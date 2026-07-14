The New York Times says federal agents showed up at several of its journalists’ homes Friday night to try to force them to testify before a grand jury next week. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

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Last week marked another escalation in Trump’s war on the press when the Justice Department subpoenaed New York Times reporters over their reporting on the security concerns surrounding Trump’s new Qatari Air Force One. The subpoenas were not an isolated incident but the latest step in a broader strategy of using the power of the federal government against journalists and news organizations through leak investigations, lawsuits, regulatory agencies, restrictions on press access, and public intimidation. After years documenting how Putin captured Russia’s press before consolidating control over Russia’s political, judicial, and electoral institutions by installing loyalists, I recognize the pattern a mile away.

The subpoenas are the latest step in Trump’s assault on the media. His officials have also launched a joint Pentagon-Justice Department task force to investigate leaks, restricted the Associated Press from presidential events, intensified FCC pressure on major broadcasters, including ABC News, and, according to The New York Times, used the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to retaliate against the newspaper after it published reporting Trump didn’t like. He has continued to publicly target individual journalists, recently warning Maggie Haberman that she would “pay the price” while making it clear that the only coverage he considers fair is favorable coverage, which is an interesting interpretation of a free press.

Government pressure is only one way to weaken independent journalism. Ownership matters just as much because governments do not always need to censor the press when political influence and financial interests can accomplish much of the same. That is why the proposed merger that would place CNN under the control of Trump ally David Ellison, if approved, and the changing editorial direction at The Washington Post while Jeff Bezos continues to pursue billions of dollars in federal contracts deserve scrutiny.

None of this surprises me because one of the biggest misconceptions about authoritarian governments is that they begin by shutting down newspapers, imprisoning journalists, or, in Russia's case, murdering them. In reality, those tactics are part of a much longer process that begins with convincing the public that independent journalists are dishonest, politically motivated, corrupt, foreign agents, or whatever label happens to be useful at the moment. Once enough people accept that narrative, increasingly aggressive attacks on the press become far easier to justify because journalists, not those in power, have been recast as the real threat to the country.

In Russia, this playbook was refined over decades, building on Soviet methods of controlling information, delegitimizing critics, and shaping reality through propaganda. Under Putin, major media outlets were brought under Kremlin control, journalists critical of the Kremlin were branded foreign agents, traitors, extremists, and agents of the West, and many reporters were ultimately forced into exile, imprisoned, or killed. Every new restriction was justified as necessary to protect Russia from foreign enemies, extremism, or threats to national security.

Hungary showed how methods used in Russia could be adapted inside a democracy by relying on media ownership, regulatory pressure, and economic leverage to achieve many of the same results.

Since returning to office, Trump's targets have expanded well beyond the press to political opponents, universities, law firms, civil society organizations, election officials, and the independent watchdogs responsible for exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. That is not accidental.

The press is almost always among the first institutions to come under attack because reporters expose corruption, abuse of power, and the gradual capture of institutions long before most people recognize the pattern. Once enough people have been convinced that journalists cannot be trusted, it becomes far easier to discredit political opponents, pressure universities, civil society organizations, law firms, and eventually even the courts because the people warning the public have already been dismissed as partisan, dishonest, or enemies of the people.

The United States is not Russia or Hungary, and for now the courts continue to serve as an important check on Trump. But that does not make these tactics any less effective. A free press is rarely destroyed overnight. It is weakened through legal pressure, regulatory agencies, economic leverage, ownership changes, and relentless attacks on its credibility until the public no longer sees journalists as watchdogs exposing corruption but as the threat. By the time independent media are gone, the public has already been conditioned to accept the unthinkable.

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