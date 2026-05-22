For years, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum was one of Vladimir Putin’s prized spectacles: a carefully choreographed show meant to project the image of a “powerful,” globally connected Russia open for business and relevant on the world stage. But after Russia’s full-scale genocidal invasion of Ukraine, Western leaders largely disappeared, and SPIEF increasingly became a networking event for authoritarian governments, sanctioned actors, Taliban thugs, and anyone else still willing to do business with what had become a global pariah state.

Now, with Trump back in power, that isolation is ending, as Trump welcomes back Russia from the cold.

According to an interview Rodney Mims Cook Jr. gave to Russian state media outlet RIA Novosti, the chairman of the U.S. Federal Commission on Fine Arts plans to attend this year’s St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, which runs from June 3–6, and sit in the audience for Putin’s keynote address — becoming the first official representative of the U.S. government to attend the forum in several years. Cook also reportedly plans to meet with U.S.-sanctioned Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova during the trip.

And Cook is not some random figure. Trump appointed Rodney Cook Jr. as chairman of the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts, placing him in a key role overseeing several of Trump’s grandiose projects, including the corrupt White House ballroom and the recently approved “Arc de Trump” he plans to build in D.C.

At this rate, it’s fair to ask whether Russian money ends up helping pay for Trump’s White House ballroom too.

So while Russia wages a genocidal war against Ukraine, deepens military and intelligence cooperation with Iran against U.S. military and interests in the Middle East, threatens NATO countries, escalates sabotage operations across Europe, and continues daily missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities, the Kremlin is simultaneously working to show that business, diplomacy, and normalization with the U.S. are resuming.

And that is exactly what is happening.

A few days ago, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, and yes, the same Kremlin official identified in leaked Bloomberg transcripts where Steve Witkoff spoke less like a U.S. envoy and more like an asset advancing Kremlin interests, confirmed upcoming visits to Russia by Trump’s shady envoy and Kremlin mouthpiece, along with Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, who has his own long and controversial history tied to Russia. The visits come as Kirill Dmitriev, Putin’s messenger and moneyman, has positioned himself as a bridge and financial pipeline between Trumpworld and the Kremlin.

Just days ago, the United States also extended a waiver tied to Russian oil exports for the third time, easing pressure on one of Moscow’s most important wartime revenue streams helping fund Russia’s genocidal war against Ukraine.

Taken separately, each development could be dismissed as symbolic, transactional, or bureaucratic, but together they reveal something much larger: Trump’s normalization of relations with the Russian terrorist regime. And that normalization is exactly what the Kremlin has wanted since 2022 — which is precisely why Moscow worked so hard to help return Trump to power.

Russia’s objective was never simply to survive sanctions. It was to outlast Western outrage long enough for governments, businesses, investors, and political elites to slowly return to treating Russia as an international partner again. SPIEF has always been one of the Kremlin’s key stages for selling that illusion.

So while Putin hides behind layers of security inside Russia as Ukrainian strikes push deeper into the country, the Kremlin can simultaneously point to American officials, Trump allies, and renewed diplomatic engagement as proof that Russia’s isolation is beginning to crack.

The message the Kremlin wants the world to see is simple. No matter how many Ukrainians Russia genocides, how many sanctions are imposed, and no matter how many attacks Moscow carries out against the West, eventually everyone comes back.

And the truly alarming part is that when it comes to the U.S., Moscow is right.

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