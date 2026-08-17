U.S. troops at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, on Monday. The U.S. military’s presence in the country has long acted as a deterrent to North Korea.Credit...Yonhap, via Agence France-Presse — Getty Images

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In yet another destructive move for the U.S., Trump announced last night on Truth Social that he ordered the Pentagon to “substantially reduce” joint military exercises with South Korea because he is worried about offending North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

“Based on my very good relationship with Kim Jong Un, of North Korea, I am not happy with the fact that the United States has, long ago, agreed to participate in Joint Military Exercises with South Korea,” Trump wrote, complaining that the exercises are “costly” and send an “inappropriate and hostile” signal to North Korea.

Except South Korea is a key U.S. treaty ally, while North Korea is a brutal nuclear-armed dictatorship that poses a major threat to South Korea, Japan, and the region. Pyongyang has also developed ballistic missiles capable of reaching the U.S., is helping Russia wage its genocidal war against Ukraine, and just last week fired ballistic missiles ahead of joint U.S.-South Korean exercises.

Yet traitor Trump thinks the U.S. is being too hostile to North Korea. This makes a lot more sense when viewed alongside everything else he is doing to destroy the U.S. from within while dismantling the alliances and global standing that took generations to build.

Trump’s obsession with Kim is hardly new. During his first term, Trump famously boasted that he and Kim “fell in love” and bragged about the “beautiful letters” the North Korean dictator sent him. Since returning to office, Trump has repeatedly signaled that he wants to reopen communication with Kim, with the White House confirming last year that he remained receptive to correspondence. But this time, Trump has gone far beyond love letters and flattery, ordering the Pentagon to change U.S. military policy while publicly citing his “very good relationship” with Kim.

Meanwhile, since Russia’s full-scale invasion, North Korea has sent enormous quantities of ammunition and weapons to Russia and continues to send troops to support Russian forces in Ukraine, giving Kim’s military valuable combat experience while helping Moscow wage its genocidal war. And now Pyongyang is reportedly preparing to send a missile unit to western Russia equipped with up to 120 ballistic missiles. At the same time, Kim is expanding his nuclear arsenal, building even closer military ties with Russia and China, including signing a mutual defense pact with Putin. Yet according to Trump, North Korea has been “unthreatening and respectful.”

And Japan, like Ukraine, has been warning about where all of this is heading. In its recent defense report, Tokyo highlighted the growing military cooperation between Russia, China, and North Korea, including joint Russian and Chinese bomber patrols near Japan, Moscow’s support for North Korea’s military modernization, and expanding coordination among all three countries.

This makes Trump’s decision even more dangerous. Just a few months ago, his own defense secretary held up South Korea as an example of exactly what the U.S. wants from its allies. “If you want to see what burden sharing looks like, consider the Republic of Korea,” Hegseth said in May, praising Seoul for consistently investing in its own defense because it “does not have the luxury of treating war like an academic exercise.” And now Trump is trashing South Korea because he doesn’t want to appear “hostile” to Kim Jong Un.

The U.S. military is already stretched, thanks to Trump’s quagmire war with Iran, which has forced the Pentagon to move military assets from Asia to the Middle East. And now Trump is making an already dangerous situation in Asia even more volatile by publicly praising Kim while undermining U.S. allies in the region.

Deterrence only works if our adversaries believe the U.S. will actually respond. Russia needs to know that attacking NATO means confronting the U.S.; North Korea that attacking South Korea or Japan will bring an overwhelming response; and China that invading Taiwan will come with enormous consequences. Just as importantly, our allies need to trust that the U.S. will stand by its commitments.

Trump began undermining that trust during his first term, but back then there were still people around him willing to constrain some of his worst impulses. Those guardrails are gone, and for more than a year Trump has given these regimes every reason to believe the U.S. will not intervene.

Every time Trump praises Putin, Kim Jong Un, or Xi Jinping while attacking our allies, threatening to invade NATO territory, or questioning whether the U.S. will defend them, he does enormous damage to America’s credibility.

And all of this is happening at a dangerous moment. Alarm bells are going off across Europe over the risk of a Russian military attack on NATO; Russia and China are helping Iran attack the U.S.; and Russia is reportedly training Chinese forces for a potential invasion of Taiwan. America’s adversaries are working together while Trump weakens the U.S. and betrays our allies.

Think about how completely insane all of this is, and how normalized it has become. If any other U.S. president repeatedly threatened our allies, praised the dictators threatening them, and announced major changes to U.S. foreign and military policy on social media, there would be congressional hearings, investigations, and enormous political blowback. Meanwhile, Trump does all of this with impunity because Republicans have abandoned congressional oversight, allowing him to conduct U.S. foreign policy however he wants, no matter how much damage he does to U.S. national security.

And our allies are already preparing for the consequences. South Korea is openly debating whether it needs its own nuclear weapons rather than relying on the U.S., Japan is expanding and modernizing its military, and Europe is already preparing to defend itself without relying on the U.S.

This damage will outlast Trump. What he has already done to U.S. credibility and our alliances will take decades to repair, if it can be fully repaired at all. By the time he leaves office, America could find itself increasingly alone in a far more dangerous world.

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