Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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Angie's avatar
Angie
3h

The press could destroy him if they weren't owned by the oligarchs.

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serghiy's avatar
serghiy
3h

…that’s what dictators do, i understand dictatorship is a brand new concept for america, but there’s first time for everything

…”Political Repression: A Comprehensive Overview of Its Legal Implications

Definition & meaning

Political repression refers to the mistreatment of individuals or groups for political reasons. This often aims to restrict or eliminate their participation in political activities. Such repression can manifest through various forms of human rights violations, including but not limited to…”

https://legal-resources.uslegalforms.com/p/political-repression

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