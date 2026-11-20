European Union flags flutter outside the “EU Enlargement Forum: Wider Europe-Stronger Europe” conference in Brussels, Belgium November 16, 2026. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq/File Photo

Tracking sabotage, espionage, cyberattacks, bomb threats, drone incursions, covert operations, and shadow warfare across Europe and the United States.

Incidents include confirmed Russian operations and cases still under investigation. Inclusion does not imply Russian involvement.

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November 19 | Belgium / European Union | Cyberattack Hits European Commission

The European Commission confirmed a cyberattack that disrupted internal systems for more than 10 days, affecting payroll, medical reimbursements, and translation services. Hackers reportedly used an AI-powered tool to find vulnerabilities. Officials are still investigating whether hackers stole employees’ personal information. Most systems are back online, but officials have yet to determine the full extent of the attack.

Source: Politico

November 19 | Ukraine | Russian Strikes Damage Dutch and Austrian Embassies in Kyiv

Russian drone and missile attacks damaged the Dutch and Austrian embassies in Kyiv, with drone debris also falling on the grounds of the Brazilian Embassy. The attacks came a day after Russia’s embassy in the Netherlands condemned a Dutch defense company for producing missiles used in Ukraine’s attack on the Crimean Bridge. The EU ambassador to Ukraine said a Russian drone exploded directly above her as she entered her hotel. No embassy personnel were injured.

Source: New York Times

November 19 | Taiwan | Russian Strategic Bombers Enter Taiwan’s Air Defense Zone

For the second time this week, Taiwan reported that two Russian Tu-95 strategic bombers entered its Air Defense Identification Zone on Thursday. The aircraft flew along Taiwan’s eastern coast after departing Vietnam, and Taiwanese forces monitored their movements.

Source: Reuters

November 19 | Italy | Campaign to Destabilize Italy

Italy’s interior minister said the recent wave of cyberattacks and bomb threats was an attempt to destabilize the country and undermine public trust in government institutions. Around 7,500 Italian schools received bomb threats on November 16. Investigators traced some of the threatening emails to hacked accounts overseas, but have not identified who was behind the threats.

Source: Reuters

Other Notable Disruptions

November 19 | United States | Cybersecurity Incident Disrupts USDA Systems: The U.S. Department of Agriculture took several applications offline following a cybersecurity incident earlier this week. The outages affected financial systems used to process payments and assistance to farmers, and prevented some employees from accessing loan information and other services. Source: Nextgov

November 19 | United States | Cyberattack Exposes Chase, Visa, and Mastercard Customer Data: A cyberattack targeting third-party vendors exposed the personal information of thousands of JPMorgan Chase customers, including email addresses, names, and some phone numbers. Visa and Mastercard also confirmed exposure related to the breach, although payment information and banking operations were not affected. Source: Associated Press