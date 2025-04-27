Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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Linda Weide's avatar
Linda Weide
Apr 27, 2025

I want to point out the good news about Ukraine. Martin Belderson is reporting on Ukraine in his Substack and the news shows that Ukraine has the best trained military in Europe.

https://underreported.substack.com/

He calls it Ukraine: The Under Reported War, because other media are focusing on what Russia accomplishes against Ukraine, but not the other way around. It is so demoralizing for Ukraine.

Just the other day Martin shows time lapse satellite footage of the war over the years, where you can see the fire power of Russia decreasing over time. He is also reporting that Russia is lacking so much equipment that they are sending men out on motor bikes, and that he is sending out crippled brigades. The casualty rate is phenomenal. Ukraine is trying to use drones in place of people to cut their casualties and has the most advanced drones there are. I know that he also reported that Germany is working on making some with the advice of Ukraine. So, of course Putin is dependent on Donald, because he won't win without him, and may not win with him. Trump is a loser, and is backing a loser. I am glad that Zelensky seems to have Trump's number and is not siding with him.

Slava Ukraini!! 🇺🇦

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Megan Rothery's avatar
Megan Rothery
Apr 27, 2025

Keep being loud!

Use this spreadsheet to call/email/write any of our representatives as often as possible. Not just your own state reps, reach out to those in other states. Be as loud as you can and share this. Use your voice and make some “good trouble.”

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/13lYafj0P-6owAJcH-5_xcpcRvMUZI7rkBPW-Ma9e7hw/edit

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