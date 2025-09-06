Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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Tara's avatar
Tara
Sep 6, 2025

I really got into baking as a therapeutic way to escape from danger yam's regime & its dismantling of our democracy. And now I hafta worry that the eggs I purchase in Michigan for my yummy mental health bakes may actually be Russian eggs?! JFC I'm so sick'a this shit!

As always, Olga, thank you for your reporting. You are an angel. I did a quick search for this topic on the googlies & found that The Economic Times picked it up several hours ago. So at least *someone else* out there is also trying to educate the peoples. 🙏🏽

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Sabrina Wood's avatar
Sabrina Wood
Sep 6, 2025

This useful idiot just needs go away already. This is disgusting to be helping our enemy who wants nothing more than our democracy’s collapse.

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