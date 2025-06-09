The Dropkick Murphys play the Unite for Veterans, Unite for America Rally on the National Mall in Washington D.C. on June 6, 2025. (Military.com photo by Thomas Novelly

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Authoritarianism 101: How It Happens — And How We Fight Back with Zev and Olga Session #2

Google Meet: June 10, 2025 @8:00 PM EST

Join Zev Shalev and me for a relaxed, interactive session breaking down the basics of authoritarian rule—how it works, how it spreads, and what we can do to fight back. This is the 2nd in a summer series of Google Meet conversations for our paid subscribers. Bring your questions and insights.

Paid subscribers to either Zev’s or my newsletter are invited.

Registration Link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1Ize2tO9wo7BCGqa0AGeK82sK_6DFVny5TRM4SQiRAD8/edit

Town Hall Alert: Zoom Meeting on June 17 @ 3:00 PM EST

Also, join our virtual town hall on June 17 for our paid subscribers for an urgent and important conversation. We’ll discuss the path forward, answer your questions, and continue building this strong, informed, and vibrant Pax Americana community.

This event is open to all paid subscribers—whether you’re with me or with Julie Roginsky, Salty Politics, you’re invited to join us. Please use the registration link below to sign up!

Registration Link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1InLg53QPkQrTTJVEQxqgsaiLdgHocpF3s8D09iS-wkA/edit

📰 Top Stories You May Have Missed This Week

Trump charts new territory in bypassing Newsom to deploy National Guard

In a legally untested and unprecedented move, Trump deployed 2,000 California National Guard troops to Los Angeles without Governor Gavin Newsom’s consent, using a rarely invoked federal law meant for foreign invasions or rebellions. Trump’s tactic sidesteps the Insurrection Act while still asserting broad military authority—laying the groundwork for future domestic crackdowns.

This is how autocrats consolidate power—create a crisis, send in the military, and claim it’s to restore order. Trump’s move in LA is a test run for using federal force against political opposition, just like crackdowns in Russia.

Source: Washington Post

Trump Orders Mass Immigration Raids, Reshapes Federal Law Enforcement

Trump launched "Operation At Large," his largest-ever immigration crackdown, with ICE aiming to arrest 3,000 undocumented immigrants per day. Over 5,000 personnel from federal agencies—including the FBI, DEA, IRS, and up to 21,000 National Guard troops—have been pulled in to prioritize immigration enforcement, at the expense of other national security and criminal investigations.

Trump is building a police state—warping justice, ignoring real crimes, and weaponizing immigration to expand emergency powers and crack down on all Americans.

Source: NBC News

FTC Targets Ad Watchdogs for Alleged Boycott Collusion Against Musk’s X

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating a dozen advocacy and ad groups—including Media Matters and Ad Fontes Media—for allegedly coordinating advertiser boycotts of Elon Musk’s X platform and other right-wing sites. The probe, led by Trump’s FTC chair Andrew Ferguson, focuses on potential “antitrust violations.”

This is another political crackdown on watchdogs that expose hate speech and disinformation. The FTC’s shift reframes boycotts—a core First Amendment tool—as “antitrust threats,” turning decades of free speech precedent on its head.

Source: New York Times

Trump to prioritize ‘patriotic Americans’ for federal jobs

Trump will require job applicants for most federal positions to submit essays explaining how they will advance Trump’s policy agenda. The move is part of an overhaul to prioritize “patriotic Americans” and replace career officials with loyalists.

Trump continues dismantling merit-based hiring to install MAGA loyalists who will ignore laws and take orders—part of a sweeping plan to seize full control of federal agencies and impose ideological rule.

Source: Politico

Trump Moves to Fast-Track Federal Worker Firings

Trump proposed a new rule that would allow the Office of Personnel Management to fast-track the firing of federal employees, giving agencies just five days to act once OPM flags “misconduct,” including leaks or refusal to testify.

This would further gut civil service protections and pave the way for more mass, politically motivated purges. It’s a key step in Trump’s plan to dismantle a nonpartisan federal workforce and consolidate loyalty.

Source: Reuters

Gabbard Installs Top Ally in Intelligence Watchdog Office

Tulsi Gabbard placed a loyal adviser, Dennis Kirk, inside the Office of the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community, raising alarms about political interference in an ongoing investigation into classified Signal messages. Kirk answers directly to Gabbard, not the IG.

The move undermines the watchdog’s independence just as it investigates sensitive military communications. This is part of a broader purge and politicization of intelligence oversight.

Source: Washington Post

Economists Raise Questions About Quality of U.S. Inflation Data

Economists are raising concerns about the reliability of U.S. inflation data after the Bureau of Labor Statistics admitted it used imprecise methods in April due to “staffing shortages.”

Undermining statistical integrity jeopardizes economic stability—and mirrors authoritarian tactics like those in Russia, where state data is manipulated to protect the regime and push their agenda.

Source: Wall Street Journal

This Is How Much Trump Has Made From Crypto—So Far

Trump has made an estimated $1.2 billion from crypto ventures launched around his 2024 campaign and second term. His crypto empire includes NFTs, memecoins like $TRUMP, token sales from World Liberty Financial, and a stablecoin now valued at $2.2 billion. These ventures have boosted his net worth to $5.6 billion.

Trump continues openly monetizing the presidency—blurring public office with personal profit. It’s blatant corruption, unchecked and emboldened, posing a serious threat to U.S. governance.

Source: Forbes

Trump Official Who Dismantled Russia Disinfo Unit Tied to Kremlin via Wife’s Family

Darren Beattie, the Trump appointee who shut down the State Department’s U.S. State Department’s Russia disinformation agency, is married to Yulia Kirillova—whose uncle has been thanked by Putin and held Kremlin posts. Beattie, previously ousted for white nationalist ties, is known for disseminating pro-Kremlin and anti-NATO propaganda.

More infiltration by Kremlin assets into U.S. agencies—undermining national security from within.

Source: The Telegraph

👊🏼 Resistance Spotlight

6/14- Next National Day of Action

Check out the link for other local events…

Source: 50501

Defying Trump, National Portrait Gallery Director Refuses to Step Down

Kim Sajet, director of the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, is still on the job despite Trump’s public claim that he had fired her for being “partisan” and supporting DEI initiatives. Trump has offered no legal basis for the firing, and Sajet continues her duties as normal.

Source: Washington Post

Veterans Lead Protest Against Military Deployment to LA

Dozens of veterans protested at Camp Pendleton after Pete Hegseth announced Marines were on high alert for possible deployment to Los Angeles. They raised alarm over the legality of using active-duty troops against Americans, calling it a dangerous abuse of military power.

Source: CBS 8

Veterans Protest Trump’s VA Cuts at D.C. Rally: “Promises Made to Us Have Come Under Attack”

Over 5,000 veterans rallied on the National Mall to protest Trump’s proposed cuts to the Department of Veterans Affairs, which would eliminate 80,000 jobs and hundreds of service contracts. Held on the 81st anniversary of D-Day, the rally coincided with 200 similar protests nationwide. Speakers, including veterans and nurses, warned the cuts would gut the VA system and force vulnerable veterans into inadequate private care.

Source: The Guardian

🎙️ Substack Live Events

Don’t forget to tune into Trump Tyranny Tracker LIVE with Zev Shalev—Monday through Friday at 2:00 PM EST.

Programming Alert: There will be no live episode of Pax Americana on June 12. We will resume our episodes on June 19…

In the meantime, catch up on last week’s episode..

Details on the 8 week summer session…