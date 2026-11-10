U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff (3R), UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan (C) and President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner (3L) attend talks between members of the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Abu Dhabi, Nov. 10, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

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As another round of these so-called discussions between the U.S., Russia, and Ukraine gets underway in Abu Dhabi, it is frustrating to see how Russocentric the coverage of Russia’s genocidal invasion of Ukraine continues to be. We keep hearing about what Russia wants, watching U.S. moves to sabotage Ukraine’s military operations, and hearing more threats and demands for Zelenskyy to surrender Ukrainian territory, but nothing about demanding that Russia get out of Ukraine. And apparently, after twelve years of Russia’s invasion, some think the solution is to reward Putin with even more land his military has failed to conquer.

After seeing some of the comments and media coverage over the past few days, including from people who should know better, I feel that another reminder is needed that Ukraine is a sovereign country with its own constitution, that Zelenskyy cannot simply give away Ukrainian territory because Trump demands it, and that Ukrainians, not Washington or Moscow, will decide their country’s future.

Let’s start with the absurdity of calling these meetings “negotiations.” Russia is mass murdering Ukrainians every day, blowing up power plants to freeze Ukrainians as the winter approaches, using torture and rape as weapons of war, and has abducted tens of thousands of Ukrainian children, yet the discussions center on how much Ukrainian territory it should be given instead of demanding that Moscow withdraw its troops. Russia could end the war immediately, but the U.S. chooses to pressure Ukraine to surrender, and when Ukrainians refuse, they are accused of standing in the way of “peace.”

This is like someone breaking into your home, murdering members of your family, torturing and raping others, only for you to be told to sit down with the person responsible and negotiate how much of your house you are willing to give them. That is essentially how Ukraine is being treated.

As for the demands that Ukraine surrender its territory, no matter how much Trump and his cronies threaten Zelenskyy, refuse to ship paid-for Patriot interceptors, or sabotage Ukraine’s military operations, like with the recent Starshield throttling, they cannot change the fact that Ukraine has a constitution. Zelenskyy cannot simply hand Ukrainian territory over to Russia or any other country. Not a single centimeter.

Under Article 73, changes to Ukraine’s territory must be decided by Ukrainians in a nationwide referendum, not by Zelenskyy or even the Rada, while Article 157 prohibits constitutional amendments that violate Ukraine’s territorial integrity. It really is a failure of the media that none of this gets mentioned when they report on Trump’s demands that Ukraine surrender territory or these talks.

There is also the matter of martial law, which prohibits holding referendums or amending the Constitution. How exactly is Ukraine supposed to lift martial law when Russian missiles and drones are still raining down on Ukrainian cities? The threat has not ended because Trump and Putin want to make business deals. And even after martial law is lifted, Ukraine’s constitutional protections of its territorial integrity will still apply.

And then there are Ukrainians, whom the U.S. seems to have forgotten about. Ukraine has an incredibly strong civil society, and Ukrainians have a long history of standing up to regimes that try to decide their future for them. They demonstrated this when they took to the streets during the Orange Revolution in 2004, came back during the Revolution of Dignity in 2013 and 2014, and spent the past twelve years fighting Russia’s genocidal invasion. Does anyone seriously believe that they should be forced to accept Trump and Putin deciding their future? And what about the Ukrainians living in occupied territories? Should they be forgotten and left to be tortured, starved, and hunted?

As for Putin, he has spent more than a decade spewing propaganda about Ukraine posing an existential threat to Russia, while denying that Ukrainians are even a separate people with a right to their own country. Putin knows Russian history and what happened to rulers whose bloody imperial wars ended in humiliating defeats. Russia’s defeat by Japan helped spark the 1905 Revolution against Tsar Nicholas II, while the Soviet war in Afghanistan helped weaken an already crumbling Soviet Union. After years of enormous military losses and propaganda portraying Ukraine as a threat to Russia’s existence and Ukrainians as Nazis who need to be eradicated, how does Putin suddenly explain that taking Donbas eliminates this so-called “threat”? His ambitions were never limited to Donbas, and in the Russian system, showing weakness means the sharks start circling and leaders fall.

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion, far too many Western governments and media outlets have approached the war as though the solution was always to get Ukraine and Russia to sit down at a negotiating table. Russia invaded Ukraine, not the other way around, and if the West truly believes in international law and the sovereignty of nations, the demand should have been for Russia to withdraw from Ukraine. Instead of spending years worrying about provoking Russia and giving Ukraine just enough military assistance to hold Russia back, Western governments should have provided Ukraine with everything it needed to defeat Russia’s invasion and liberate its territory.

For many decades, going back to Soviet days, Russia has used propaganda, disinformation, influence operations, and its networks abroad to shape how its actions are perceived. And somehow, even when Russia is the aggressor, the discussion shifts to what Moscow wants and what everyone else must do to satisfy it. Why is the country responsible for committing genocide and war crimes being treated as though it needs to be persuaded to stop? This is yet another example of the power of Russia’s information operations, how they can change the discussion, and how many people unwittingly end up repeating Russia’s narratives.

Anyways, Ukraine is not Trump’s to give away, and Ukrainians should not have to sacrifice their country. Russia needs to get the hell out of Ukraine, and we definitely do not need another round of discussions to establish that.

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