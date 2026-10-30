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Trump thought he had found another way to help his beloved Putin finance Russia’s genocidal war against Ukraine, this time by opening American markets to Russian diesel. But three weeks after announcing the deal, and with tankers carrying fuel making their way to the U.S., Trump has run into a problem he probably didn’t anticipate. American companies reportedly want nothing to do with the deal, despite substantial discounts.

According to The Washington Sun, Trump officials have been pushing American businesses to accept Russia’s blood diesel, but energy traders and major companies are worried about the legal consequences and possible congressional investigations. One Wall Street trader said that nobody wants to become entangled in years of litigation over a deal that could face serious scrutiny after the midterms.

And American companies have good reason to be nervous, especially after Democrats and Republican Senator Thom Tillis sent letters on October 26 to some of the country’s biggest banks, energy companies, and port authorities warning them to stay away from the Russian diesel. The letters made clear that anyone helping facilitate these imports could potentially violate a 2022 law banning Russian energy imports and face legal action or a congressional investigation. The lawmakers also told banks and ports to keep any records related to the shipments, including their communications with Trump officials. JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and port authorities in New York, New Jersey, and Texas were among those contacted.

Meanwhile, Rep. Jamie Raskin issued his own warning to energy industry groups, writing, “Your members are now on notice that taking part in any effort to help President Putin hawk Russian diesel in the U.S. is a clear and dangerous violation of federal law.” He reminded the importers that they could face civil and criminal penalties, including up to 20 years in prison.

Greenpeace Ukraine identified six tankers secretly carrying around 288,000 tonnes of diesel toward the U.S., although it remains unclear where they will unload. One initially listed New York as its destination before changing its status to awaiting orders.

And now New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill is looking into whether she can stop the shipments from being unloaded in her state. “Donald Trump isn’t doing anything to bring down [petrol] prices, diesel prices or costs,” Sherrill told the Financial Times. “Trump’s diesel deal with Putin is corrupt and illegal, and I am evaluating options to stop it from arriving at a port in New Jersey.”

It’s unclear whether she has the authority to prevent the tankers from docking, but between her objections, the warnings from Congress, and American companies so far hesitant to buy the fuel, there is growing pushback against the shipments.

And all of this is happening while Russia continues murdering Ukrainians every single day. The images coming out of Ukraine are horrifying. Civilians killed while waiting for a train, a father screaming in anguish after seeing his daughter’s lifeless body, and a baby murdered in a stroller. These are the atrocities Russia continues to commit while Trump is opening American markets to Russian fuel, giving Moscow another way to fund the weapons used to mass murder Ukrainians. Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak confirmed that Moscow expects diesel exports to rise from approximately 510,000 tonnes in October to 2.15 million tonnes in November, bringing even more money into the Kremlin’s coffers.

While Trump is helping Russia sell diesel, Elon Musk’s SpaceX and the Pentagon are facing questions over restrictions on Starshield, the military satellite communications system Ukrainian forces use to defend against Russian drones. Congress is investigating who ordered the restrictions and the sequence of events that led to Starshield being throttled.

We need to ask SpaceX investors and shareholders in Musk’s other companies whether they support decisions that help Russia in its invasion of Ukraine and undermine Ukraine’s defenses, and what they plan to do if they do not.

We are not helpless, and there are things we can do to help Ukraine. With the federal government helping Russia, we need to pressure our governors, state attorneys general, and other elected officials to use whatever tools they have available to stop these deals and hold those involved accountable.

Here are some things you can do:

Contact Congress. Ask your representatives and senators what they are doing about Russia’s diesel shipments and whether the imports violate the 2022 law. Find your House representative and senators.

Put pressure on state officials. Ask your governor, state officials, and attorney general to look into banks, shipping companies, & fuel distributors in your state that may be helping facilitate these imports.

Share the reporting. Use social media to share local news reports and other relevant information to bring attention to these shipments and other Russia-related developments.

And thank you to everyone who continues standing with Ukraine. It means so much. Slava Ukraini! 🇺🇦

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