At the Internal Revenue Service, Palantir engineers were recently brought in to use Foundry to organize data gathered on American taxpayers, two employees said. Credit...Eric Lee/The New York Times

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Authoritarianism 101: How It Happens — And How We Fight Back with Zev and Olga

Google Meet: June 3, 2025 @8:00 PM EST

Join Zev Shalev and me for a relaxed, interactive session breaking down the basics of authoritarian rule—how it works, how it spreads, and what we can do to fight back. This is the first in a new series of Google Meet conversations for our paid subscribers. Bring your questions and insights.

All paid subscribers to either newsletter are warmly welcome to join.

Registration Link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1rqiCAqyAiAs3sXFqCD7T_e1kqW6YrtKCFL_Z5kCOqH0/edit

📰 Top Stories You May Have Missed This Week

Trump Taps Palantir to Compile Data on Americans

Trump expanded Palantir’s contracts across federal agencies to build a centralized system merging Americans’ personal data—from bank accounts to immigration status. The effort, led by Musk, embeds Palantir’s Foundry software at DHS, IRS, and more, with ties to Peter Thiel and former Palantir operatives embedded in all federal agencies.

This is how authoritarian regimes begin—by turning data into a weapon against the people

Source: New York Times

I have been warning about this and wrote about it last month…

The Authoritarian Playbook: DOGE, Surveillance, and the Collapse of Democracy Olga Lautman · April 15, 2025 It has been a long 86 days— and feels like a decade—since Trump returned to power. In that time, I’ve been documenting, day by day, the systematic capture of American institutions and the collapse of democracy in my Trump Tyranny Tracker. Not just the headlines, but patterns. While most of the media remain trapped in… Read full story

And followed up yesterday…

Did Musk Really "Leave"? NO Olga Lautman · May 31, 2025 This week, while much of the media was busy running a full-scale PR rehabilitation tour for Elon Musk—casting him as a bold disruptor who stepped away from government and claiming that his unauthorized DOGE project had merely failed to “cut waste,”—the real story slipped past the headlines. Musk may no longer be the vi… Read full story

ICE Taps into Nationwide AI-Enabled Camera Network, Data Shows

ICE is quietly using Flock Safety’s nationwide license plate camera network by leaning on local police “favors” and joint probes—despite having no official contract. Internal logs show thousands of post-inauguration lookups tied to “ICE WARRANT” and “illegal immigration.”

What starts with tracking immigrants won’t end there—this is the quiet construction of a nationwide surveillance state.

Source: 404 Media

Trump Wants to Create an ‘Office of Remigration’

Trump is establishing an Office of Remigration, part of a radical reorganization of the State Department aimed at facilitating mass deportations. The office adopts the white nationalist concept of “remigration,” long pushed by European extremists, which seeks the removal of migrants, including naturalized citizens deemed “non-assimilated.”

This is yet another sign that Trump is embedding white nationalist ideology into official policy.

Source: WIRED

AFRICOM asks for help deterring terrorism, after Trump pulls aid to allied countries

AFRICOM Commander Gen. Michael Langley warned that Trump’s aid cuts are crippling U.S. counterterrorism operations in Africa, allowing al-Shabaab and ISIS to grow stronger—with the potential to strike the U.S. China is filling the vacuum, training and arming African militaries as American influence recedes.

The Sahel is now the “epicenter of terrorism,” and without U.S. support, extremists are gaining ground. Trump’s policy shift risks global security and cedes strategic influence in Africa to China and Russia.

Source: Defense One

Federal Job Seekers Will Be Quizzed on Trump’s Executive Orders

Trump added four required essay questions to federal job applications—asking about applicants’ favorite Trump executive orders, personal loyalty to constitutional principles, and how they would implement Trump’s policies. The changes also apply to lower-level positions, such as park rangers and VA dental hygienists.

Trump continues turning federal hiring into an ideological loyalty test—screening applicants based on political alignment, not merit. It’s another step toward authoritarian control of the civil service, replacing expertise with allegiance.

Source: Bloomberg

Trump Picks Former Far-Right Podcaster to Lead Federal Ethics Office

Trump nominated Paul Ingrassia, a 30-year-old ex-podcaster who once called for martial law, to lead the Office of Special Counsel, the federal agency that investigates public corruption and protects whistleblowers.

His nomination to oversee ethics enforcement and whistleblower protections would put those very protections in danger.

Source: New York Times

Hegseth Slashes Pentagon Testing Office Critical to Weapon Oversight

Pete Hegseth ordered deep cuts to the Pentagon’s independent weapons testing office, purging its staff by half to “save” $300 million annually. The office reviews military equipment for safety and effectiveness before deployment.

The cuts endanger troops and national security by gutting oversight of flawed weapons. It’s part of Trump’s wider push to kill transparency, silence dissent, and rush risky programs like “Golden Dome” without oversight.

Source: Bloomberg

Trump’s border czar earned consulting fees from immigrant detention firm

Tom Homan, Trump’s “border czar,” received consulting payments from the Geo Group—one of the private prison giants profiting from immigrant detention—just before reentering government. Homan is now leading the charge to expand detention capacity and contracts benefiting Geo Group massively.

This is textbook corruption. A top official shaping U.S. immigration policy was on the payroll of the very company set to rake in hundreds of millions from his policies.

Source: Washington Post

👊🏼 Resistance Spotlight

Check out the link for other local events…

Source: 50501

Valor Media Network: Veterans Unite

Operation Spiderweb: Massive Ukrainian Drone Attack on Russian Bombers

Full video C-Span

Sen. Joni Ernst defends Medicaid cuts, says 'well, we all are going to die'

Another week, another town hall…

🎙️ Substack Live Events

Don’t forget to tune into Trump Tyranny Tracker LIVE with Zev Shalev—Monday through Friday at 2:00 PM EST.

Don’t miss Julie Roginsky and my new episode of Pax Americana this Thursday at 11 AM EST on Substack Live. We dive into the dangerous intersections between Trump and Russia—and what it means for Ukraine, NATO, and the future of American democracy.

In the meantime, catch up on last week’s episode..