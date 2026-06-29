Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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Andy Blumer's avatar
Andy Blumer
8h

Your articles are a rare source of clarity amid the disinformation surrounding Ukraine. What its people have had to suffer and endure since 2014, at Russia's hands, defies imagination. They have shown the world — not only Russia — that they are an exceptionally courageous and capable people, with a cultural and historical heritage entirely their own.

The decisive point is the contrast with a Russian state and society that act as if causality did not apply to them: committing, supporting, or condoning grave crimes against humanity while expecting no consequences. This is not the failing of a regime alone — it is borne by a society that has enabled and sustained these crimes throughout. Naming this clearly is essential.

For me it has long been evident that Russia is a deeply corrupt, imperial, and criminal state — and exhibits every characteristic of fascism.

Slava Ukraini!

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Donald Price's avatar
Donald Price
12h

This warms my heart.

Trump is an embarrassment in his treatment of Ukraine.

I am so happy that Ukraine is humiliting not only Trumps buddy Putin, but Trump hinself.

Putin is a war criminal and terriorist. Ukraine is breaking Russia's back in it ability to fight the war.

Slave Ukraini

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