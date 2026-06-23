Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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Angie's avatar
Angie
6h

Crimea belongs to Ukraine. 🇺🇦

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William's avatar
William
6h

Thank you! It’s glorious to see these shifts in the battle.

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