Russian fuel truck burns at a gas station in occupied Skadovsk, Kherson Oblast, after a Ukrainian Logistic Lockdown mid-range strike, 11 June 2026. Photo: Exilenova+

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It’s Saturday, so instead of another story about Russia’s endless threats and operations, I wanted to focus on some good news for Ukraine.

For several months, Ukraine has been carrying out a relentless campaign against Russian oil infrastructure, fuel depots, refineries, logistics routes, and supply networks. Many dismissed these strikes as symbolic or questioned whether they were having any meaningful impact. Now the results are becoming difficult for the Kremlin to hide.

For the first time since launching its full-scale invasion, Russia is spending roughly two-thirds of all federal tax revenue on its genocidal war and security-related expenditures. At the same time, fuel shortages are spreading across Russia and occupied Ukrainian territories, forcing rationing, sales limits, and emergency intervention by Russian authorities.

According to calculations by researcher Janis Kluge based on Russian Finance Ministry data, military spending consumed more than 65 percent of federal budget revenues during the first quarter of 2026. Before the full-scale invasion, it was at roughly 18 percent.

Despite repeated tax increases and promises that sanctions had failed, the costs of sustaining Russia’s war machine continue to rise. Oil and gas revenues have fallen sharply, budget deficits are growing, and the Kremlin is diverting resources toward military spending at the expense of other priorities.

At the same time, fuel shortages are spreading across the country.

Gas stations in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Crimea, and numerous other regions have begun imposing restrictions on gasoline and diesel purchases. According to Russian and independent reporting, at least 25 Russian regions, along with six occupied Ukrainian territories, are experiencing fuel shortages, supply disruptions, or rationing measures.

Moscow’s largest gas station chains began imposing fuel restrictions today. Tatneft limited gasoline and diesel sales, while Rosneft and Lukoil also introduced purchase restrictions. Similar measures have appeared across multiple regions as authorities attempt to manage growing fuel shortages and supply disruptions.

The Russian Energy Ministry acknowledged that growing Ukrainian attacks on oil infrastructure are contributing to the problem and recently created an emergency task force to deal try and deal with the situation.

From January through May, Ukrainian forces struck Russian oil infrastructure 38 times, including a record 16 attacks in May alone. Refinery utilization has fallen significantly since the beginning of the year, while several major facilities have been forced to suspend or reduce production following repeated strikes.

Ukrainian defenders have also spent years systematically dismantling the military, logistical, naval, and economic infrastructure that allows Moscow to sustain its occupation of Crimea. The growing fuel shortages and supply disruptions now appearing across Russia and occupied territories show that these efforts are beginning to have an impact.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian forces repeatedly struck the strategically important Chonhar Bridge in occupied Kherson Oblast. The bridge is part of a key logistics corridor connecting southern Russia with occupied Crimea and serves as an important route for moving personnel, fuel, ammunition, and military supplies.

At the same time, Ukrainians reported that cargo traffic along the Melitopol-Chonhar highway, one of Russia’s most important military supply routes connecting Rostov-on-Don to occupied Crimea through the occupied Ukrainian cities of Mariupol, Berdiansk, and Melitopol, has fallen by roughly 71 percent over the past two weeks following a series of Ukrainian strikes.

Ukrainian drone operators now control portions of the Melitopol-Chonhar corridor, giving them the ability to monitor and strike Russian vehicles, fuel shipments, and military logistics moving toward the peninsula.

Taken together, these developments show how Ukraine’s long-range strike campaign is making it increasingly difficult, expensive, and complicated for Russia to sustain its occupation and wage its genocidal war.

Russia still possesses enormous resources and remains committed to continuing its bloody imperial war. And the reality is that Ukrainians continue to pay a horrific, deadly price every single day. According to the United Nations, more than 2,000 civilians were killed or injured in May alone, making it the deadliest month for Ukrainian civilians since April 2022.

Yet despite enduring daily missile strikes, drone attacks, and relentless terror, Ukrainians continue to adapt, innovate, and impose costs on a far larger adversary. From the Black Sea to Crimea to deep inside Russia’s energy infrastructure, Ukrainian forces are showing how warfare is evolving in real time while exposing Russia’s so-called “power” as a mirage and revealing vulnerabilities the Kremlin spent decades trying to hide.

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