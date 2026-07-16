Protesters raise handmade signs as they march through central Kyiv, voicing opposition to Mykhailo Fedorov’s dismissal during the government’s cabinet reshuffle. Photo: Mykyta Shandyba/UNITED24 Media

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Yesterday, President Zelenskyy made one of the biggest mistakes of his presidency by dismissing Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov just as Ukraine has been putting Russia on the defensive through deep strikes inside Russia, choking off occupied Crimea, forcing Russians into eighteen-hour gas lines and literal fistfights over fuel, and implementing long overdue reforms inside the Defence Ministry.

But what happened shortly after reminded me, yet again, why I love Ukraine and know that Ukrainians will always prevail.

Less than an hour after Zelenskyy’s announcement, Ukrainian activists were already organizing protests across the country. By 9:01 a.m. this morning, after observing the daily minute of silence honoring those who gave their lives defending Ukraine, town squares from Kyiv to Lviv to Kharkiv, and cities across the country, were filled with protestors. Many had spent part of the previous night in bomb shelters as terrorist Russia launched another barrage of ballistic missiles and drones. After another sleepless night of Russia’s genocidal war, they honored their fallen and took to the streets to make their voices heard.

The protests may have been sparked by Fedorov’s dismissal, but they are about something much larger that has defined Ukraine for more than two decades. Ukrainians do not take their future for granted, nor do they assume democracy will take care of itself. When they believe their government has made a dangerous decision, they act immediately because they understand that democracies are not protected by constitutions alone. Democracy survives because people are willing to defend it.

During the Orange Revolution, Ukrainians refused to accept a stolen election and forced a new vote. During the Revolution of Dignity, they chose Europe over Russia despite bullets, beatings, and being gunned down by the Yanukovych regime. Last year, when Zelenskyy attempted to weaken Ukraine's independent anti-corruption institutions, Ukrainians once again filled the streets until the government reversed course. And today, they came out again.

One of the most powerful protest signs I saw today captured what democracy is all about.

“The People Are the Government.”

That simple statement captures one of the most important truths about every democracy. Governments get their authority from the people, but they remain accountable only when people are willing to remind them of that fact. Democracy is not sustained by elections alone. It survives because people are willing to participate, speak up, organize, and hold those in power accountable.

This is one of the reasons Russia wants to destroy Ukraine. Ukraine represents everything the Kremlin fears: a country where citizens believe the government belongs to the people, leaders can be challenged, corruption is exposed, and power ultimately flows from the people instead of the state. That is an idea authoritarian regimes fear because it cannot be contained by borders.

It is a reminder that too many take these freedoms for granted until they begin to lose them.

On that note, I’ll leave you with a few pics from today’s protests. Even the dog showed up and is a natural-born resister.

“I’m just a dog raising money for drones every day, with no weekends or vacations.”

A protester waves a European Union flag as demonstrators applaud outside the Office of the President in Kyiv during a rally supporting Mykhailo Fedorov amid the government’s cabinet reshuffle. Photo: Mykyta Shandyba/UNITED24 Media

Protesters hold placards reading “Hands off Fedorov” during a demonstration against President Volodymyr Zelensky’s decision to dismiss Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov in Kyiv, Ukraine, on July 16, 2026. (Tetiana Dzhafarova / AFP / Getty Images)