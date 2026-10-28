Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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HJD playing outside's avatar
HJD playing outside
18h

Oh, everyone deserves answers regarding everything Musk has to do with Russia!!

I do wonder if any of his involvement is connected to his father who lives in Russia 😒🤔

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Ric Woodward's avatar
Ric Woodward
12h

Subject to restoration of a functional democracy here, starlink should be nationalized. It will take too long for anyone to launch enough satellites to compete with it. That Elon turned traitor is disappointing, but not surprising in this bonding the virtues environment.

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