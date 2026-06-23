Smoke rises over the Kerch Thermal Power Plant in Russian-occupied Crimea after fuel reservoirs were struck in a large-scale Ukrainian attack overnight on June 23, 2026. (Exilenova+/Telegram)

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I know I’ve been covering Ukraine extensively over the past few weeks, but that’s because much of what is happening is incredible and keeps getting lost in the daily chaos of the news cycle.

Across much of illegally occupied Crimea, fuel sales have been suspended, rolling blackouts are spreading, children’s summer camps have been shut down, and Ukrainian operations are increasingly disrupting the military and logistical systems that allow Russia to maintain its occupation. For Ukrainian territory that Russia has illegally occupied since 2014 and long portrayed as untouchable, it is remarkable to watch.

One of the arguments I heard most often since 2014 was that Crimea was gone forever. Many insisted that Russia’s occupation was permanent, that Ukraine would never have a realistic chance of reclaiming its territory, and that anyone discussing the liberation of Crimea was living in a fantasy world, peddling fairy tales rather than engaging in serious analysis.

What many failed to understand was that Ukrainians never viewed Crimea as lost. While some in the West were willing to treat occupied territory as a negotiating chip, Ukrainians understood that surrendering Crimea or any inch of Ukrainian territory only rewards Russia’s genocidal aggression and invites more of it. Many Ukrainians also remember what Soviet occupation felt like and understand that freedom is worth fighting for, no matter the cost or how long it takes.

And the latest string of Ukrainian successes offers another glimpse into a reality that many dismissed as impossible.

Overnight, Ukrainian defenders destroyed a railway bridge across the North Crimean Canal near Razdolne, a key logistics route used by Russia to transport military supplies, equipment, and personnel across the peninsula. According to Ukrainian officials, Special Operations Forces followed up the initial strike by targeting repair equipment and the remaining sections of the bridge, effectively rendering the crossing inoperable. At the same time, Ukrainian defenders reportedly struck more than 60 Russian military targets across occupied territories, including air defense systems, radar stations, fuel infrastructure, military vehicles, logistics hubs, and other assets supporting Russia's occupation and war.

These strikes come on top of weeks of successful Ukrainian operations targeting the infrastructure that allows Moscow to sustain its illegal occupation of Crimea. Fuel depots, oil terminals, military facilities, transportation routes, ferries, electrical infrastructure, logistics hubs, bridges, highways, and supply corridors have all come under repeated attack as Ukraine expands a campaign designed to isolate Crimea and make Russia’s occupation difficult, costly, and ultimately unsustainable.

The effects of these operations are becoming difficult for the Kremlin to hide. Over the weekend, Russian-installed authorities suspended civilian fuel sales across much of Crimea, restricting supplies to government agencies and essential services. Rolling blackouts have affected multiple districts, public events have been canceled, and authorities have shut down children's summer camps until September. Reports from Crimea describe growing difficulties obtaining fuel and other goods, resulting in hundreds of vehicles being stranded over the weekend as Russians attempted to flee.

And the disruptions extend well beyond fuel. Reports from Crimea describe water shortages, interruptions to rail service, transportation restrictions, and mounting pressure on critical infrastructure. What the Kremlin spent more than a decade portraying as a symbol of Russian imperialism is exposing a reality Moscow worked hard to conceal. Ukraine is systematically revealing the vulnerabilities behind Russia's carefully cultivated illusion of strength and shattering the house of mirrors the Kremlin built around its so-called power.

Perhaps most telling is that even some of Russia’s most prominent pro-war propagandists have begun warning Russians against traveling to occupied Crimea. One military blogger bluntly described travel to Crimea as dangerous, while others warned that Ukrainian strikes on transportation links, logistics routes, and military infrastructure are likely to intensify.

The dark irony is that many of these same voices spent years insisting Crimea was permanently lost to Ukraine. Today, they are debating evacuation plans, warning tourists to stay away, and discussing how to defend occupied territory they once claimed was untouchable.

What makes these developments significant is not just the shortages but what they reveal about the reality on the ground.

For years, Crimea functioned as Russia’s military base for operations against Ukraine. And now, Ukrainian defenders are targeting the infrastructure that allows Moscow to sustain its occupation.

And while Ukraine continues tightening the noose on Crimea, it is also expanding its ability to strike deep inside Russia. Just days ago, Ukrainians struck the Voronezh Semiconductor Plant, a facility involved in producing components used in Iskander missiles, Kh-101 cruise missiles, and Pantsir air defense systems. Ukrainian officials also reported successful strikes against a space communications center in Moscow Oblast, less than a week after Ukrainian drones carried out what was reportedly the largest attack on Moscow since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, damaging the capital’s main oil refinery.

These operations are taking place as Ukrainian officials and Western analysts report growing strain on Russia’s air defense network. According to Ukrainian intelligence assessments, Russia is experiencing shortages of key air defense interceptors while simultaneously expending missiles at an unsustainable rate, as they attempt to defend military facilities, energy infrastructure, logistics hubs, and cities from an expanding Ukrainian drone campaign.

Ukraine is increasing its ability to strike targets far beyond the front lines, forcing Moscow to defend a growing number of military, industrial, and energy facilities while exposing vulnerabilities many once assumed did not exist. From occupied Crimea to Moscow to oil refineries in Tyumen and other strategic facilities thousands of kilometers from the front, Ukrainians are demonstrating that there are few places left where Russia can assume it is beyond reach. And in doing so, Ukraine continues to expose the flaws and absurdity behind years of Western "escalation management," repeatedly crossing supposed red lines that were once presented as catastrophic risks.

None of this means Crimea will be liberated tomorrow. Russia remains a brutal, terrorist state, continues to escalate its genocidal war against Ukraine, and still controls large areas of occupied territory. But the conversation is finally beginning to change. For more than a decade, the Kremlin and many in the West treated Crimea as a settled question, and Ukraine is proving that it is not.

The lesson should be obvious by now. Time and again, Ukraine has achieved what many policymakers, analysts, and commentators insisted was impossible. The same country that many in Washington expected to collapse within days of Russia’s full-scale invasion is now turning the tables on Moscow.

What Ukraine needs most is sustained support from Europe and its allies to finish the job. If that support continues, Crimea and the rest of occupied Ukraine will be liberated, becoming yet another reminder that imperial ambitions, no matter how powerful they appear, eventually collide with reality.

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