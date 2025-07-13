Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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LaNita Jones's avatar
LaNita Jones
Jul 14, 2025

November 13, 2020

ODNI Names Matthew Kozma as IC CIO; John Ratcliffe Quoted

Kozma will focus his efforts on the IC’s continued transition to the cloud, through its multi-billion-dollar Commercial Cloud Enterprise (C2E) contract, as well as the adoption of artificial intelligence.

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Steve Marsden's avatar
Steve Marsden
Jul 15, 2025

thanks for doing this. it is so hard to keep up with the firehouse of awfulness

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