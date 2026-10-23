Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alastair Kendall's avatar
Alastair Kendall
3d

It is a challenge for us. Putin needs NATO to react kinetically to then spin this into a narrative that supports a general mobilisation of young men in Russia.

The only thing Putin is good at is destroying the future of the Slavic people. He will go down in history as an utterly incompetent monster who drove his people face deep into the mud of failure.

Reply
Share
Linda Palmer's avatar
Linda Palmer
3d

Russia taught Trump

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Olga Lautman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture