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I was reading Russian media and stumbled on an article in RIA Novosti bragging that the United States had just imported eggs from Russia for the first time in over thirty years. My initial reaction was that it had to be propaganda — Moscow loves to capitalize on any opportunity that appears to be a crack in Western sanctions. But when I looked into it, it turned out to be true. What struck me even more was that when I checked U.S. media to see how it was being covered, I couldn’t find a single report on it.

USDA’s report now lists Russia among the countries shipping shell eggs to the U.S. as of July, alongside Germany and Saudi Arabia, with shipments worth a few hundred thousand dollars. That might not sound like much, but in Moscow, it is another propaganda win handed to them by Trump, who is now openly funding Russia’s genocidal full-scale invasion of Ukraine. So while Russia was escalating its drone and missile attacks in one of the deadliest months — striking Ukrainian cities, leveling homes, burying families beneath the rubble, and killing children in their beds — the United States was quietly buying Russian eggs.

And eggs are just the beginning. In the same Russian article on eggs was another piece from last week about the U.S. Treasury issuing waivers on Russian diamonds. So I checked that out too. Sure enough, just days before those egg shipments showed up in a U.S. trade report, the Treasury Department quietly issued a new general license for Russian diamonds. The sanctions imposed in 2024 had banned them outright, cutting off one of Russia’s most profitable export streams, but as of September 1, the ban has been softened with carve-outs and grandfather clauses.

Little by little, Trump is rolling back sanctions meant to choke off Kremlin revenue, and the U.S. is quietly opening the door to Russian blood money

Every waiver, exemption, and so-called “grandfathered” clause is money funneled straight into the Kremlin’s genocidal war chest, funding the bombs, drones, and missiles that slaughter Ukrainians every day. Trump continues giving a lifeline to a regime waging a campaign of annihilation, which is why Russian state media rushes to broadcast these deals as proof that the U.S. is on Russia’s side. Eggs, diamonds, fertilizer, uranium — every carve-out, no matter how small, tells Putin he can continue killing with impunity.

And that’s why I decided to write this short post tonight, because people deserve to know that the eggs on your supermarket shelf might be coming straight from terrorist Russia.