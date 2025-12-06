Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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Kathy's avatar
Kathy
Dec 6, 2025

Olga, thank you for your writings and research! I do agree with the term “Vassal state”🌊🌊

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Richard Bedingfield
Dec 6, 2025

We really do feel sorry for our friends and family still in America but it is to be hoped that the midterms take control of both houses away from the GOP. Then there will be some hope of making them accountable for their crimes.

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