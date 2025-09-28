Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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Alexandra Barcus's avatar
Alexandra Barcus
Sep 28, 2025

I’m very worried about Monaco. If she is fired I feel everyone will bend the knee. Fani Willis is also a major concern, but he has gone after her repeatedly. What more is there? It will be open window season soon.

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Micki 🩵🖇️'s avatar
Micki 🩵🖇️
Sep 28, 2025

I think I understand why the German people didn't do as much as we think they could have. We do have better communications and access to the news, even if we have to look harder for the best sources, but what can I do about a lynching?

What can I do about, for instance, the Black school superintendent recently detained in Iowa by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Ian Roberts, head of the Des Moines Public Schools, detained on September 26? I don't know when these things are going to happen and even if I did, it's hundreds of miles away and I'm an old lady on Social Security (at least for now). Should I be in a neighborhood vigilante group? Should I load up on some guns? Because I think that is the only way to fight at least the illegal kidnappings by domestic terrorists. They have it all planned out.

Yes I vote, I call and write my congress reps. What condition were the Germans in before 1945? Was there more of a chance for them to help then than there is for us today?? Probably not. Were they as complacent as we are today? Maybe. Were they better off than us today. Probably not. IDK!

We should be able to do better. What are we going to do when he opens fire on Portland?

Thoughts anyone?

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