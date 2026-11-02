Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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Patricia Turcotte's avatar
Patricia Turcotte
16h

Just another sick manoever by the Russian war criminals. It's absolutely disgusting that the traitor-in-chief is doing everything he can to help Putin in his genocidal war against Ukraine. 🇨🇦 🙏 ❤️ 🇺🇦

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Che Little's avatar
Che Little
16h

Follow your government's protocols as their b******* to stir up ignore it and follow your government's protocols and you'll be fine. Not to mention it shows they're desperation so there's nothing to freak out about their freaking out because they're losing this war Russia will not survive this winter 💪🇺🇦💪 Ukraine will survive the winter 💪🇺🇦💪

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