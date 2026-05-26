Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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PW's avatar
PW
12hEdited

He is, as we have said, proving himself to be an asset to Russia. He is weakening the US and admires the Putin model of dictatorship that he plans for himself. He must be impeached and removed immediately. Then he must be prosecuted without interference being run by his asset sycophant beneficiaries on the Supreme Court.

Who would be so stupid as to say they disagree with this assessment with the evidence demonstrated by Trump himself?

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Gretchen Theodorakis's avatar
Gretchen Theodorakis
12h

Donnie thinks he can win but we Americans will not roll over. We will Win!🏅

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