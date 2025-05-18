Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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Megan Rothery's avatar
Megan Rothery
May 18, 2025

Resource to help contact Congress -

Use this spreadsheet to call/email/write members of Congress. Reach out to your own, as well as those in other states on a specific committee important to a topic you’re sharing. Use your voice and make some “good trouble.”

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/13lYafj0P-6owAJcH-5_xcpcRvMUZI7rkBPW-Ma9e7hw/edit

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2 replies by Olga Lautman and others
Monique Ponsot's avatar
Monique Ponsot
May 18, 2025

So grateful for your analysis of events that too few are highlighting. Dyakuyu!

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1 reply by Olga Lautman
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