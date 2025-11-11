Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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TheUSAgeOfAntoinette's avatar
TheUSAgeOfAntoinette
Nov 11, 2025

This was inevitable. Given Jamal Khashoggi was murdered with assistance under the 1st administration and, now, all of these fishermen (who I believe are innocent fishermen) trying to make a living for their families and provide their communities with food. These murders are tragic and totally nonsensical to the n-th degree. Plus, this administration is bent now on testing our nuclear weapons stockpile!?! What other drip drops of falsehoods have Putin... or even Xi, Kim, the Saudi's, Genocide Bibi, and/or our other foes fed to this moron in control of our nuclear codes?!??!?!? I could spit nails right now. Someone needs to do something to stop this traitor to our federal constitutional democratic republic aka our democracy... and it should have been done yesterday.

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Sher''s avatar
Sher'
Nov 11, 2025

I don't blame them.I wouldn't trust us either.

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