A phone lock screen depicting warnings for several false alerts, including radiation hazards and a chemical attack, late on Nov. 1, 2026. (The Kyiv Independent)

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It was late Sunday night in Ukraine when air raid warnings began appearing on phones in Kyiv and across the country, but these were not the usual alerts warning Ukrainians of incoming Russian missiles and drones. Instead, people were receiving terrifying notifications about nuclear radiation, chemical attacks, and street fighting in Kyiv, followed by a message in Russian announcing that Moscow’s Oreshnik ballistic missile was on its way.

“Hello! A nuclear alert is about to go off all across Ukraine! Don’t worry, Oreshnik is on its way,” one notification read.

For Ukrainians who have spent nearly five years living under relentless Russian bombardment since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion, these warnings were especially frightening because they were coming from Повітряна тривога (Air Alert), the official emergency application millions rely on to know when to seek shelter.

Except the warnings were fake, and Ukraine’s air raid alert system had been hacked.

The first suspicious notifications appeared shortly before 11 p.m. on November 1, with reports of radiation hazards, chemical threats, and fighting in the streets of the capital. False missile warnings also appeared across Ukraine.

At 11:02 p.m., Ukraine’s Air Force warned that the application had likely been compromised and told residents there was no radiation threat. Regional governors issued similar warnings, urging people to remain calm and follow verified official communications.

Ukraine’s Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat confirmed the hack, and Ukrainian officials blamed Russia. Some of the fake warnings also contained links to Telegram, prompting Vinnytsia Oblast Governor Natalia Zabolotna to warn residents not to click them amid concerns that they could lead to phishing sites or other malicious content.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation temporarily shut down the application while developers worked to restore it. By midnight, the State Emergency Service said the nationwide warning system was functioning normally, but urged Ukrainians to continue following updates from local authorities and listening for alerts over loudspeakers. Residents of Kyiv were also advised to use the separate Kyiv Digital application.

The fake alerts were cleared about an hour later. Some Ukrainian outlets, also reported that outdoor air raid sirens sounded in parts of the country, including Zakarpattia, although reports differed on whether the fake notifications triggered them. Authorities said Ukraine’s separate emergency warning system continued functioning normally, with no evidence that it had been compromised.

Ukrainians live under constant Russian missile and drone bombardment and depend on air raid warnings to stay alive. Parents rely on these alerts to know when to wake their children and rush to shelters. By sending fake warnings, Russia wants to spread panic and have Ukrainians question whether the next alert is real, which is another form of psychological warfare.

And the timing is very worrying because Ukrainian media just reported earlier today that U.S. intelligence had warned Kyiv of a possible massive Russian missile and drone attack within 24 hours. According to the reports, Russia was preparing strategic bombers and potentially planning to launch up to 32 ballistic and hypersonic missiles, along with cruise missiles and waves of attack drones, with energy infrastructure across eight Ukrainian regions among the possible targets. The intelligence reports remain unconfirmed, and no connection to the cyberattack has been established.

With winter approaching, Russia is continuing its attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, threatening to leave millions without electricity, heat, and water as temperatures drop to below freezing. Now Ukrainians also have to question whether the air raid warnings they depend on to survive Russian attacks can be trusted.

I will keep an eye on this and update as more information becomes available.

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