The U.S. Department of Justice is seen on June 20, 2023, in Washington, D.C. DOJ appears ready to question a 90-year-old Supreme Court precedent set originally by Humphrey’s Executor v. United States. Kevin Dietsch / Staff via Getty Images

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Authoritarianism 101: How It Happens — And How We Fight Back with Zev and Olga Session 10

Google Meet: August 5, 2025 @8:00 PM EST

Join Zev Shalev and me for a relaxed, interactive session breaking down the basics of authoritarian rule—how it works, how it spreads, and what we can do to fight back. This is the 2nd in a summer series of Google Meet conversations for our paid subscribers. Bring your questions and insights.

Paid subscribers to either Zev’s or my newsletter are invited.

Registration Link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfZy1r1meEiaX6wAOHwmzgnnT3Hbz71zZFu0atASmCtEQ9xog/viewform?usp=header

📰 Top Stories You May Have Missed This Week

US placed on rights watchlist over health of its civil society under Trump

The international NGO Civicus placed the U.S. on its rights watchlist for “sustained attacks on civic freedoms,” citing militarized crackdowns on protests, restrictions on journalists and civil society, and the criminalization of anti-war advocacy. It downgraded U.S. civic space to “narrowed,” ranking it alongside El Salvador and Kenya.

Six months into Trump’s second term, democratic freedoms are under strain. Peaceful protests face aggressive crackdowns, masked thugs on the streets, independent media funding is gutted, universities are coerced into ideological conformity, and activists report heightened intimidation and retaliation. This is how an authoritarian system takes root.

Source: The Guardian

States Have More Data About You Than the Feds Do. Trump Wants to See It

Trump is ordering states to hand over massive amounts of personal data from Medicaid, food assistance programs, and voter rolls to federal agencies. While officials claim it’s to combat “fraud” and enforce immigration laws, it’s actually a power grab.

This is Trump’s most aggressive bid yet to centralize state-held data into a universal surveillance system. It threatens privacy and state sovereignty while giving his regime tools to target immigrants, monitor political opponents, and fabricate claims of voter fraud.

Source: New York Times

Trump Bypasses Congress to Keep Interim Prosecutors in California and Nevada

Trump extended interim U.S. attorneys in Los Angeles and Las Vegas by redesignating them as “acting” prosecutors, bypassing Senate confirmation and judicial appointments. A similar move in New Jersey has already caused court chaos, with proceedings canceled over questions of authority.

Trump is sidestepping constitutional checks to install loyalists as top federal prosecutors, weakening Senate oversight, creating legal uncertainty, and consolidating Justice Department control in key states.

Source: New York Times

Trump Fires Labor Statistics Chief After Weak Jobs Report

Trump fired Bureau of Labor Statistics Commissioner Erika McEntarfer hours after a report showed U.S. hiring slowed sharply. Without evidence, he accused her of “rigging” data to hurt Republicans. McEntarfer, a Biden appointee with decades of service, was replaced by her deputy.

Trump wants to mirror Russia’s practice of fabricating data to protect his power. By purging independent statisticians, he undermines trusted U.S. economic reporting, threatening markets and the economy. As in Russia, no data from this regime can be trusted going forward.

Source: NBC News

Top Lawyer for National Security Agency Is Fired

April Falcon Doss, the National Security Agency’s top lawyer and former Senate Intelligence Committee staffer, was purged after far-right extremist Laura Loomer amplified attacks on her. The firing follows earlier Trump purges of NSA leadership, including the director and deputy director, over claims of “disloyalty.”

This purge ousts another experienced, apolitical national security expert as cyber threats escalate. By letting conspiracy extremists dictate staffing, Trump is gutting U.S. intelligence, endangering national security, and weakening defenses against foreign adversaries.

Source: New York Times

Trump CIA chief: Brennan, Comey and Hillary Clinton could face indictment

CIA Director John Ratcliffe referred John Brennan, James Clapper, James Comey, and Hillary Clinton to the DOJ for possible prosecution, citing “hoax” claims about 2016 election interference despite bipartisan findings that Russia’s goal was to get Trump elected.

This escalates Trump’s effort to criminalize opponents and rewrite Russia’s 2016 attack, weaponizing intelligence and the DOJ to pursue those who investigated Russia’s attack on the U.S.

Source: The Hill

Christopher Wray referred to DOJ

A watchdog referred ex-FBI Director Christopher Wray to DOJ for allegedly lying to Congress about an FBI memo targeting Catholics as extremists and downplaying its scope. Senate records show similar documents circulated widely, contradicting Wray’s testimony.

Trump continues weaponizing federal agencies to target his perceived enemies while shielding loyalists from accountability.

Source: Fox News

Federal agency opens inquiry into ex-special counsel Jack Smith over Trump investigations

The U.S. Office of Special Counsel opened a Hatch Act inquiry into former DOJ special counsel Jack Smith, who led prosecutions of Trump over January 6 and classified documents.

Trump escalates his retribution campaign, weaponizing taxpayer-funded federal agencies to target his critics and shield himself from accountability.

Source: The Guardian

Top Generals Nominated for New Positions Must Now Meet With Trump

Pete Hegseth instituted a new policy requiring all four-star general nominees to meet personally with Trump before their nominations proceed. While presidents have occasionally met candidates for key military posts, this blanket requirement is unprecedented and has already slowed promotions.

This injects political loyalty tests into senior military appointments, erasing the tradition of a nonpartisan military. It further consolidates Trump’s control over top brass, eroding safeguards meant to keep the armed forces insulated from partisan influence.

Source: New York Times

Pete Hegseth’s aides used polygraphs against their own Pentagon colleagues

Senior aides to Pete Hegseth ordered lie detector tests on Pentagon staff this spring to root out leaks and undercut rivals, at least once without Hegseth’s knowledge. Senior advisers and military officers were targeted, sparking internal turmoil until Trump advisers intervened to halt a polygraph.

Political appointees are turning intelligence tools inward to wage power struggles, sidelining career military leaders and sowing chaos in the Pentagon, further undermining U.S. defense leadership and endangering national security.

Source: The Guardian

Corporation for Public Broadcasting to close after funding cut, in blow to local media

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which has funded PBS, NPR, and over 1,500 local stations for nearly 60 years, will shut down after Congress cut $1.1 billion in federal funding. Most staff will be laid off by September, with full closure set for January 2026.

This dismantles a cornerstone of U.S. public media, crippling local journalism and depriving communities of vital news and educational programming. It’s part of Trump’s broader attack on independent media and public broadcasting.

Source: Reuters

Smithsonian removes Trump from impeachment exhibit in American history museum

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History removed references to Trump’s 2 impeachments from its presidential power exhibit, restoring it to a 2008 version that omits him entirely. The change followed White House pressure during a broader campaign to purge perceived anti-Trump bias from cultural institutions.

Erasing Trump’s impeachments rewrites the record of presidential accountability, mirroring tactics used in Russia to control historical narrative.

Source: Washington Post

US to allow federal workers to promote religion in workplaces

Trump issued guidance allowing federal employees to openly discuss and promote religious beliefs in the workplace, including supervisors recruiting subordinates to their faith. The policy cites Trump’s executive order against “anti-Christian weaponization of government” and expands religious expression rights under Title VII.

Trump escalates his retribution campaign, weaponizing taxpayer-funded federal agencies to target his critics and shield himself from accountability.

Source: Washington Post

CBS News investigation of Jeffrey Epstein jail video reveals new discrepancies

A CBS News investigation found that surveillance footage used by federal officials, including former AG Bill Barr, to assert Jeffrey Epstein’s 2019 jail suicide does not clearly show the cell block entrance. Experts flagged inconsistencies in the video, missing footage, possible edits, and unmonitored access points that contradict FBI and DOJ reports.

These findings undermine the integrity of the federal probe into Epstein’s death, casting doubt on claims that no one entered his cell. With raw footage still withheld and key security failures unexplained, public skepticism over what really happened is only set to deepen.

Source: CBS News

FBI Redacted Trump’s Name in Epstein Files for Privacy Reasons

The FBI redacted Trump’s name and other high-profile figures from Jeffrey Epstein case files, citing privacy because they were private citizens when the probe began. Over 1,000 agents reviewed 100,000 documents, flagging any mention of Trump, but DOJ and FBI ultimately concluded “no further disclosure” was warranted.

This sweeping redaction shields Trump and other elites from scrutiny, fueling claims of a coordinated DOJ cover-up to bury evidence on Epstein’s network and protect powerful allies. And a reminder that just weeks ago, Trump and the DOJ claimed no such files even existed.

Source: Bloomberg

Trump Launches Health Data Tracking System with Big Tech

Trump unveiled a program letting Americans upload personal health data and medical records to apps run by Google, Amazon, Apple, and others. Officials claim it will modernize electronic records and improve chronic disease management, with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services—led by Mehmet Oz—overseeing a launch early next year.

This hands Big Tech and Trump’s regime access to sensitive health data, ripe for monetization and abuse. With CMS already sharing information with immigration authorities, it underscores mass surveillance and exploitation of Americans’ medical records.

Source: Associated Press

Corporate America has largely abandoned its post-January 6 promises on democracy

Despite pledges to cut ties after January 6, more than 2,000 corporate and industry PACs have funneled $174 million to lawmakers who tried to overturn the 2020 election. Major donors include Koch Industries, AT&T, and American Crystal Sugar. Speaker Mike Johnson and other key conspirators have seen donations surge as they consolidate power.

Corporate America is bankrolling authoritarianism. Companies that vowed to uphold democracy are instead financing politicians who tried to overturn an election and were involved in an insurrection, fueling Trump’s autocratic agenda and corroding the rule of law that underpins free markets and political stability.

Source: CREW

👊🏼 Resistance Spotlight

9/1- Next National Day of Action

Source: 50501

Senators hold 'sit-in' at immigration detention facility in Baltimore

Sen. Chris Van Hollen and fellow Maryland lawmakers staged a sit-in at an ICE detention facility in Baltimore to demand oversight and transparency.

Source: ABC News

Press freedom group files ethics complaint against FCC chair

The Freedom of the Press Foundation filed an ethics complaint seeking the disbarment of FCC Chairman Brendan Carr for misconduct tied to the $8 billion Paramount-Skydance merger. The group alleges Carr used his office to pressure CBS and other broadcasters into settling a lawsuit with Trump’s foundation and adopting editorial oversight changes favorable to the White House.

Source: The Hill

🎙️ Substack Live Events

Don’t forget to tune into Trump Tyranny Tracker LIVE with Zev Shalev—Monday through Friday at 2:00 PM EST.

Don’t miss Julie Roginsky and my new episode of Pax Americana this Thursday at 11 AM EST on Substack Live. We’re back after a brief hiatus—diving into the dangerous intersections between Trump and Russia, and what it means for Ukraine, NATO, and the future of America.

🚨 New Series Alert

Republicans are trying to rewrite history—whitewashing Russia’s attack on the 2016 election and targeting those who investigated it. Julie Roginsky and I won’t let them.

New post drops Monday—don’t miss it.

Tune in to our Substack Live Tuesdays at 12:30 PM EDT, where Julie and I break down the latest post and answer your questions.

Catch up on the first article here…