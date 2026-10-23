Ukraine’s military intelligence issued a new warning today, writing on Telegram, that Russia could be preparing false-flag operations across Central and Eastern Europe, including the Baltic states, with plans to blame Ukraine for the attacks.
According to Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence (HUR), potential targets include critical infrastructure, areas bordering Russia, Kaliningrad, Russian Orthodox Church properties, historical sites associated with Russia, and areas in EU countries with Russian-speaking populations. Moscow would then use its disinformation networks to blame Ukraine, discredit Ukraine’s military, undermine European support for Kyiv, and intimidate European governments and citizens.
The latest follows HUR’s October 2 warning that Russian intelligence services had been ordered to step up operations against NATO and EU countries. Earlier this week, the Wall Street Journal corroborated that warning, reporting that U.S. intelligence agencies believe Putin personally ordered an escalation of covert operations and attacks against NATO countries, including the failed explosive drone attack on Germany’s Leipzig-Halle Airport in August.
Russia has a long history of using false-flag operations and fabricated threats to justify its invasions, including in the lead-up to its 2014 invasion of Ukraine and again before the full-scale invasion in 2022. And now Russia is waging a covert war across Europe, attacking critical infrastructure, targeting defense facilities, and threatening civilian lives.
Meanwhile, Russia’s attacks in the Black Sea are becoming increasingly deadly, with commercial ships being struck and sailors killed near NATO waters, and not getting nearly the attention they deserve.
Earlier today, another civilian cargo ship sank off Romania’s coast after being hit by a drone, killing at least one Ukrainian sailor and leaving three others missing. Romanian President Nicușor Dan blamed Russia, describing the attack as part of Moscow’s escalating aggression against NATO’s eastern flank.
And this was hardly an isolated incident. According to Reuters, at least seven commercial ships have been struck off the coasts of Romania and Bulgaria in just two weeks, leaving approximately 30 sailors dead or missing. Many of the ships were near the Sulina Canal, a major route for Ukrainian agricultural exports. NATO announced this week that it would send additional maritime patrol aircraft, radar systems, and drones to the Black Sea. The announcement came just days after Romanian fighter jets shot down two Russian drones over Romanian territorial waters.
What stands out is how specific the warnings have become, with intelligence agencies listing potential targets and locations instead of just issuing general warnings. And with Russia’s attacks increasing, these warnings are worth watching closely.
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It is a challenge for us. Putin needs NATO to react kinetically to then spin this into a narrative that supports a general mobilisation of young men in Russia.
The only thing Putin is good at is destroying the future of the Slavic people. He will go down in history as an utterly incompetent monster who drove his people face deep into the mud of failure.
Russia taught Trump