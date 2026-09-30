Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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Ric Woodward's avatar
Ric Woodward
Sep 30

Their intensification of fear is likely because the window of Trumportunity may be closing. Also, maximal chaos going into our elections only adds to the coming high chaos environment Trump is deploying as well. The evidence is all there to unmask Trump as traitor.

If this doesn’t happen in time, his odds of burying our democracy are pretty good.

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Pascal Bronstein's avatar
Pascal Bronstein
Sep 30

Poland 1939 😎

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