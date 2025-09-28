Visitors look up at a pop-up statue depicting U.S. President Donald Trump and disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein dancing together near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 23, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

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Don’t miss Julie Roginsky and my Fall 2025 seminar — a 6-week deep dive into information warfare, disinformation, and media manipulation, exclusively for our paid subscribers.

Session 3: Wednesday, October 1 at 3:00 PM ET

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🚨Republicans are trying to rewrite history, whitewash Russia’s attack on the 2016 election, and set up indictments against those who investigated it. We won’t let them

Check out our latest article in the new series Julie and I launched … New chapters drop on Mondays!

📰 Top Stories You May Have Missed This Week

Cheering Comey indictment, Trump predicts ‘there will be others’

Trump celebrated the indictment of former FBI Director James Comey, calling him a “dirty cop” and predicting that “there will be others” facing charges. Comey was indicted days after Trump openly demanded it in a Truth Social Post.

Trump is normalizing the use of the Justice Department as a weapon against political opponents — a tactic straight out of the Kremlin’s playbook, where prosecutions are used to eliminate opposition and quash dissent.

Source: Politico

Justice Department Seeks Information on Georgia D.A. Who Prosecuted Trump

Federal prosecutors subpoenaed travel records for Fani Willis, the Georgia district attorney who indicted Trump in the 2020 election case. The inquiry is being led by Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney Theodore Hertzberg.

Trump continues weaponizing the DOJ to target his critics — those who investigated or opposed him will become defendants. It’s a classic authoritarian tactic.

Source: New York Times

Trump calls for the firing of Lisa Monaco, Microsoft president of global affairs

Trump called on Microsoft to immediately fire Lisa Monaco, its president of global affairs and former Biden-era deputy attorney general, claiming she is a “menace to U.S. national security.” His demand came a day after James Comey’s indictment, while reminding Microsoft of its lucrative government contracts, like a mob boss warning a business to stay in line.

Trump is expanding his purge into the private sector, pressuring companies to fire executives. Branding Monaco a “threat” is a clear warning to private companies: hire critics, and you’ll face retaliation.

Source: CNBC

US Justice Department Pushing for Swift Charges Against Bolton

Senior DOJ officials are pressuring prosecutors to fast-track an Espionage Act indictment against John Bolton, despite warnings that the case needs more investigation. The FBI seized “confidential” records from his home and office, some dating back to his Bush-era service, and prosecutors are being told to bring charges to a grand jury next week.

Trump is weaponizing the Espionage Act to punish critics, escalating his campaign of retribution. Targeting Bolton after Comey shows how the DOJ is being bent into a political tool, eroding independence and chilling dissent. And, this is only the beginning.

Source: Reuters

Justice Dept. Official Pushes Prosecutors to Investigate George Soros’s Foundation

A senior DOJ official ordered multiple U.S. attorneys to prepare cases against George Soros’s Open Society Foundations, exploring charges from racketeering to terrorism. The directive came after Trump demanded Soros be jailed, part of his wider push to prosecute perceived enemies like James Comey and Letitia James.

Source: New York Times

Trump signs memo targeting ‘domestic terrorism’ amid fears of crackdown on the left

Trump signed a memorandum ordering federal agencies to target a non-existent left-wing “terror network,” naming George Soros and Reid Hoffman as possible funders. This is a pretext to label nonprofits, activists, and political opponents as “terrorists,” weaponizing FBI task forces and DOJ power.

By equating dissent with terrorism, Trump is laying the groundwork to criminalize opposition and silence critics — echoing tactics used to smear civil rights leaders and resembling how regimes like Russia weaponize “terrorism” laws to crush dissent, shut down organizations, and eliminate opposition.

Source: The Guardian

FBI fires agents who kneeled at protest after George Floyd’s death

The FBI purged up to 20 agents who kneeled during a 2020 Washington, D.C., protest after George Floyd’s death. Sources say the kneeling, photographed at the time, was intended as a de-escalation tactic, not a political statement.

Purging agents for actions tied to civil rights protests sends a chilling signal inside federal law enforcement. It reflects Trump’s broader effort to politicize the FBI, punish perceived dissent, and rewrite the narrative of 2020’s nationwide protests.

Source: ABC News

Pentagon Expands Its Restrictions on Reporter Access

The Pentagon issued new rules forcing reporters to pledge not to gather or use any information not formally approved for release — including unclassified material — or risk losing access. Pete Hegseth also tightened movement inside the building, further limiting press freedom at the Defense Department.

The regime continues to violate the First Amendment. By controlling what reporters can even seek out, Trump’s Pentagon is moving toward full state censorship, cutting the public off from independent scrutiny of U.S. military power.

Source: New York Times

US Justice Department sues 6 more states, including NY and California, in its quest for voter data

The Justice Department filed lawsuits against California, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania for refusing to hand over detailed voter data, including driver’s license numbers and Social Security numbers. The move follows similar suits against Oregon and Maine, with officials calling the demands unprecedented and illegal.

The DOJ’s move to seize voter data is a blatant power grab to federalize elections and intimidate voters. Targeting mostly Democratic states, it sets the stage for data abuse and political manipulation ahead of 2026.

Source: Associated Press

Surveillance Firms Hide Behind ‘Democracy’ While Powering Trump’s Crackdown

Companies like Palantir and Flock claim their work merely supports “democracy,” saying elected officials, not they, set limits on their tech. But internal sources told 404 Media this is doublespeak, as their AI surveillance tools are already being used by ICE and police to hunt migrants and track women suspected of self-managed abortions.

By hiding behind “democracy,” these firms are helping build Trump’s surveillance state. Today it targets vulnerable groups — but this will expand to all of us.

Source: 404 Media

Trump Says He Is Ordering Troops to Portland, Escalating Domestic Use of Military

Trump said he is ordering troops into Portland to protect ICE facilities, calling the city “war ravaged” and authorizing the use of “ full force.” Oregon leaders rejected the move, saying there is no crisis and warning it violates the ban on military policing of civilians.

This is another escalation of Trump’s domestic militarization — he’s effectively occupying U.S. cities and treating dissent like war.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Archives released too much of Mikie Sherrill’s military record to ally of her opponent in N.J. governor’s race

The National Archives released Rep. Mikie Sherrill’s nearly unredacted military records—including her Social Security number, addresses, and performance reviews—to an ally of her GOP opponent in the New Jersey governor’s race.

This breach weaponized Sherrill’s service record for partisan gain, showing how government data can be exploited to sway elections. It shatters trust in privacy protections and proves veterans’ records aren’t safe from political abuse.

Source: CBS News

Tom Homan was investigated for accepting $50,000 from undercover FBI agents. Trump’s DOJ shut it down.

FBI agents recorded Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, accepting $50,000 from undercover operatives posing as contractors seeking future government deals. Prosecutors viewed it as clear bribery, but after Trump’s inauguration, the Justice Department stalled, then killed the case.

The buried case exposes how Trump’s DOJ shields allies while weaponizing prosecutions against opponents. Homan, now leading mass deportations, was caught selling influence and escaped accountability — another example of systemic impunity under Trump’s pay-to-play government.

Source: MSNBC

Investigating Steve Witkoff’s Sprawling Financial Empire

The New York Times exposed Steve Witkoff’s sprawling real estate network after Trump named him Middle East envoy. Witkoff and his son sought billions from Gulf sovereign funds, including Qatar, while participating in U.S. peace talks.

Trump’s envoy blurred the line between diplomacy and personal profit, turning foreign policy into a pay-to-play scheme. This entire regime operates as one massive corruption racket, where power is for sale to the highest bidder.

Source: New York Times

Trump ends annual report on U.S. hunger amid rising food insecurity

Trump terminated the USDA’s long-running Household Food Security reports, dismissing them as “politicized.” The reports, in place since the 1990s, tracked national hunger trends and last year found 18 million U.S. households were food insecure.

Republicans gutted food benefits and are now eliminating the data that tracks hunger. By ending the report, they’re blinding policymakers and aid groups just as food insecurity rises, hiding the real impact of their cuts.

Source: Washington Post

I Filmed the ICE Officer Who Shoved a Woman to the Floor Inside a New York Courthouse

An ICE officer in New York City was caught on video throwing a woman to the ground inside a courthouse as her two children screamed. The woman, an Ecuadorian immigrant whose husband had just been detained, was pleading with officers when the agent shoved her. DHS later called the conduct “unacceptable” and removed the officer from duty pending investigation.

The incident exposes Trump’s growing use of violent, thuggish tactics in immigration enforcement—even in courthouses. I used to document these methods in Russia, and now they’re escalating here.

Source: ProPublica

ICE Death Toll Climbs Amid Record Detentions

Sixteen detainees have died in ICE custody since Trump returned to office in January — nearly doubling the monthly death rate seen under Biden. ICE is now detaining a record 60,000 people, with rights groups describing conditions as “horrendous” and lawmakers pressing Kristi Noem for answers.

The U.S. is committing grave human rights violations, and the silence from legacy media is outrageous. Where are investigations into what is happening at these black sites?

Source: The Guardian

Kennedy says FDA is reviewing safety of abortion pill mifepristone

RFK Jr. confirmed the FDA is re-examining the safety of mifepristone, the widely used abortion pill, after pressure from Republican attorneys general and a conservative think tank study. This is despite decades of rigorous research and real-world use showing mifepristone is overwhelmingly safe and effective, and far safer than many common medications.

Republicans are escalating their attack on women’s rights, using federal agencies to undermine reproductive freedom despite overwhelming scientific evidence.

Source: CBS News

👊🏼 Resistance Spotlight

10/18- Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

New statue on National Mall celebrates ‘long-lasting bond’ between Trump and Epstein

An anonymous artist installed a bronze-sprayed statue of Trump and Jeffrey Epstein holding hands and frolicking on the National Mall, complete with plaques highlighting their past friendship and alleged writings. The piece echoes past satirical anti-Trump installations.

Source: The Guardian

Jimmy Kimmel’s show is returning to ABC on Tuesday, but not all stations will air it

ABC announced Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show will return on Tuesday after a weeklong suspension. Pressure works!!!

Source: NBC News

🎙️ Substack Live Events

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Don’t miss Active Measures with Julie Roginsky and me — Tuesdays at 12:30 PM ET on Substack Live. We break down our newest chapter on how Russia attacked the 2016 election to install Trump. New chapters drop on Mondays!

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