IBA Sport + Business Forum in Istanbul, Umar Kremlev welcomes Donald Trump Jr of The Trump Organization

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Yesterday, ProPublica published an excellent in-depth investigation revealing that Umar Kremlev, a Russian businessman close to Putin who runs the International Boxing Association, spent hundreds of thousands of dollars helping pay for Donald Trump Jr.’s intimate wedding in the Bahamas earlier this year. Kremlev attended the wedding alongside a group of Russians whose presence reportedly left some of the 50 guests wondering who they were.

This is why it is extremely important to understand who Kremlev is and the network that surrounds him. Kremlev is not just some wealthy Russian boxing official close to Putin who became friends with Don Jr. His rise runs through Putin’s security apparatus.

Long before Kremlev was posing with Putin and running international boxing, he was Umar Lutfulloyev, an unknown figure from Serpukhov, a city in Moscow Oblast. He had a criminal record for extortion and battery, and ties to the local mafia.

From there, he ended up joining the Night Wolves, the Kremlin’s notorious biker gang led by Alexander Zaldostanov, better known as “the Surgeon.” Zaldostanov would eventually introduce Kremlev to one of the men Putin trusts with his life.

It is extremely important to understand that the Night Wolves are not simply a bunch of Putin-loving bikers. For decades, they have operated as a Kremlin proxy, doing work for the Russian state and security services while giving Moscow plausible deniability.

During Russia’s 2014 invasion and seizure of Crimea, Night Wolves members gathered intelligence, organized Russian militias, seized Ukrainian facilities and worked alongside Russian operatives on the ground. The Night Wolves have also operated across Europe and the Balkans, building pro-Russian and nationalist networks, pushing Russian propaganda and working with people recruiting fighters for Russia’s genocidal war in Ukraine.

Poland repeatedly barred the Night Wolves from entering the country over security concerns during their so-called patriotic motorcycle tours across Europe. And in the Balkans, people linked to the Serbian Night Wolves were implicated in the GRU-orchestrated 2016 coup plot in Montenegro. The plot included plans to storm parliament, assassinate Prime Minister Milo Đukanović and install a pro-Russian government to stop Montenegro from joining NATO.

This matters to Kremlev’s story because a 2024 Proekt investigation found that Night Wolves leader Zaldostanov introduced him to Alexei Rubezhnoi, the man who heads Putin’s Presidential Security Service inside the FSO.

And Rubezhnoi is far more powerful than the title might suggest. This is not just the Russian equivalent of the head of the Secret Service in the U.S. The men responsible for Putin’s personal security have become some of the most powerful people in Russia. Former Putin bodyguards have gone on to become governors, ministers, presidential aides and heads of some of Russia’s most powerful security institutions.

According to Proekt, Kremlev and Rubezhnoi became extremely close, boxing together, celebrating holidays together and socializing with their families. In 2016, Rubezhnoi took over the supervisory board of the Russian Boxing Federation, voting was eliminated and Kremlev, who was barely known in Russian boxing at the time, was suddenly running it. Four years later, he was put in charge of the International Boxing Association. By then, Kremlev’s interests had expanded beyond boxing into betting, state lotteries and other businesses that benefited from state decisions.

This is what gets lost when Kremlev is described as a Russian oligarch. His story did not begin with enormous wealth buying him access to Putin’s circle. He gained access to powerful people inside Putin’s security apparatus first, and his wealth and business interests came from those relationships.

Kremlev’s family is also connected to the kidnapping and indoctrination of Ukrainian children. His wife, Anastasia Leshchinskaya, has a twin sister, Ekaterina, who runs Healthy Fatherland, a Russian organization sanctioned by Ukraine for its involvement in stealing children from occupied Ukraine and putting them through Russian indoctrination to erase their Ukrainian heritage. More than 20,000 Ukrainian children have been identified as stolen by Russia, but the true number remains unknown.

Back to the ProPublica investigation. Another Russian who attended Don Jr.’s tiny wedding with Kremlev is Alexander Lagutin. Lagutin spent four years as deputy CEO of GK EKS. The company’s owner, Alexei Vlasov, reportedly served in the GRU from 2011 to 2016 and was registered at the address of a GRU connected facility in Moscow. Lagutin also worked for Promtekhnologiya, the manufacturer of ORSIS rifles with ties to the family of longtime Putin crony Dmitry Rogozin, who served as deputy prime minister overseeing Russia’s defense industry.

In 2024, Lagutin went to work for Kremlev, becoming CEO of UNK Holding and taking a position at Rolf, the giant Russian car dealership seized by Putin’s regime before ending up under Kremlev-linked ownership. And Rubezhnoi appears here again. Putin’s security chief and Kremlev’s longtime friend reportedly helped lobby for Rolf to be nationalized.

Of course, Russians moving through Trump’s world is nothing new. Anyone who has spent any time digging into Trump’s decades-long history with Russia knows that none of this started when he became president in 2017. His ties go back to the Soviet days, when Czechoslovak intelligence (StB) was monitoring Trump and his family. In 1987, he traveled to Moscow and Leningrad after an invitation from Soviet Ambassador Yuri Dubinin. The trip was arranged by Intourist, the Soviet state travel agency under the KGB. Over the years, Trump repeatedly pursued deals in Russia, while large amounts of Russian money flowed into Trump properties from the Russian mafia and figures linked to the Kremlin.

Don Jr. and Ivanka also made repeated trips to Russia on behalf of the Trump Organization. During a 2006 trip to Moscow with Felix Sater, Ivanka reportedly ended up sitting and spinning in Putin’s chair inside the Kremlin. Two years later, Don Jr. famously said the company was seeing “a lot of money pouring in from Russia.” Don Jr. later testified about traveling to Moscow with Sater while looking at potential Trump properties there.

And during the 2016 presidential campaign, the Trump Organization was pursuing Trump Tower Moscow through Sater and Michael Cohen. In a November 2015 email to Cohen, Sater bragged that the Moscow project could help Trump politically: “Our boy can become president of the USA and we can engineer it.” He added that he would get “all of Putin’s team to buy in on this.”

This is why it is so important to understand who these people are and the networks around them. Kremlev and the other Russians at Don Jr.’s wedding did not appear out of nowhere. They are the latest names in Trump’s decades long history with Russia and people close to the Kremlin.

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