Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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Susan Woodman's avatar
Susan Woodman
7d

My biggest fear as Trump continues to escalate his demands for Ukraine to surrender to Russia, is that he will hand Starlink to Russia to use and block it completely from Ukraine. I pray I am wrong but this is his pattern.

The European allies that are paying for SpaceX services should file lawsuits and withhold funds until Ukraine is getting the services that are being paid for. Arresting Musk would also be satisfying but not probably not very useful.

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Roger Helbig's avatar
Roger Helbig
7d

This should be grounds for Ukraine to charge Trump and Musk in the International Criminal Court. Ukraine became a signatory to the Rome Statute and thus eligible to bring cases to the court last year. Tell your Ukrainian friends to have Zelensky do it NOW. If the ICC issues a warrant, neither Trump nor Musk will be able to go to any of the 125 member countries. Those include Canada and Mexico, most of Europe and Japan.

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