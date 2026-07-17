Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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Alastair Kendall's avatar
Alastair Kendall
16h

Well American clowns - a lot of them - voted the master orange clown in.

We in Europe watch in utter astonishment as America self destructs and drowns in a river of sewage, hatred, racism and greed. The cost is largely unknown, but what we can say for sure is America has lost all respect, morality and leadership ... non of that will be coming back any time soon.

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Declan's avatar
Declan
17h

No mention of ELONS crew accessing sensitive info either....I mean the effing guy is the epitome of ggaslighting

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