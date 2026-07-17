President Trump continues to target voting by mail with false accusations of fraud even after court orders halted his attempts to curtail the practice before November’s midterm elections.Credit...Patrick T. Fallon/Agence France-Presse — Getty Images

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Last night, Trump stood at the podium in the East Room spewing manufactured threats to our elections during 25 minutes of primetime insanity. Sounding hoarse, he ticked through his imaginary accomplishments, making no mention of the dangerous and expensive quagmire he has dragged us into in Iran, before announcing the “immediate declassification” of intelligence that would reveal “shocking vulnerabilities” in American elections.

China, he claimed, gained access to voter data on 220 million Americans, Venezuela schemed against voting machines, and foreign adversaries “wanted to just make you sound like your president wasn’t so hot, when actually your president has done a great job.”

Yet in those 25 minutes devoted to foreign threats, Trump never once mentioned Russia, the country his own intelligence community documented running massive operations to help him win in 2016. He completely ignored the fact that Russia’s election operations continue to be ongoing. He left out that U.S. intelligence agencies publicly assessed that the Kremlin conducted election attacks in both 2020 and 2024 aimed at undermining confidence in elections, sowing division, advancing Russia’s interests, and helping Trump win. And he didn’t mention Russia’s sanctioned intelligence fronts like the Social Design Agency, whose leaked ‘Project 2026’ documents outline plans to shape narratives ahead of the 2026 U.S. midterm. He skipped over the Pravda network flooding the internet with millions of articles to poison the AI systems Americans rely on, Storm-1516 pushing fabricated scandals through fake news sites and AI videos, and doppelganger operations impersonating legitimate outlets. He didn’t even mention the GRU and FSB cyber units that continue to target or probe U.S. election infrastructure and election-related systems since at least 2015.

But as absurd as this sham spectacle was, it was extremely dangerous. The East Room is where presidents have traditionally addressed the nation on war, crisis, and national tragedy. Yet last night it was used to manufacture one, another tactic straight from Russia’s playbook.

None of the declassified material showed that a single vote was changed, machine manipulated, or result altered. Trump’s own intelligence community concluded in January 2021, in a report presented directly to him, that China had decided interfering in the 2020 election was not worth the risk and chose not to act. Even John Solomon, the conservative propagandist Trump installed in the White House specifically to dig through these documents, was asked last night whether any intelligence proves the 2020 election was rigged. His answer was “not yet.” After six years, a taxpayer-funded task force, countless lawsuits, and a primetime address, “not yet” is their entire case.

If any of this sounds familiar, it is because manufacturing crises is a hallmark of how the Kremlin operates. Russia routinely exaggerates or invents threats, exploits security crises, and declares emergencies to crush dissent and tighten its grip on power. Political opponents, journalists, organizations, and protesters are portrayed as foreign agents, extremists, or terrorists. Every engineered emergency lays the groundwork to unlock sweeping new powers for the state, conditioning the public to accept government overreach under the guise of national security.

That is exactly why NBC, ABC, and CNN made the right call by refusing to hand Trump an unfiltered primetime megaphone for propaganda. They finally understood the distinction, having carried his actual war address on Iran live in April. And predictably, Trump’s response was to declare their editorial judgment a “plot” and demand that “fraud” like this should result in the revocation of their licenses.

Last night wasn’t just one of Trump’s predictable tantrums; it was a calculated preview of how he will use the federal government against anything that stands in his way this November. Trump has spent over a decade running a deliberate strategy to delegitimize our election system, from claiming the 2016 vote was rigged before it even happened and setting up a sham voter fraud commission in 2017, to filing dozens of baseless lawsuits to overturn his 2020 loss, disseminating disinformation, and ultimately inciting an insurrection. But the difference now is that he no longer has to settle for rhetoric. Since returning to power, he has systematically installed loyalists across the federal government who continue to weaponize agencies to carry out his lawless agenda. Look at the national intelligence community, where he put loyalist Bill Pulte, a housing regulator with zero intelligence experience, in charge as acting DNI, right after Tulsi Gabbard was seen lurking at the shameful FBI raid in Fulton County to seize half a million 2020 ballots.

While he distracts us by strategically flooding the zone with constant chaos, he has been quietly building a massive operation around this manufactured emergency. He has issued executive orders directing the Postal Service to refuse mailed ballots from non-compliant states and tying federal election funding to White House verification demands. DHS is demanding state voter files, while federal investigations and voter roll reviews are being launched straight from the Oval Office. His allies are even floating the deployment of ICE agents to polling places. The only thing holding him back so far has been the courts, but how long will that last? Who will stop him if he decides to send the FBI to seize ballots or machines on election day?

This entire address was carefully timed for exactly this reason. Delivered less than four months before a midterm election he knows Republicans are poised to lose, it further provides the justification he needs to interfere.

Even the so-called stalemate over the SAVE America Act fits the pattern. The bill passed the House in February but is stuck in the Senate. A president who actually wanted it passed would be negotiating, but the deadlock serves him better. Every failed vote lets him claim that Congress refuses to secure our elections, giving him the pretext to act alone through executive orders, funding conditions, and targeted investigations. A passed bill would resolve the emergency, while a blocked bill keeps it alive. The Kremlin understood long ago that a perpetual threat is far more useful than one that has actually been dealt with.

The United States is not Russia, thank goodness, and for now the courts continue to hold the line. But last night, a president stood before the country, used the people’s house as a stage for an invented crisis, and appointed himself the only solution. He threatened the networks that declined to play along, as he continues to weaponize the federal government ahead of the midterms. We know exactly where this playbook leads, but the power lies in our numbers. It is up to us to take this threat seriously and show up to protect our elections this November.

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