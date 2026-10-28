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Trump and Putin’s Plan to Carve Up Ukraine
A recording from Olga Lautman and Cliff Schecter's live video
Kremlin File
Investigating Russian influence operations, intelligence networks, corruption, and the tactics used to subvert democracies.Investigating Russian influence operations, intelligence networks, corruption, and the tactics used to subvert democracies.
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