Kremlev hosted Trump Jr. at an event in Istanbul in September 2025. International Boxing Association

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Mongolia, Trump Jr., Kremlev, and Martirosov

On October 27, the Financial Times reported that Donald Trump Jr. spent two days in late August at a remote hunting camp in Mongolia and met with Umar Kremlev, a Russian businessman and president of the International Boxing Association, with ties to Putin’s presidential security circle.

Last month, ProPublica exposed that Kremlev attended Trump Jr.’s May 2026 wedding celebrations in the Bahamas and had paid hundreds of thousands of dollars toward it. But Kremlev wasn’t alone on his trip to Mongolia. Accompanying him was Arthur Martirosov, a Russian investment executive whose career spans more than a decade in state-backed investment funds with ties to sanctioned Russian businessmen and senior Kremlin officials, including Yury Trutnev, Putin’s presidential aide.

Martirosov began his career in finance after graduating from Moscow State University, worked at J.P. Morgan in London and EY in Moscow before joining the Far East Development Fund in 2016. The fund was financed through Russia’s state bank VEB and headed by Alexei Chekunkov, who later became Russia’s minister for the development of the Far East and Arctic.

Chekunkov had been personally recruited to lead the fund by Yury Trutnev, who at the time served as Russia’s deputy prime minister and Putin’s presidential representative to the Far Eastern Federal District.

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At the Far East Development Fund, Martirosov worked alongside Ruslan Sarkisov, a Russian businessman who previously held senior positions at Oleg Deripaska’s Basic Element and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), where he worked under Kirill Dmitriev between 2011 and 2013.

Chekunkov also worked closely with Dmitriev, helping establish RDIF in 2011 and serving on its management board and investment committee. In November 2020, Chekunkov became Russia’s minister for the development of the Far East and Arctic.

Source: Vedomosti

And if Dmitriev sounds familiar, it’s because he has been in the news quite a bit over the past year. Putin’s bagman and head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund (RDIF) has been working directly with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to push a deal that would force Ukraine to surrender, while being tasked with offering lucrative investment deals involving Russian energy and resources to Trump and his associates.

The Kremlin Connections

The connections to Chekunkov and Trutnev continued as Martirosov and Sarkisov moved into another state-backed investment fund in Russia’s Far East. In 2018, they joined the Far Eastern High Technology Fund, established at Trutnev’s initiative with financing from Rosnano, VEB, and Russian Venture Company. Sarkisov became its general director, while Martirosov served as investment director.

Source: Interfax

Trutnev’s connections also extend into Russian martial arts and boxing, an important link to Umar Kremlev. For more than two decades, Trutnev co-chaired the Russian Union of Martial Arts with Sergei Kiriyenko, Putin’s first deputy chief of staff. Kiriyenko is also involved in directing Russia’s influence operations targeting foreign elections, including the Doppelganger campaign and operations involving the Social Design Agency (SDA) that continue to target Europe and the U.S.

Now back to Trutnev, who, along with Kremlev, appeared on the list of expected participants at the Russian boxing championships in Chita in September 2022, although it remains unclear whether they attended together. This raises the possibility that Martirosov and Kremlev first crossed paths through Trutnev’s connections, although there is no evidence yet establishing how they came to know each other. Kremlev, meanwhile, has his own connections to Putin’s inner circle, including Alexei Rubezhnoi, the head of Putin’s Presidential Security Service, whose relationship with Kremlev was documented extensively in an investigation by Proekt.

The Money Behind Martirosov

In December 2021, Martirosov and Sarkisov joined Voskhod, a venture capital fund established by Russian billionaire Vladimir Potanin’s Interros investment group to invest in Russian technology companies. In December 2022, the United States sanctioned Potanin and Interros. In spring 2023, Interros transferred ownership of Voskhod’s management company to three executives, with Sarkisov taking 80 percent and Martirosov and Konstantin Gibalo receiving 10 percent each. In May 2023, the United States also sanctioned Voskhod Management Company and Sarkisov personally.

Source: Kommersant

But the change in ownership did not mean Potanin’s investment group was out of the picture. In a July 2023 interview with Kommersant, Sarkisov confirmed that Interros remained Voskhod’s sole investor, even after transferring ownership of the management company.

He said the restructuring had been discussed since autumn 2022 and was intended to attract new investors, although U.S. sanctions had complicated dealings with foreign investors. Voskhod was investing in Russian technology companies involved in drones, robotics, private space projects, and biotechnology, while Sarkisov was also looking at ways to raise additional money through digital financial assets and investment funds backed by bank clients.

Drones, Investment Funds, and Other Companies

Voskhod’s investments also provide another connection to Trutnev. In 2023, Voskhod invested 170 million rubles in Drone Solutions, a Russian manufacturer of unmanned aircraft systems. On April 20, 2024, Trutnev visited the company and inspected its operations, according to an official announcement from his office. At the time, Drone Solutions had developed and patented nine drone systems and was producing approximately 80 drones annually, with plans to increase production to 260. Voskhod invested another 30 million rubles in December 2024, bringing its total investment to 200 million rubles. There is no evidence that Martirosov attended Trutnev’s visit, but he held a 10 percent stake in the management company of the fund financing Drone Solutions.

Martirosov was also setting up his own investment businesses. In July 2024, he founded TKI Capital, which received a license from the Bank of Russia to manage investment funds in December of that year. Later that month, TKI Capital signed an agreement with RK-Investments, a company associated with the Roscongress Foundation, to establish a real estate investment fund worth up to 5 billion rubles. TKI Capital was named as the fund’s manager, although it is unclear how much money was ultimately raised. Martirosov also established New and Promising Technologies, which he transferred in June 2026 to a newly registered personal fund called Continuum Capital while remaining the company’s director.

Martirosov and Sarkisov also went into business together through another company, Investtech Budushchego, registered in Vladivostok in August 2024. Sarkisov, who had already been sanctioned by the United States, controlled 79.6 percent through Voskhod Direct Investments, while businessman Yuri Kharlamov owned 20 percent and Martirosov’s TKI Capital held the remaining 0.4 percent. The company operates Aurora, an investment platform that allows qualified private investors to invest in Russian technology companies. By April 2025, Anatoly Bobrakov, a former deputy minister for the development of the Far East and Arctic under Chekunkov, had become its general director.

Another American Connection and Greenland

Another one of Trump’s associates with connections to this circle is Thomas Dans, Trump’s chairman of the U.S. Arctic Research Commission, who helped organize Trump Jr.’s January 2025 visit to Greenland and has been involved in Trump’s efforts to bring the island under U.S. control. Dans has a history of business dealings in Russia and ties to Kirill Dmitriev. The two moved in the same financial circles in Russia during the 1990s, something Dans himself discussed on social media. More recently, Dans praised Dmitriev’s role in negotiations with the Trump administration, calling him “the Kremlin’s ace in the hole.” In June 2021, Dans also delivered a video address at an international Arctic conference where Chekunkov addressed participants.

Back to Mongolia

Kremlev’s relationship with Trump Jr. goes beyond their meeting in Mongolia. As ProPublica reported in September, Kremlev paid hundreds of thousands of dollars toward Trump Jr.’s wedding celebrations in the Bahamas through an IBA-affiliated company in Dubai. Trump Jr. and his wife acknowledged that Kremlev hosted two nights of celebrations and described him as a personal friend.

On August 27, Kremlev left an International Boxing Association event in Kazakhstan and flew by chartered aircraft to Mongolia, where Trump Jr. was staying at a remote hunting camp. Three days later, Kremlev posted videos on Telegram confirming that Martirosov had accompanied him.

Martirosov’s presence at the hunting camp raises serious questions. Who introduced Martirosov to Kremlev? Was it Yury Trutnev, Putin’s presidential aide, under whose oversight Martirosov spent years working in Russia’s Far East? How long have Martirosov and Kremlev known each other? Why was Martirosov invited to the hunting camp, and what role, if any, did he play in arranging the meeting with Trump Jr.? Were any oil or resource deals discussed during the trip? And will Congress investigate why so many people surrounding Trump have ties to Putin’s sanctioned wallet, Kirill Dmitriev, and other senior Kremlin officials?

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