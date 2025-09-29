Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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LeeAnn's avatar
LeeAnn
Oct 2, 2025

Something several people have mocked me on. That is that "election systems are not accessible via internet". It is abundantly clear *now* they are and have been all along. Or none of this would have happened. They honed their skills and used them again in 2024........All those people telling us we've been "overreacting ". Not only are we right, this system was clearly designed to confuse everyone to think exactly that. 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡

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Judy's avatar
Judy
Sep 30, 2025

Our love of tech and our reliance on it is a strong factor in the undoing of our democracy. And some of the wealthy tech bros are helping the destruction along.

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