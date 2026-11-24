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Tracking sabotage, espionage, cyberattacks, bomb threats, drone incursions, covert operations, and shadow warfare across Europe and the United States.

Incidents include confirmed Russian operations and cases still under investigation. Inclusion does not imply Russian involvement.

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November 23 | Estonia | Russia Warns Estonia of War

Russia summoned Estonia’s chargé d’affaires and accused Estonia of “hostile actions” that were “on the verge of triggering open war.” Russia’s threat came after Estonia announced it will close its border with Russia for at least six months beginning December 1, following a Russian arson plot against an Estonian defense company.

Source: Reuters

November 23 | Poland | Russian Drone Violates NATO Airspace

A Russian drone entered Polish airspace during an overnight attack on western Ukraine. Polish military authorities authorized its interception but ultimately decided against shooting it down, citing risks to civilians. The incursion came three days after three Russian cruise missiles crashed in southeastern Poland.

Source: Reuters

November 23 | Germany and Denmark | Hundreds of Schools Receive Bomb Threats

Around 450 German schools received emailed bomb threats on Monday, with similar threats targeting schools in Denmark. The incidents follow a wave of bomb threats targeting thousands of schools in Italy and Spain last week.

Source: Reuters

November 23 | Norway | Second Cyberattack Targets National Login System

Norway’s national authentication systems, ID-porten and MinID, were targeted by a DDoS attack, disrupting access to government services. The attack came two days after a similar attack on ID-porten.

Source: Digi

November 23 | Sweden | GPS Jamming Intensifies Near Stockholm

Over the weekend, GPS jamming spread across the Baltic Sea reaching Stockholm and surrounding areas. According to flight tracking data, 40–50% of aircraft near Stockholm’s Arlanda Airport experienced GPS interference, up from around 1%. Swedish aviation authorities reportedly issued a warning about GPS jamming and spoofing through December 31.

Sources: Flightradar24

November 21 | Kaliningrad | Possible Russian False-Flag Operation

Air raid sirens sounded across Kaliningrad on Saturday, and Russian air defenses opened fire near the Baltic Fleet’s naval base in Baltiysk. Kaliningrad’s governor claimed that a suspicious aerial object approaching from Lithuania triggered the alert. Lithuanian officials denied involvement.

Sources: GeoInsider

Other Notable Disruptions