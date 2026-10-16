Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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Steven Erick's avatar
Steven Erick
Oct 16

Why is he doing this? Because he has to sweeten the pot to the point where Russia will interfere with the Mid Terms. I'll take bets on this one!

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Helen Nowlin's avatar
Helen Nowlin
Oct 16

Russia, Russia Russia - was and is true.

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