Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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Gimme Shelter's avatar
Gimme Shelter
7h

Thank you Olga ❤️

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Peter Moore's avatar
Peter Moore
6h

Once again this is treason, plain and simple. Tr*mp is nothing more than Putin's asset placed in power to fulfill his goal of destroying the US as revenge for the fall of the Soviet empire. Tr*mp, his entire cabinet and all of the complicit republicans need to be subject to the strongest punishment for treason without all the time-wasting investigations and other bullshit. The spineless democrats need to grow a pair and fulfill their oaths of office to protect the country.....also our military needs to do the same. These insane policies are succeeding time and again in destroying this country and no one has the courage to do something about it but whine and point out the obvious. I've pretty much given up hope in the ability of this weak-assed coubtry to do anything to protect itself. It seems it's going to be up to the people to wake up and do it.

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