty attack near the Kaliningrad border and blame Ukraine in an effort to undermine military aid. Polish authorities deployed additional police, counterterrorism units, and intelligence personnel after receiving warnings from allied intelligence services.

Source: The Kyiv Independent

November 18 | Bulgaria | Five-Year Cyberespionage Operation Reported

Bulgarian authorities uncovered a five-year cyberespionage operation that stole more than 130 GB of government data, equivalent to approximately 62 million pages of documents. The stolen files included government reports and correspondence between ministries. The breach was discovered in August and reported on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters

November 17 | Spain & Romania | Bomb Threats Target Two Passenger Planes

Two passenger planes received bomb threats on Tuesday. Police evacuated and searched a Ryanair plane at Tenerife South Airport in Spain, and in Romania, authorities searched a Wizz Air flight after it landed in Bucharest from Chișinău. Both threats turned out to be hoaxes.

Sources: Metro UK | News.ro

Other Notable Disruptions