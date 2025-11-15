Belarusian special forces at a shooting range near the village of Mukhovets, Belarus, August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

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While the United States retreats from Europe and prepares for a potential war against Venezuela, Russia continues to intensify its military and shadow operations against NATO countries. In the latest provocation, a Baltic Fleet special forces unit conducted parachute-landing and prisoner-capture exercises in the Kaliningrad region, directly along the borders of Lithuania and Poland. According to the fleet’s press service, Russian troops parachuted from Mi-8 helicopters using Malva and Arbalet guided-parachute systems, conducted reconnaissance patrols, and trained to “disrupt enemy communications” in full combat gear while employing night-vision devices and drones. The exercise bears a chilling resemblance to Hamas’s October 7th terrorist attack against Israel, which relied on surprise airborne infiltrations, kidnappings, and information paralysis to overwhelm defenses before a conventional response could be mobilized.

The drills take place against the backdrop of growing Western warnings that Moscow could stage a provocation in the Baltic region reminiscent of its 2014 invasion of Ukraine and seizure of Crimea. Russia has a long record of staging false-flag operations to justify aggression under the guise of “protecting” Russian-speaking populations, from orchestrating fabricated uprisings to manufacturing pretexts for military escalation.

Meanwhile, last month, Estonia reported the sudden appearance of seven armed men in unmarked uniforms near the Saatse Boot—a narrow strip of Russian territory that cuts through southeastern Estonia. Their brief but alarming presence prompted border guards to close a nearby road as a precaution. The incident mirrors Russia’s 2014 invasion of Ukraine, when unmarked troops—later revealed to be Russian special forces—seized key infrastructure in Crimea ahead of Moscow’s illegal annexation and ongoing occupation of parts of Donbas. “We noticed significantly more movement than usual and decided to close the road to prevent possible provocations,” said Künter Pedoski, the operational manager of Estonia’s Southern Prefecture. “Our priority is the safety of the people of Estonia.”

At the same time, the U.S. Coast Guard announced today that in late October it tracked a Russian Vishnya-class spy ship, the Kareliya, just 15 nautical miles off the coast of Hawaii—underscoring how Moscow continues to demonstrate its reach across both European countries and the U.S. An HC-130 Hercules aircraft and a Coast Guard cutter were dispatched to monitor the vessel’s movements. The Kareliya’s presence marks the third Russian intelligence operation near Hawaii in as many years.

The surge in hostile activity has now spread well beyond NATO’s eastern flank. In recent weeks, Belgium has faced a wave of drone incursions targeting critical infrastructure and military installations, raising alarm across Europe. On November 10, five unidentified drones hovered for nearly an hour over the Doel nuclear power plant near Antwerp, while earlier that evening, multiple sightings forced the suspension of flights at Liège Airport. A week earlier, Belgium’s defense minister expressed concern over a series of unidentified drone flights that came in multiple phases over a few nights near the Kleine Brogel air base in northeast Belgium, where U.S. nuclear weapons are believed to be stored. In response, the U.K., France, and Germany are set to deploy anti-drone units to assist Belgium, amid growing fears that Moscow is orchestrating a coordinated campaign to probe NATO’s airspace and critical infrastructure.

In October, at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Ljubljana, Secretary-General Mark Rutte warned that if China were to attack Taiwan, Russia would likely open a second front in Europe to divide NATO’s focus and resources. What was once a theoretical scenario has now become central to alliance planning, as authoritarian regimes grow increasingly coordinated—sharing military technology, cyber capabilities, and disinformation networks aimed at stretching Western deterrence to its breaking point.

Meanwhile, a report by the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) in London, based on hundreds of leaked Russian documents, reveals that Russia is helping China prepare for a possible invasion of Taiwan by supplying parachute systems, amphibious vehicles, and airborne training for assault operations. In return, China provides Russia with financial and logistical lifelines for its ongoing war in Ukraine. The two regimes are learning from each other, testing how far coercion and gray-zone warfare can go before the West dares to call it war.

That partnership is expanding northward as well. Russia and China just signed a memorandum to train Chinese soldiers for Arctic operations at Russian maritime universities, deepening cooperation along the Northern Sea Route. The agreement calls for “sustainable development” and “preservation of peace and stability” in the Arctic—language that barely conceals their shared goal of militarizing and controlling one of the world’s most strategic corridors. It also provides Moscow with a convenient pretext to train Chinese military personnel under the guise of academic or logistical cooperation.

Taken together, the parachute drills in Kaliningrad, the unmarked troops in Estonia, the spy ship off Hawaii, and the deepening military partnership with China are not isolated incidents but elements of a single, coordinated strategy. Russia is pursuing a deliberate campaign of escalation—probing NATO’s borders, extending its reach into the Pacific, and consolidating an authoritarian axis with Beijing. Europe must confront the hard reality that the United States is no longer a reliable partner, and must be prepared to defend itself against a war that is no longer hypothetical but unfolding in real time.