Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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Karen's avatar
Karen
13h

Excellent, as always. “Removing one man from the Kremlin does not dismantle the system that produced him.” Was just thinking that yesterday while reading of Russias current situation.

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Catherine Taylor's avatar
Catherine Taylor
13h

Very informative! I have a much better understanding. Thank you Olga💕

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