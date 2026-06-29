A line of cars waiting for fuel at a gas station in Saky, Crimea, June 1, 2026 (Photo: REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak)

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This weekend, social media was flooded with videos from across Russia showing hours-long lines for gasoline, motorists screaming, crying, cursing, and even fistfighting over fuel, all while asking the same question: How could this be happening to us?

While Ukrainians spent years surviving Russia's genocidal war with extraordinary resilience, it took Russians only a few weeks of gasoline shortages for the victimhood, finger-pointing, and fistfights to begin.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia’s genocidal war against Ukraine has been shaped not only by Moscow’s brutality but by the West’s absurd obsession with “escalation management.” Almost every major military decision came with the same warning: allowing Ukraine to strike deeper inside Russia, providing longer-range weapons, or lifting another self-imposed restriction might somehow provoke the Kremlin. So Ukraine was asked to fight one of the world’s largest militaries with one hand tied behind its back, while policymakers debated imaginary red lines that Russia had crossed countless times over.

That caution prolonged more than just the war. It allowed the Kremlin to preserve one of its greatest advantages of shielding the political and economic center of Russia from the consequences of its genocidal invasion. While everyday life in Moscow and St. Petersburg remained largely untouched, Russia pursued one of its oldest military strategies—terrorizing Ukrainians in an effort to break their will to resist. Apartment buildings, hospitals, schools, shopping centers, and Ukraine’s energy infrastructure became routine strategic targets. Ukrainians survived subzero winters without electricity, heat, or running water after Russia repeatedly attacked the country’s power grid, while torture, sexual violence, forced deportations, and the kidnapping of tens of thousands of Ukrainian children became just another deep concern in a genocidal war the world repeatedly promised would never happen again.

The Kremlin never really cared if young men from Dagestan, Buryatia, Tuva, Bashkortostan, or Russia’s poorer regions were sent to die by the tens of thousands. They were always easier to sacrifice than in Moscow or St. Petersburg, which needed to remain comfortable. Ethnic Russians in Russia’s largest cities had to believe life was normal and that the war was happening somewhere far away. As long as the shelves stayed full, cafes were open, and gasoline was flowing, the Kremlin could continue selling the illusion that Russia could wage a bloody imperial war without asking the people cheering it on to sacrifice much.

But over the past several months, Ukraine has methodically begun dismantling that illusion.

It began with Russia’s oil industry. Ukrainians understood that taking refineries offline would reduce the flow of money financing the Kremlin’s genocidal war while simultaneously forcing Moscow to defend infrastructure it had assumed was beyond Ukraine’s reach. Once that pressure began producing results, the campaign expanded beyond energy infrastructure, systematically targeting the logistics that sustain Russia’s illegal occupation through strikes on bridges, railway infrastructure, ammunition depots, military factories, command centers, fuel storage facilities, and supply routes stretching from Russia into occupied Ukraine. As Ukraine’s long-range capabilities evolved and many of the West’s self-imposed restrictions disappeared, those operations reached deeper and deeper into Russia.

Today, Ukrainian forces have struck virtually every major oil refinery in Russia, forcing the Kremlin into an expensive cycle of beginning repairs on damaged facilities only to watch them become targets again days or weeks later. The campaign is increasing the cost of Russia's war while forcing Moscow to pull air defenses and other military resources away from the front lines to protect critical infrastructure deep inside Russia. It has also left many of us asking: What happened to Russia’s air defenses as hundreds of Ukrainian drones continuously fly over Moscow, St. Petersburg, and other regions?

The Kremlin spent years trying to control the narrative. Ironically, it is now ordinary Russians with smartphones who are documenting the collapse of that propaganda one refinery fire, gas station line, blackout, and canceled vacation at a time. Social media has become a fascinating window into a country that spent years trying to hide the true cost of its war, allowing the outside world to watch the Kremlin lose control of the illusion it worked so hard to create.

As fuel shortages spread across dozens of Russian regions, authorities have been forced to ration fuel, restrict gasoline sales, and limit purchases. Occupied Crimea offers the clearest example of where this is headed. Gas stations have run dry, rolling blackouts continue, businesses have shortened hours or closed altogether, ATMs fail during power outages, and hotels that once depended on Russian tourists now sit nearly empty as reservations disappear. One resident described the transformation: "As soon as the sun sets, the city becomes like its own shadow."

Even Putin was forced this weekend to publicly acknowledge the fuel shortages, albeit while downplaying them as temporary and insisting everything was under “control.” But when the Kremlin admits a problem, it's usually because pretending it doesn't exist is no longer an option.

What has been just as revealing as the shortages is the reaction of Russians.

Russian social media is flooded with videos of motorists waiting hours for gasoline, screaming at one another, crying, cursing, blaming everyone else, and even fistfighting at gas stations. After more than a decade of cheering on Russia's illegal occupation of Crimea, celebrating or excusing its genocidal war against Ukraine, or simply looking away while Ukrainian cities were reduced to rubble, many now seem genuinely bewildered that war has consequences. Almost overnight, the outrage has shifted from supporting the war to portraying themselves as its latest “victims.”

The contrast with Ukrainians could not be greater. Since the full-scale invasion, they have lived under a campaign of terror designed to destroy their country and break their spirit. They survived freezing winters without electricity, heat, or running water after Russia deliberately targeted civilian infrastructure, buried loved ones murdered in missile strikes, and rebuilt homes and communities after repeated attacks. Yet they continue to volunteer, raising money for their military, checking on neighbors, and finding reasons to laugh, hope, and keep moving forward despite living through Russia’s atrocities.

Meanwhile, it has taken only a few weeks of fuel shortages and localized disruptions for visible frustration to spill into public view across Russia. The same society that spent years telling Ukrainians to surrender is now struggling to cope with standing in line for gasoline. If this is how they are reacting after only a few weeks, imagine what happens if the shortages continue for months.

Ukraine has also exposed the absurdity of years of Western “escalation management.” Policymakers repeatedly warned that allowing Ukraine to strike military targets inside Russia would trigger catastrophic escalation. Instead, Ukraine has systematically degraded Russia’s military-industrial base, disrupted the logistics sustaining its occupation, forced the Kremlin to disperse air defenses across thousands of kilometers, and demonstrated that many of the West’s feared so-called red lines existed only in Western capitals.

Most importantly, Ukraine has not responded by terrorizing Russian civilians. It has systematically targeted the infrastructure that finances, supplies, and sustains Russia's war machine. While Russia deliberately chooses apartment buildings, hospitals, schools, shopping centers, playgrounds, and maternity wards, Ukraine targets oil refineries, fuel depots, bridges, railways, military factories, command centers, and airfields.

For the first time, Russians are no longer completely insulated from the consequences of the war many supported, justified, or simply chose to ignore. Ukraine has shown that the fastest way to shorten an imperial war is to raise the cost of aggression until even the aggressor can no longer ignore it.

Slava Ukraini 🇺🇦

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