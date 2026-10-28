Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cherry Davidson Sullivan's avatar
Cherry Davidson Sullivan
21h

My goodness, so hard to follow but also so much great information. I really appreciate your newsletters. Quite an exercise i connecting the dots!

Reply
Share
TJ's avatar
TJ
19h

So much information to digest yet disturbingly that it has become way too easy to connect the dots. Do wonder if Bessent or Lutnick as some others may have ties as well.. it seems this world is not that small..

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Olga Lautman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture