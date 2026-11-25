The main entrance of CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, on July 8, 2022. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters/File

Tracking sabotage, espionage, cyberattacks, bomb threats, drone incursions, covert operations, and shadow warfare across Europe and the United States.

Incidents include confirmed Russian operations and cases still under investigation. Inclusion does not imply Russian involvement.

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November 24 | United States | Cyberattack Targets CIA and ODNI

Hackers reportedly breached a system used by the CIA and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence for open-source intelligence analysis. Officials said no classified information was compromised but have not disclosed when the hack occurred or whether it has been resolved. This comes days after a breach of the FBI’s national criminal database and outage of the NSA’s classified communications network.

Source: CNN

November 24 | United Kingdom / North Sea | Russian Warship Suspected of Jamming GPS on Commercial Flights

A Russian warship sailing within 200 miles of Britain is suspected of jamming GPS signals on 140 flights on November 9, including around 40 aircraft in or near British-controlled airspace. The warship was escorting three sanctioned Russian cargo ships previously suspected of transporting weapons from North Korea to Russia.

Source: The Telegraph

November 24 | Poland, Germany, Lithuania and Bulgaria | International Investigation Into Starlink Arson Attacks

Poland, Germany, Lithuania and Bulgaria are preparing to establish a joint investigation into arson attacks targeting Starlink infrastructure across Europe. Prosecutors are expected to meet in early December. Several suspects of Turkish and Serbian origin have been arrested in Germany and are suspected of acting on behalf of a foreign intelligence service.

Source: LRT

November 24 | Poland | Serbian Nationals Identified in Drone Factory Sabotage Case

Polish investigators identified two Serbian nationals suspected of setting fire to a WB Electronics factory producing drone components in Skarżysko-Kamienna in late August. The suspects face charges of participating in a criminal organization carrying out terrorist activities on behalf of a foreign intelligence service. Interpol reportedly refused Poland’s request to issue international red notices for the suspects.

Source: Fakty RMF

November 23 | Germany | Suspected Arson Attack Targeting Bundeswehr Office

German state security police are investigating an arson attack on an office in Bochum on November 21. The office previously housed a German military recruitment center, which had relocated within the same building. Police believe the military recruitment center may have been the intended target.

Source: Bochum Police Press Release

Other Notable Disruptions