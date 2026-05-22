Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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Marion Tidwell's avatar
Marion Tidwell
5d

It looks to me like Trump is degrading everything in the US government under the direction of Putin, whether he's sharp enough to realize it or not.

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Alexandra Barcus's avatar
Alexandra Barcus
5d

Disgusting.

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