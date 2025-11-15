Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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Patricia Turcotte's avatar
Patricia Turcotte
Nov 15, 2025

Pedophile Of The United States is a traitor, and is helping our enemies to change the world order. Follow his money trail to Russia. I wonder if putin has the Ebstein files or other compromat? The malignant narcissist needs to be impeached and removed before he does more damage and starts other wars

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Apache's avatar
Apache
Nov 15, 2025

Nice Post Olga... Thank You... The Potential Ramifications are Scary.... The West must be ever Vilgilent, and hope that the Putin Regime collapses first...

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