The U.S. military has killed six more people in strikes on what it claims were drug-running boats, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Monday, bringing the total death toll in the series of attacks to 76.Pete Hegseth/X

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Something extraordinary was just reported, and it should send shockwaves through the United States. The United Kingdom — America’s oldest intelligence partner, the co-architect of the Five Eyes alliance, and the country that for nearly a century has been the closest keeper of shared secrets — has quietly suspended some critical intelligence sharing with the United States over fears that the U.S. is using this information to conduct unlawful extrajudicial killings in the Caribbean. It is a move so consequential that only a year ago it would have been dismissed as unimaginable, and yet it is happening and is another stark reminder of how Trump’s politicization and militarization of intelligence has begun to destabilize the very core of the Western security architecture.

According to new reporting, Britain halted the sharing of intelligence about suspected drug-trafficking vessels in the Caribbean after concluding that information shared with U.S. agencies was being used to select targets for lethal military strikes — strikes that have already killed at least 76 people since September, that were previously handled through Coast Guard interdictions and arrests, and that the UK sees as a violation of international law. British officials, deeply aware of their obligations under the Law of Armed Conflict, quietly stopped sharing information more than a month ago, fearful that continuing to do so would make them complicit in what the UN’s top human-rights official, Volker Türk, has called extrajudicial killings.

Stop and think about how extraordinary this is: the UK, our closest intelligence partner that has stood beside the U.S. in every major conflict for nearly a century, has now concluded that the U.S. may be carrying out illegal killings and has pulled back to avoid being complicit.

For decades, the UK’s intelligence assets in its Caribbean territories have been central to American counter-narcotics operations, and the cooperation was built on a foundation of legality, due process, and the shared understanding that suspected traffickers were criminals, and not combatants. But when Trump reclassified drug smugglers as “enemy combatants,” empowered the U.S. military to conduct strikes, and justified those killings through a still-classified Office of Legal Counsel memo, the ground beneath that shared foundation collapsed. Britain, seeing the legal and moral terrain shift abruptly, stepped back out of necessity.

But the UK is not the first ally to pull back on intelligence sharing.

Last month I wrote how senior Dutch intelligence officials made a similarly unprecedented admission, and for the first time, the Netherlands began withholding some intelligence from the United States, a shift revealed in a rare joint interview with de Volkskrant in which Erik Akerboom of the AIVD and Peter Reesink of the MIVD acknowledged that Dutch services have begun evaluating disclosures to the CIA and NSA on a case-by-case basis because they can no longer assume that information passed to Washington will be insulated from politicization, selective declassification, or operational misuse. Their caution, they explained, stems from mounting concern over Trump’s increasingly autocratic trajectory — a presidency defined by purges of senior intelligence officials, loyalty tests, overt pressure campaigns against journalists and judges, and a steady corrosion of the norms that once kept intelligence separate from political power.

For Europe’s security chiefs, the crisis is not about the volume of intelligence the United States collects but about what it now does with what it knows. When Trump purged an NSA director for “disloyalty,” when the Director of National Intelligence selectively released sensitive materials on Russia to serve the president’s political objectives and retribution campaigns, and when allied services realized that information shared confidentially could be repurposed through the lens of ideology or personal vendetta, the trust that held the transatlantic security order together began to fracture, slowly at first and now at a pace that is impossible to ignore.

This erosion of trust has been accelerated by a series of consequential decisions: Trump’s public alignment with Vladimir Putin while betraying Ukraine, the temporary suspension of battlefield intelligence to Kyiv during a critical moment in Russia’s genocidal war, and the issuance of a NOFORN directive that temporarily froze the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand out of intelligence related to Russia-Ukraine discussions. These moves, taken together, signaled to European partners that the United States was willing to sideline even its closest allies in pursuit of political leverage, and they fed a growing sense of instability that reverberated through the Five Eyes network.

Against this backdrop, new reporting from The New York Times revealed another rupture: FBI Director Kash Patel privately assured MI5 Director Ken McCallum that he would preserve a critical FBI post in London responsible for high-tech surveillance coordination, only to have the position eliminated. British officials, long accustomed to steady and reliable cooperation with the FBI, were stunned to discover that the pledge had either been knowingly false or made without any understanding of the bureau’s own internal decisions, and for an alliance built on personal trust between agency heads, the breach carried implications far beyond a single liaison role.

Furthermore, Patel’s conduct during his vist to New Zealand— arriving casually dressed, gifting 3-D printed replica pistols that violated local laws, demanding armed protection in a country that rarely grants such privileges, and dismissing elements of the agenda — became, for many senior officials, the embodiment of a deeper concern that the United States, once the professional anchor of the alliance, was now being represented by a figure viewed as inexperienced, erratic, and uninterested in the norms that have underpinned collective intelligence work since World War II. Within the alliance, Patel’s prior decisions to purge FBI veterans who had worked on politically sensitive investigations, redirect counterintelligence resources, and investigate perceived enemies of the president had already triggered alarm, and the broken promise to MI5 only intensified fears that basic reliability — the first requirement of intelligence partnership — could no longer be assumed.

At the same time, the cumulative effect of other internal U.S. decisions — from high-profile purges inside the intelligence community to controversial declassification choices, and episodes in which protected informants appeared to be bargaining chips in political negotiations — has convinced many European partners that they must begin thinking defensively about cooperation with Washington. These allies are not retreating out of ideological disagreement but out of self-preservation, because the patterns they are witnessing inside the U.S. intelligence system resemble the warning signs they associate with compromised states.

Across Europe, and now inside the UK, intelligence partners are beginning to treat the United States with the caution they reserve for unstable actors, scrutinizing what they share, limiting what they expose, and preparing for the possibility that information once given in confidence may be twisted, politicized, or used for unlawful operations. What seemed unthinkable has now become a pattern: the Netherlands withholding intelligence, the UK cutting off operational cooperation, trust between the FBI and MI5 collapsing, the Five Eyes momentarily sidelined, and a growing recognition that Washington is no longer behaving like a reliable democratic partner — a crisis made even more alarming by the fact that Congress, which is supposed to provide oversight and restraint, has instead abdicated its responsibilities and offered no meaningful check on any of these actions.

For decades, the United States was the anchor of the Western intelligence system, the country trusted to guard secrets and uphold the line between politics and national security. That anchor has slipped, and what remains is a system increasingly driven by personal loyalty, ideological pressure, and reckless decision-making, while allies step back not only to safeguard their own sources but to shield themselves from the legal and moral fallout of America’s actions — fallout that a functioning Congress should be preventing, but that Republican lawmakers, firmly aligned with Trump’s agenda, have chosen to ignore as they abandon their role as the constitutional check on exactly this kind of abuse.

When Britain, the closest partner the United States has, cuts intelligence because it fears the U.S. is conducting illegal killings, the warning could not be clearer. Unless the United States restores integrity to its intelligence institutions — and unless Congress reclaims its role as a constitutional check rather than an enabler — it will not merely lose trust, but find itself isolated, distrusted, and surrounded by allies who have decided they can no longer share what they know.

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