Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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Frau Katze's avatar
Frau Katze
May 25, 2025Edited

Removal of transcripts makes it much harder to search for specific words. This is deliberate.

Reading the entire report is depressing (although I had heard of most of them).

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tecolote42's avatar
tecolote42
May 25, 2025

Per Gil Scott-Heron

https://youtu.be/XUi580gA5BQ?si=gAMewYUJQJncfSPK

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