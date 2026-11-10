Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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Janine Renee Perky's avatar
Janine Renee Perky
5h

Slava Ukrani! 🇺🇦

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pete gee's avatar
pete gee
4h

The sheer irrational actions by cowardly U.S. and other politicians continue to indercut the democratic future of us all.

That future IS Ukraine!

Keep on demanding the truth.

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