People stand in front of a damaged McDonald’s building next to a playground, with caution tape surrounding the area, after Russian strikes in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Oct. 19, 2026. (Sofiia Lavska / Apostrophe / Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

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Late Friday night, Trump quietly handed Putin yet another gift, signing an executive order waiving sweeping new sanctions against Russia under the Lindsey Graham Act, just two days before they were set to take effect. This was the latest in a flurry of concessions Trump has made to Putin over the past week, as he helps Russia fund its genocidal invasion and sabotages Ukraine’s ability to defend itself.

With Trump’s latest sanctions waiver in hand, Russia continued its assault on Ukraine overnight, launching more deadly waves of ballistic missiles across the country. As missiles were raining down on the capital, Ukrainian media reported that explosions were occurring before the air raid sirens sounded, leaving residents practically no time to reach a bomb shelter. Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukraine had once again received no advance warning from its partners ahead of the Russian attack, marking the third such incident in little more than a week.

In the latest attack, Russia fired 16 ballistic missiles at Kyiv and the surrounding region, killing a 21-year-old woman in the capital, striking apartment buildings, a medical center, and a shopping mall, and leaving at least 550,000 households without power. The attacks also damaged Kyiv’s metro system, forcing the closure of two stations, while in nearby Irpin, another woman was killed and 19 people were injured, including nine children. The killing continued later in the day when a Russian drone struck a crowded park in Nova Vodolaha in the Kharkiv region, killing a baby in a stroller and two women, while injuring at least 14 others, including seven children.

Only hours before the latest attack, Zelenskyy had announced that Washington was once again providing intelligence on Russian ballistic missile launches after cutting off access last week. The interruption came after Trump threatened to withhold intelligence unless Ukraine stopped attacking Russian oil refineries, which Ukrainian drones have repeatedly targeted in an effort to disrupt Russia’s fuel production and its ability to finance the war.

Zelenskyy also explained that while other countries can help Ukraine track incoming threats, they cannot replace U.S. intelligence needed to detect certain Russian ballistic missile launches. And despite the U.S. claiming intel was never withheld, Ukrainians were once again left barely making it to a bomb shelter as Russian missiles were raining down.

And as Russia escalates its deadly attacks against Ukrainian cities, Trump is also making it harder for Ukraine to shoot down incoming ballistic missiles by delaying the delivery of Patriot interceptors that European allies have already paid for through NATO’s weapons purchasing initiative. Let that sink in. European countries paid for the missiles Ukraine desperately needs, and the U.S. is reportedly refusing to authorize their delivery.

Apparently, withholding Patriots is not enough, because the White House also ordered restrictions on the satellite communications Ukrainian forces rely on for military operations. Reuters reported that the order to restrict SpaceX’s Starshield service came directly from inside the White House and was passed to the Pentagon. The restrictions reportedly slowed satellite connections so severely that they disrupted Ukrainian military communications and drone operations, forcing Ukrainian forces to cancel several operations because of the throttling.

Despite U.S. denials that restrictions were being imposed, Ukrainian drones continue to lose their Starlink connections when traveling at speeds between 130 and 161 kilometers per hour, disrupting their ability to intercept Russian drones, including the faster jet-powered Shaheds. Ukrainian forces even tested the same Starlink equipment in European Union countries, where it continued working at speeds exceeding 180 kilometers per hour. But once the equipment crossed back into Ukraine, connections reportedly failed at 161 kilometers per hour. Zelenskyy confirmed that the restrictions were specific to Ukraine and ordered his officials to raise the issue with international partners.

Over the past week, Trump officials have made it very clear whose side they are on, as they help finance Russia’s genocidal invasion while actively sabotaging Ukraine’s ability to protect its civilians and fight back. Even some Republicans in Congress are becoming alarmed by how far the regime has gone in siding with Russia, with several demanding answers and threatening to block Trump’s legislative agenda, including the Pentagon’s request for another $350 billion, unless he reverses course. Whether they follow through remains to be seen, but Ukrainians are being killed now, and every day Congress allows this to continue gives Russia more time to strengthen its positions and destroy Ukraine with the help of the United States.

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Ukraine’s Military Starlink Access Restricted as Trump Moves to Help Russia Olga Lautman · Oct 14 It is rare to see a country switch sides so dramatically during a war, but here we are, watching Trump abandon Ukraine as it fights for its survival and instead assist Russia. And as Russia continues bombing Ukrainian cities, homes, and hospitals, killing civilians, Ukrainian officials say they went two nights in a row without the advance warnings they normally receive from the United States before Russian ballistic missile attacks. During the latest wave of Russian attacks, six people were killed and approximately 600,000 Ukrainians were left without electricity. Read full story