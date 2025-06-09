Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marlo's avatar
Marlo
Jun 9, 2025

I think we can safely call Trump “The Ugly American.” But can we really call him an American? He is defying the oath he took to follow & protect the constitution. He is defying our laws. He is siding with our enemies & abandoning our allies. He is more of a TRAITOR to our country and must be STOPPED before it’s too late.

Reply
Share
Kalani's avatar
Kalani
Jun 9, 2025

Thank you to Justice Robert’s and his SCOTUS!!

Reply
Share
4 replies
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Olga Lautman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture