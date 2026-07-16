Thousands Across Ukraine Take to the Streets
Yesterday, President Zelenskyy made one of the biggest mistakes of his presidency by dismissing Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov just as Ukraine has been putting Russia on the defensive through deep strikes inside Russia, choking off occupied Crimea, forcing Russians into eighteen-hour gas lines and literal fistfights over fuel, and implementing long overdue reforms inside the Defence Ministry.
But what happened shortly after reminded me, yet again, why I love Ukraine and know that Ukrainians will always prevail.
Less than an hour after Zelenskyy’s announcement, Ukrainian activists were already organizing protests across the country. By 9:01 a.m. this morning, after observing the daily minute of silence honoring those who gave their lives defending Ukraine, town squares from Kyiv to Lviv to Kharkiv, and cities across the country, were filled with protestors. Many had spent part of the previous night in bomb shelters as terrorist Russia launched another barrage of ballistic missiles and drones. After another sleepless night of Russia’s genocidal war, they honored their fallen and took to the streets to make their voices heard.
The protests may have been sparked by Fedorov’s dismissal, but they are about something much larger that has defined Ukraine for more than two decades. Ukrainians do not take their future for granted, nor do they assume democracy will take care of itself. When they believe their government has made a dangerous decision, they act immediately because they understand that democracies are not protected by constitutions alone. Democracy survives because people are willing to defend it.
During the Orange Revolution, Ukrainians refused to accept a stolen election and forced a new vote. During the Revolution of Dignity, they chose Europe over Russia despite bullets, beatings, and being gunned down by the Yanukovych regime. Last year, when Zelenskyy attempted to weaken Ukraine's independent anti-corruption institutions, Ukrainians once again filled the streets until the government reversed course. And today, they came out again.
One of the most powerful protest signs I saw today captured what democracy is all about.
“The People Are the Government.”
That simple statement captures one of the most important truths about every democracy. Governments get their authority from the people, but they remain accountable only when people are willing to remind them of that fact. Democracy is not sustained by elections alone. It survives because people are willing to participate, speak up, organize, and hold those in power accountable.
This is one of the reasons Russia wants to destroy Ukraine. Ukraine represents everything the Kremlin fears: a country where citizens believe the government belongs to the people, leaders can be challenged, corruption is exposed, and power ultimately flows from the people instead of the state. That is an idea authoritarian regimes fear because it cannot be contained by borders.
It is a reminder that too many take these freedoms for granted until they begin to lose them.
On that note, I’ll leave you with a few pics from today’s protests. Even the dog showed up and is a natural-born resister.
Thank you for making this post -- I just learned of it. You are a vital voice on so many issues (I would really like to know your insights about the situation involving Belarus).
Anyway, when I read question, I wondered why?"
This is what ChatGPT said (I thought you readers would want to know as well):
At this point, nobody outside Ukraine's top leadership knows with certainty. There are several competing explanations, and they are not mutually exclusive.
The statement you quoted reflects the view of many Ukrainian reformers and pro-Ukraine commentators, who regarded Fedorov as one of the most successful ministers in the government because of his role in expanding drone warfare, reforming procurement, and pursuing technological modernization. His dismissal therefore came as a surprise and generated protests.
The principal explanations being discussed are:
1. Breakdown Between Fedorov and General Syrskyi (Probably the Immediate Cause)
The strongest evidence currently points to an irreparable conflict between Fedorov and Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.
Fedorov himself has publicly accused Syrskyi of obstructing reforms, resisting technological innovation, and maintaining an outdated military culture. Zelensky reportedly stated that he had to choose "one side or the other" because relations had become dysfunctional.
This appears to have been partly a generational and organizational clash:
Fedorov: 35 years old, technology-oriented, startup mentality, emphasis on drones and rapid adaptation.
Syrskyi: traditional military commander emphasizing centralized control and conventional command structures.
If Zelensky concluded that cooperation between the Defense Ministry and General Staff had broken down, he may have believed unity of command was more important than retaining an individually popular minister.
2. Mobilization Problems
Numerous reports indicate that mobilization and recruitment disputes were central to the decision.
Ukraine faces severe manpower shortages. Even highly successful drone campaigns cannot fully substitute for infantry. Fedorov and military leadership reportedly disagreed over mobilization policy and responsibility for recruitment problems. Zelensky specifically referred to recruitment and the need for the military to be "on the same page."
One possible interpretation is that Zelensky viewed battlefield innovation as insufficient if the state could not solve the personnel crisis.
3. Presidential Concerns About Independent Power Centers
This explanation is more speculative but widely discussed.
Fedorov had become extremely popular:
among younger Ukrainians;
within the military innovation community;
among many Western partners;
among reformers and anti-corruption advocates.
Some observers have noted that highly popular wartime figures can become alternative centers of political influence. Ukrainian politics has historically been marked by tensions between presidents and powerful ministers or generals.
There is currently no evidence that Zelensky dismissed him primarily for political rivalry, but some analysts believe this may have been a secondary consideration.
4. Wider Government Reshuffle
The dismissal also occurred during a broad cabinet reorganization.
Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko resigned, triggering a wider governmental reset. Some officials argue that Fedorov's departure should not be viewed entirely in isolation.
However, this explanation alone does not satisfy many critics because numerous observers viewed Fedorov as one of the government's strongest performers.
5. Possible Strategic Miscalculation
Another possibility is simply that Zelensky made a mistake.
Leaders during wartime frequently prioritize:
cohesion,
chain of command,
immediate political stability,
over longer-term innovation.
Examples include:
Lincoln's repeated replacement of Union generals;
Churchill's frequent reshuffles during WWII;
Stalin's repeated dismissals and appointments.
Sometimes such decisions prove wise; sometimes they prove disastrous.
At present, many Ukrainian soldiers, commentators, and Western observers fear this may prove to be a serious error because Fedorov was closely associated with Ukraine's recent successes:
deep strikes inside Russia,
expansion of drone production,
attacks on Crimea,
disruption of Russian logistics,
procurement reforms and cost savings.
Why the Timing Appears So Strange
Your question is especially pertinent because the dismissal occurred during one of Ukraine's relatively favorable military periods:
Russian logistics have reportedly been under increasing pressure;
Crimea is becoming increasingly isolated;
drone campaigns have produced tangible operational effects;
Russia has experienced fuel shortages and transportation disruptions.
Normally, governments do not remove successful wartime ministers during periods of military momentum.
This is why many analysts are puzzled.
The best current explanation is:
Zelensky appears to have concluded that internal dysfunction between Fedorov and Syrskyi had become so severe that he believed preserving unity of command outweighed the costs of losing an effective reformer.
Whether that judgment was correct remains unknown.
Historical Analogies
The situation has some similarities to:
Lincoln removing McClellan despite popularity;
Churchill's repeated ministerial reshuffles;
Ben-Gurion's conflicts with military leaders in early Israel.
The major difference is that Fedorov's supporters argue that he was producing results precisely in the areas where Ukraine currently has its greatest comparative advantage—technology, drones, asymmetric warfare, and innovation.
For this reason, many Ukrainians fear that Russia may ultimately benefit from the dismissal. However, it is far too early to know whether this decision will have lasting military consequences.
US citizens have a lot to learn about power to the people. It’s not just words!