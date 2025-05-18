The Pentagon building is seen in Arlington, Virginia, U.S. October 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

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📰 7 Things You May Have Missed This Week:

1. License Plate Reader Firm Flock Building Surveillance Tool to Link Cars to People, Leak Reveals

Flock, a major U.S. license plate reader company, is developing a new tool—Nova—designed to let law enforcement “jump from LPR to person,” according to leaked internal documents and audio. Nova integrates license plate data with personal info from data brokers, people search tools, and even breached data. It's used by some agencies under an early access program.

This is a blueprint for authoritarian surveillance. Flock is building a system that lets police track anyone, anytime, without a warrant.

Source: 404 Media

2. Republicans Slide “Nonprofit Killer” Law Into Tax Bill

Call Congress…

Republicans have revived the “Stop Terror Financing” amendment by quietly inserting it into their new tax package. The bill lets the Treasury Department revoke tax-exempt status from any nonprofit it suspects of “terrorism” ties, without due process.

This would give Trump unchecked power to silence opposition groups, from disability advocates to universities, by branding them terrorist-adjacent, and could be used to shut down nonprofits.

Source: Mother Jones

3. Homeland Chief Suggests Suspending Habeas Corpus Over Immigration

Kristi Noem told Congress that current levels of illegal immigration could justify suspending habeas corpus—the constitutional right to challenge detention. Top Trump advisor Stephen Miller confirmed that Trump is actively considering the move to expedite mass deportations.

This would pave the way for mass civil liberties violations, indefinite detention, and the erasure of due process for everyone.

Source: Reuters

4. DHS Asks Pentagon to deploy over 20,000 National Guard troops and Trump Calls for 20,000 Extra Officers

Trump has ordered a massive escalation in immigration enforcement. DHS has asked the Pentagon to deploy over 20,000 National Guard troops for interior immigration operations. Pentagon lawyers are currently reviewing the legality.

At the same time, Trump is expanding his deportation force by another 20,000 officers, calling for the deputization of local police, federal contractors, and even civilians to ramp up mass deportations nationwide.

Trump isn’t building a border security force—he’s building a police state.

Source: CBS News and New York Times

5. Voice of America will carry One America News programming

Kari Lake announced that Voice of America will begin airing content from far-right network OAN, just as over 1,000 VOA staffers were placed on leave under a Trump executive order dismantling the agency’s independence.

At the same time, Trump unveiled White House Wire, a government-run site that curates pro-Trump headlines, official propaganda, and hand-picked press releases.

Just like in Putin’s Russia, Trump is trying to replace independent media with loyalist mouthpieces.

Source: Washington Post and The Guardian

6. Putin Delays Ceasefire by Snubbing Peace Talks With Zelensky, Says Starmer

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer criticized Putin for refusing to attend face-to-face talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Turkey. Despite Ukraine’s offer of an unconditional 30-day ceasefire starting May 12, Putin declined and sent aide Medinsky in his place.

Putin stalls and destroys—while Trump runs interference for him.

Source: Kyiv Independent

7. China-Linked Firm Announces $300 Million Investment in Trump’s $TRUMP Coin

GD Culture Group, a struggling tech company with ties to China and zero revenue last year, announced plans to purchase up to $300 million worth of Bitcoin and Trump’s $TRUMP memecoin. The funds reportedly come from a mysterious stock sale to an anonymous British Virgin Islands entity. The firm produces TikTok content and operates through a Chinese subsidiary.

Foreign governments don’t need lobbyists anymore—they can buy Trump directly.

Source: New York Times

👊🏼 Resistance Spotlight

6/6- Next National Day of Action

Check out the link for other local events…

Source: 50501

Trump’s Ukraine Policy Pressured ‘the Victim,’ Former Ambassador Says

Bridget A. Brink, who resigned last month as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, published an op-ed condemning Trump’s Ukraine policy. She accused the White House of appeasing Russia and pressuring Ukraine, writing: “Peace at any price is not peace at all — it is appeasement.”

Source: New York Times

Springsteen, in England, Blasts Trump as ‘Treasonous’

Bruce Springsteen launched his “Land of Hope and Dreams” tour in Manchester with a blistering critique of Trump, calling him “corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous.” He accused Trump of harming American workers, gutting civil rights, abandoning allies, and aligning with dictators.

Source: New York Times

Democrat ousts incumbent Republican in Omaha mayoral race

Democrat John Ewing Jr. defeated Republican incumbent Jean Stothert in Omaha’s mayoral race, ending over a decade of GOP leadership. Ewing, the Douglas County treasurer, will become the city’s first elected Black mayor.

Source: The Hill

🎙️ Substack Live Events

Zev Shalev and I have officially launched the Trump Tyranny Tracker LIVE — on Substack Live every weekday at 2 PM EST.

We break down the day’s top headlines, expose authoritarian tactics, and connect the dots the media won’t.

Bookmark it and join us…

Don’t miss Julie Roginsky and my new episode of Pax Americana this Thursday at 11 AM EST on Substack Live. We dive into the dangerous intersections between Trump and Russia—and what it means for Ukraine, NATO, and the future of American democracy.

In the meantime, catch up on last week’s episode..