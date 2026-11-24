Tracking sabotage, espionage, cyberattacks, bomb threats, drone incursions, covert operations, and shadow warfare across Europe and the United States.
Incidents include confirmed Russian operations and cases still under investigation. Inclusion does not imply Russian involvement.
November 23 | Estonia | Russia Warns Estonia of War
Russia summoned Estonia’s chargé d’affaires and accused Estonia of “hostile actions” that were “on the verge of triggering open war.” Russia’s threat came after Estonia announced it will close its border with Russia for at least six months beginning December 1, following a Russian arson plot against an Estonian defense company.
Source: Reuters
November 23 | Poland | Russian Drone Violates NATO Airspace
A Russian drone entered Polish airspace during an overnight attack on western Ukraine. Polish military authorities authorized its interception but ultimately decided against shooting it down, citing risks to civilians. The incursion came three days after three Russian cruise missiles crashed in southeastern Poland.
Source: Reuters
November 23 | Germany and Denmark | Hundreds of Schools Receive Bomb Threats
Around 450 German schools received emailed bomb threats on Monday, with similar threats targeting schools in Denmark. The incidents follow a wave of bomb threats targeting thousands of schools in Italy and Spain last week.
Source: Reuters
November 23 | Norway | Second Cyberattack Targets National Login System
Norway’s national authentication systems, ID-porten and MinID, were targeted by a DDoS attack, disrupting access to government services. The attack came two days after a similar attack on ID-porten.
Source: Digi
November 23 | Sweden | GPS Jamming Intensifies Near Stockholm
Over the weekend, GPS jamming spread across the Baltic Sea reaching Stockholm and surrounding areas. According to flight tracking data, 40–50% of aircraft near Stockholm’s Arlanda Airport experienced GPS interference, up from around 1%. Swedish aviation authorities reportedly issued a warning about GPS jamming and spoofing through December 31.
Sources: Flightradar24
November 21 | Kaliningrad | Possible Russian False-Flag Operation
Air raid sirens sounded across Kaliningrad on Saturday, and Russian air defenses opened fire near the Baltic Fleet’s naval base in Baltiysk. Kaliningrad’s governor claimed that a suspicious aerial object approaching from Lithuania triggered the alert. Lithuanian officials denied involvement.
Sources: GeoInsider
Other Notable Disruptions
November 20–23 | Iceland | Major Cyberattack Targets Internet Infrastructure: A cyberattack forced Icelandic web hosting company 1984 to shut down its services, affecting tens of thousands of customers. Icelandic cybersecurity authorities are investigating and have not identified who was responsible.
Source: Iceland Monitor
November 23 | United States | Cyberattack Targets Wyoming Uranium Mine: Peninsula Energy disclosed that a cyberattack on November 20 compromised operating systems at its Lance uranium mine in Wyoming. The company warned that the attack would temporarily disrupt operations and requested a halt in trading of its shares on the Australian Securities Exchange.
Source: The Northern Miner
November 22 | United States | Delta Airlines Outage Delays More Than 1,600 Flights: A technical failure affecting Delta’s aircraft weight and balance system delayed more than 1,600 flights nationwide on Sunday. Airline staff had to switch to manual procedures to allow flights to depart.
Source: ABC News
Thank for all of these reports of the recent increase in Russian hybrid and kinetic warfare. It helps to contextualise the seemingly out of the blue report on today’s (November 24 2026) BBC Radio 4 News at One of MI5 issuing a public national warning regarding the increasing dangers of Russian cyber attacks upon the UK’s state infrastructure. The BBC, surprisingly, even kept in the soundbite from the retired General they interviewed that the UK had been de facto in a war with Russia for a while now and that the government did not actually have the luxury of a thousand days (3 years) to begin to take serious steps to up UK’s national security.
One more for you, reporting in the Daily Telegraph today (24-Nov-2026), although apparently in Netherlands media on the 15th November
"Russian warship ‘jammed signal’ of BA and easyJet flights
Planes from Edinburgh, Manchester and London Heathrow among 140 affected off UK coast"
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/gift/6ae8ec316d205f15