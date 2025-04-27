Supporters of judge Hannah Dugan hold a rally in Milwaukee at her courthouse on Friday. Photograph: Lee Matz/AP

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7 Alarms You May Have Missed This Week:

1. Two Judges Arrested in a Nationwide Crackdown

Trump’s weaponized Department of Justice arrested two judges in separate states. Wisconsin Judge Hannah Dugan was charged after allegedly helping an undocumented immigrant avoid ICE. Former New Mexico Judge Joel Cano and his wife were charged with harboring a Venezuelan immigrant.

This isn’t law enforcement—it’s an authoritarian warning to the judiciary: comply or be crushed. Trump is targeting the last check on his power, and he’s doing it in broad daylight.

Source: CNBC

2. U.S. Citizen Children Disappeared Without Hearings

In separate incidents, ICE disappeared four U.S. citizen children—including a 2-year-old girl, a child with cancer, and another whose mother is pregnant—with no due process, no legal representation, and no family notification. A federal judge called the 2-year-old’s removal “without meaningful process,” and lawyers say the children were held incommunicado and rushed out of the country before courts could intervene.

Constitutional rights? Not under Trump’s regime.

Source: ACLU of Louisiana and New York Times

3. ActBlue Targeted in Trump’s Authoritarian Campaign

Trump’s DOJ opened a sham investigation into ActBlue, the Democratic Party’s main fundraising platform, without a shred of evidence, in his latest move against the opposition.

The authoritarian playbook: defund the opposition, then criminalize them.

Source: New York Times

4. Musk Surveillance Continues to Expand

Musk and Palantir have embedded themselves deep inside federal systems—tapping into IRS records, employment files, and social data to run real-time “alignment assessments.” Federal workers are now being monitored for ideological loyalty. Immigrants and international students are the test run—but this surveillance dragnet is just getting started.

This isn’t modernization or government “efficiency.” It’s the building of a surveillance state for ideological profiling and target lists.

The Authoritarian Playbook: DOGE, Surveillance, and the Collapse of Democracy Olga Lautman · April 15, 2025 It has been a long 86 days— and feels like a decade—since Trump returned to power. In that time, I’ve been documenting, day by day, the systematic capture of American institutions and the collapse of democracy in my Trump Tyranny Tracker. Not just the headlines, but patterns. While most of the media remain trapped in… Read full story

5. Trump’s Election Overhaul Is a Blueprint for Voter Suppression

Trump’s executive order banning barcode vote tabulation and mandating proof of citizenship is a direct attack on modern voting systems. It forces states to replace equipment, disrupts voter access, and overrides the independence of the Election Assistance Commission.

This isn’t about securing elections—it’s about sabotaging them and rewriting the rules to lock in power.

Source: Associated Press

6. The Kremlin’s Payoff Plan for Trump

With Trump back in power, the Kremlin is preparing a “loyalty bonus package” to secure a grand bargain: joint mining ventures, a $15 billion energy complex, U.S. oil access to Russian fields, and the resurrection of Trump Tower Moscow. In return, Trump betrays Ukraine, illegally recognizes Russian-occupied Crimea, pressures Kyiv into surrender, and legitimizes Russia’s genocide and land grabs under the guise of a “peace deal.”

It’s not diplomacy—it’s a geopolitical bribe to sell out Ukraine and reward authoritarian aggression.

7. Trump’s Crypto Soars After He Offers Dinner to Top Holders

Trump’s $TRUMP meme coin surged over 50% after he offered a black-tie dinner and VIP White House tour to the top 220 holders, netting insiders nearly $900,000 in just two days. This is a brazen pay-to-play scheme, with 80% of the token supply controlled by Trump-linked wallets.

Corruption in plain sight and legalized kleptocracy

Source: NBC News

👊🏼Resistance Spotlight

1. Public Outcry Forces Trump to Restore Women’s Health Funding

After the Trump administration quietly slashed funding for the Women’s Health Initiative—a study tracking 160,000 women’s long-term health outcomes—advocates, scientists, and the public pushed back hard. The regime reversed the cuts this week.

A powerful reminder that organized outrage can still change outcomes.

Source: ABC News

2. Jeffries and Booker Stage Capitol Sit-In Against Trump Budget

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senator Cory Booker staged a sit-in protest on the steps of the U.S. Capitol, livestreaming an "Urgent Conversation with the American People." They denounced Trump’s proposed 2026 budget, which slashes Medicaid, housing aid, education, and nutrition programs to fund tax breaks for billionaires. They were joined by Senators Chris Coons, Angela Alsobrooks, and Reverend Dr. William J. Barber II.

Source: The Guardian

My Message

“We are not powerless. Every leak, every protest, every reversal proves that coordinated resistance still matters. Do not stay silent!”

What We Can Do This Week

Demand Congressional hearings on judicial arrests and disappearances Find your reps: 5 Calls to Congress

Share verified journalism on every abuse of power. No act is too small, no overreach too minor to expose. That’s how we fight back—by refusing to let any of it go unnoticed.

Support legal aid groups, whistleblower protection efforts, and independent journalists

Organize locally—protest, build coalitions, defend your community

Refuse to normalize any of this, and most importantly, document everything.

5/1- Next National Day of Action Source: 50501

Substack Live Events

Mark Your Calendar…

Lev Parnas and I are teaming up tomorrow at noon EST for a live conversation about Putin, Trump, Ukraine— and the shadowy backroom deals.

We’ll dive into the networks, the kompromat, the hidden agendas, and the betrayals no one’s talking about.

Starting Tuesday, April 29, Zev Shalev and I are taking the Trump Tyranny Tracker LIVE — every weekday at 2 PM EST.

We’ll break down the day’s top headlines, expose the creeping authoritarianism, and connect the dots.

Bookmark it and join us…

Don’t miss our new episode of Pax Americana this Thursday at 11 AM EST on Substack Live that dives into the dangerous intersections between Trump’s U.S. and Putin’s Russia—and what it means for Ukraine, NATO, and the future of American democracy.

In the meantime, catch up on last week’s episode..