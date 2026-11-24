Members of the Polish military gather next to firefighting vehicles near the site where an object fell, in Rudnik and Sanem, Poland, November 20, 2026. Polish authorities said they investigate at least three objects found near the border with Ukraine on Friday. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Tracking sabotage, espionage, cyberattacks, bomb threats, drone incursions, covert operations, and shadow warfare across Europe and the United States.

Incidents include confirmed Russian operations and cases still under investigation. Inclusion does not imply Russian involvement.

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November 20 | Italy | Drone Alert at U.S. Naval Air Station Sigonella

Reported drone sightings near the U.S. military base at Sigonella in Sicily triggered security protocols and temporarily disrupted flight operations. Italian authorities opened an investigation into the unauthorized flights.

Source: Itamilradar

November 20 | Denmark | Russian Intelligence Accused of Plotting Assassination of Ukrainian Rapper

Denmark thwarted a Russian assassination plot against Ukrainian-American rapper Kyivstoner. Danish police arrested four suspects in September in connection with the plot. The suspects face charges of attempted murder and assisting a foreign intelligence service.

Source: CNN

November 20 | Poland | Three Russian Cruise Missiles Crash in NATO Territory

On Friday, three Russian Kh-101 cruise missiles entered Polish airspace and crashed in southeastern Poland. Polish investigators determined that the missiles were manufactured in Russia within the past two months. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte pledged to defend every inch of Polish territory, and the North Atlantic Council is scheduled to meet Monday to discuss the airspace violations.

Source: Reuters

November 21 | Norway | Cyberattack Targets National Login System

Norway’s Digitalisation Agency confirmed that ID-porten, the national authentication system used to access government and public services, is under a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack. Authorities have not publicly identified who is behind the attack.

Source: Faytuks Network

November 21 | Estonia | NATO Fighter Jets Scrambled Following Drone Warning

Estonia’s Defense Forces issued a drone threat warning for two counties in northeastern Estonia. NATO scrambled Turkish fighter jets in response. Authorities later lifted the warning.

Source: ERR

November 21 | Moldova | Russian Drone Violates Moldovan Airspace Twice

Moldova’s Defense Ministry reported that a Russian jet-powered drone crossed into Moldovan airspace twice near the village of Purcari during Russian attacks on Ukraine. The incident came just days after seven Russian drones entered Moldova’s airspace.

Source: Kyiv Independent

November 21 | Finland | Suspected Russian Military Helicopter Airspace Violation

Finland’s Defense Ministry reported a suspected violation of Finnish airspace by a Russian military helicopter near the coastal town of Loviisa. Finnish officials believe the incident may be connected to an attack on the Russian military-linked cargo ship Sparta II, which drifted into Finnish territorial waters after being struck by drones.

Source: Deutsche Welle

Other Notable Disruptions

November 20 | United States | FBI National Criminal Database Breached: The FBI is investigating an apparent cyberattack on its National Crime Information Center, a database used by law enforcement agencies nationwide to share information on warrants, fugitives, missing persons and criminal records. Source: Associated Press