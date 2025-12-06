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This week, Russia once again showed who truly holds power over Trump. Just hours after Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff finished their meeting with Putin, the Kremlin extended the prison sentence of an American former Marine — a move timed to follow the calculated dominance and humiliation imposed on Trump’s fixers in Moscow, leaving no doubt that Putin, not Trump, controls the terms of their relationship. What stood out, and was completely missed by American media, is that this was a deliberate, choreographed signal — a foreign adversary openly asserting leverage over a sitting U.S. president while the White House pretended nothing had happened.

The extension of Marine Robert Gilman’s sentence was not random. Gilman, arrested in Russia in early 2022 in what quickly resembled another political hostage case, became the centerpiece of a new escalation designed to underline who holds the upper hand. His updated sentence appeared in Russian media just hours after Witkoff and Kushner walked out of the Kremlin. So as Trump pushes a Kremlin-crafted Ukraine surrender plan, Putin continues to hold every lever of coercion and can pull any one of them against the United States whenever it serves his interests.

That power imbalance was visible the moment Trump’s envoys stepped inside the Kremlin. They were reportedly kept waiting — a familiar Kremlin power play meant to make sure everyone understood who was in charge from the start. Every delay and every scripted gesture served the same purpose: to make clear that Trump’s representatives were operating inside Putin’s system. And crucially, Kushner was back in Moscow sitting across from Kirill Dmitriev — someone he has known intimately since the Seychelles backchannel in 2016 — a Kremlin money man and trusted messenger whose wife is personally close with Putin’s daughter, underscoring just how familiar and well-worn these channels of influence have become. By the time they finally left, the only remaining question was how far Putin intended to push his advantage, and the rapid escalation of Gilman’s sentence delivered that answer.

The pattern became even clearer against the backdrop of the Bloomberg transcript that had surfaced days earlier. In that call, Witkoff spoke to Ushakov with the ease of someone acting less as an American intermediary and more as a willing agent of the Kremlin, openly discussing how to shape a plan that Moscow had already drafted in substance and tone. He outlined how Putin could stroke Trump’s ego, suggested using the Gaza agreement as flattery, and confirmed that Trump had given him sweeping authority to work directly with Russian officials on the proposal. He even referenced an earlier draft and asked for a new version written jointly with Moscow — a document that the Trump team then attempted to present as an American plan, even as its origins were unmistakably Russian.

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That document carried Moscow’s fingerprints everywhere. It cemented Russia’s land grabs, demanded Ukrainian withdrawal from key regions, froze the war in ways that guaranteed Russian gains, and attempted to reframe occupied territory as Russian land in the eyes of the world. The phrasing matched Kremlin talking points pitched over the past few years, the structure aligned with Russia’s strategic goals, and its route via the White House reflected the influence networks Putin has spent decades carefully cultivating. For Trump, Kushner, and Witkoff, this has nothing to do with diplomacy and is purely business — an opportunity to secure future deals, investments, and access, even if it meant trading away Ukrainian lives and legitimizing Russia’s genocidal campaign.

The illusion of plausible deniability collapsed further when Witkoff, reacting to an Axios report, blurted out the truth: “He must have got this from K.” It was a fleeting remark but an extraordinary one, pointing directly to Kirill Dmitriev — the Kremlin operative who had recently spent days in Miami shaping the surrender plan with Witkoff and other Trump cronies. In a single sentence, Witkoff confirmed what Russia had been signaling all along: that Kremlin operatives tied to Putin were shaping the narrative around Ukraine inside Trump’s orbit and felt emboldened enough to let their fingerprints show.

While Washington remained largely silent, Europe did not. A leaked summary of a call among Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz, Alexander Stubb, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte revealed a dawning realization among European leaders. Macron warned that Trump might force Ukraine to give up territory. Merz urged Kyiv to proceed cautiously as U.S. intentions drifted toward Moscow’s objectives. Stubb insisted Ukraine could not face Trump’s envoys alone. Even Rutte, careful to avoid open criticism of Trump, agreed that Zelenskyy needed protection from the very regime claiming to speak for him.

That conversation marked yet another turning point in a year already defined by mounting alarms — alarms that should have been anticipated and prepared for, because anyone who has watched the Trump–Russia relationship over the past decade knew this is exactly where it would lead. It was the first moment European officials stated plainly what many had long feared: that the United States, under Trump, had stopped functioning as an independent actor in the conflict. Instead, it was echoing Moscow’s agenda, sidelining its own allies, and advancing proposals engineered to lock in Russia’s battlefield gains through political coercion. The unease that had hovered over European capitals hardened into a recognition that Trump’s approach threatened NATO unity and left Europe increasingly exposed to Kremlin influence.

Taken together, the events of this week reveal a single, unmistakable arc — one in which Russia methodically tested its leverage, Trump’s envoys demonstrated their subordination, and a Kremlin-drafted plan quietly threaded its way into Washington even as an accidental admission of Russian involvement surfaced in plain view. What followed was the moment European leaders finally said aloud what had been building for months: that the United States, under Trump, was no longer acting as an independent power but was instead drifting steadily into Moscow’s orbit. And now Putin is positioning himself not to end the war but to prolong it, using Trump’s regime as a set of stalling tactics aimed at splitting the United States from Europe, ending NATO, and deepening a rift in the transatlantic alliance that may soon become irreparable. Every move — from throwing Zelenskyy out of the Oval Office to pushing a surrender plan written in Moscow — is designed to widen that divide until the Western coalition holding Ukraine together finally fractures.

And as all of this unfolded in Moscow, Russia continued striking Ukrainian homes — including a barrage launched hours after Witkoff and Kushner left the Kremlin — reducing apartment blocks to rubble, killing families in their sleep, and trapping survivors under concrete, a grim reminder that the plan being negotiated behind closed doors is paid for in Ukrainian blood.

The U.S. is no longer acting as an independent power; it is functioning as a Kremlin satellite, executing Russia’s strategic agenda step by step. Nothing about this resembles negotiation, as Moscow dictates terms to a White House willing to carry them out. And this week, Russia, once again, made certain the world understood exactly who is writing the script, who is expected to obey it, and who stands to lose the most if this plan takes hold.