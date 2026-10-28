Servicemen of the 68th Oleksa Dovbush Separate Jaeger Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine set up Starlink satellite internet system, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, near the frontline town of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, Ukraine April 10, 2025. REUTERS/Inna Varenytsia/File Photo

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Last week, I reported on a Russian-ordered arson attack against a Starlink ground station in Poland and the possible involvement of a Turkish organized crime group known as the Daltons.

Now, one week later, Turkish authorities carried out a massive operation against the Daltons, detaining 85 suspected members, including 30 minors, in raids across 30 provinces. According to The Moscow Times, Turkish Justice Minister Akın Gürlek put the latest number of detainees at 87, with another 13 suspects still being sought. Investigators accuse the group of recruiting contract killers and coordinating their activities through private messaging groups, including a WhatsApp chat called “Dalton Brothers.” It is not yet clear whether any of those arrested are connected to the Starlink sabotage investigation, but it is certainly worth keeping an eye on.

According to German security agencies, the gang’s leader, Beratcan Gökdemir, was reportedly arrested in Russia back in 2024, yet has apparently been enjoying Moscow’s protection ever since, despite repeated requests from Turkey to extradite him. German authorities suspect Moscow allowed him to operate freely, possibly in exchange for services. And now European investigators are looking into whether Russian intelligence hired members of his organization to attack the Polish Starlink facility, and possibly other facilities providing communications for Ukrainian forces.

The investigation began after a Starlink ground station in Wola Krobowska, Poland, was set on fire on September 23. Two Turkish nationals were later arrested in Germany, and investigators began examining their possible connections to the Daltons. According to Der Spiegel, European intelligence agencies suspect the men either belonged to the crime group or received instructions from its members.

The Daltons are involved in everything from extortion and arms trafficking to contract killings, with operations extending beyond Turkey into several European countries, including Germany. Russia has been recruiting criminals through Telegram and other messaging platforms to carry out attacks across Europe, but working with an established mafia network, especially one whose leader lives under the protection of Moscow, would take these operations to another level.

And now, with dozens of suspected Daltons members in Turkish custody, investigators may have an opportunity to learn more about the gang’s activities outside Turkey, including whether any of its members were working directly for Russia, who was giving them orders, and how much their leader in Russia knew about what was happening. There is still plenty we don’t know about the relationship between Moscow and the Daltons, but hopefully we will learn more as European intelligence agencies continue their investigations.

Meanwhile, as Russia is suspected of ordering attacks against Starlink stations across Europe, Putin had nothing but praise for Elon Musk on Wednesday. Speaking to Russian media, Putin called Musk a “true genius” and claimed that Moscow is in close contact with him as Russia works to develop its own version of Starlink. This comes less than two weeks after SpaceX throttled Ukraine’s access to Starshield, creating major problems for Ukrainian military communications and some of the air defense systems used to protect Ukrainians.

And now we are learning in even more detail how serious those disruptions were. CBS News reported yesterday that SpaceX’s decision to restrict Ukraine’s Starlink access without warning had affected ground-based air defense radars and drone interceptors used to protect civilians from Russia’s drone attacks. CBS obtained photos showing that the connectivity dropped to just 0.1 megabytes per second on October 19, speeds so slow that the systems could barely function.

That same day, Russia launched a drone attack on Kharkiv, killing six people, including 34-year-old Yulia Spichak, who had just dropped her son off at an English lesson, and 14-month-old Anhelina, who was sitting in her stroller when the drone hit the park. Anhelina’s mom, Inna, was also injured and later died in the hospital. We still don’t know whether the Starlink restrictions affected Ukraine’s ability to stop this particular attack, but Ukrainian officials said that the disruptions made it much harder for their air defenses to shoot down Russia’s jet-powered Shahed drones.

Service has reportedly been restored for now, but Ukraine got a very painful lesson in what happens when access to a communications system its military depends on is suddenly restricted. So as European investigators examine Russia’s attacks against Starlink facilities, Putin is publicly praising Musk and claiming to be in close contact with him.

We don’t know what those contacts involve, but considering everything that has happened over the past few weeks, I think we deserve some answers about Musk’s relationship with Russia and the threat it poses to U.S. national security, Ukraine, and NATO.

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