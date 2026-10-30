Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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Jess's avatar
Jess
8h

Thank you for this update. In the midst of all the horrible and discouraging news on this topic, this is encouraging. We must stand together for Ukraine.

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Cathy Delano's avatar
Cathy Delano
8h

Is there any way to identify the gas stations that will get this Russian Blood Diesel so we can boycott them? When you think of the horrors perpetrated on innocents that buying this fuel from Russia creates it makes us complicit in Russian war crimes. If we do business with Russia we will also have blood on our hands.

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