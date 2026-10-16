Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska on Aug. 15, 2025. Andrew Harnik––Getty Images

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Trump’s ties to Russia go back many, many decades, and his willingness to side with Russia is hardly new. But something has changed over the past week, and the speed at which Trump is pursuing measures to help Russia raises some serious questions. Since last Friday, he has announced a diesel agreement with Putin, eased restrictions on Russian fuel, demanded that Ukraine replace President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and pressured Kyiv to stop attacking Russian oil refineries. His shady negotiators have proposed unfreezing Russian assets held in Europe, his regime is considering easing sanctions on Russia’s shadow fleet, and Reuters reported that the order restricting Ukraine’s Starshield satellite communications came from inside the White House.

This comes as Russia has increased its deadly missile attacks on Ukrainian cities, knowing that Ukraine has practically run out of Patriot interceptors. Ukrainians continue to be killed in their homes and buried under rubble, while Russia has ramped up attacks to destroy the energy infrastructure to leave Ukrainians without electricity, heat, and water as another brutally cold winter approaches. And Russia’s escalating aggression against NATO is now turning deadly, with commercial ships recently struck near Romania and Bulgaria, sailors killed or missing, and a tanker attacked inside Romania’s territorial waters, which is NATO territory.

So I wanted to lay out everything that Trump has done or proposed for Russia over the past week because seeing it all together paints a pretty damning picture. With the midterm elections only weeks away, I have serious questions about why Trump is suddenly in such a hurry to pursue measures to help finance Russia’s genocidal war while making it harder for Ukraine to defend itself.

So let's look at everything that's happened since last Friday…

October 9 — Trump announced a diesel agreement with Putin and eased restrictions on Russian fuel.

After a phone call with Putin, Trump announced an agreement involving millions of tons of Russian diesel, while the Treasury Department issued a temporary authorization that eased restrictions on Russian fuel sales. Trump claims the move will reduce energy prices, but according to experts, the entire deal amounts to just ten days of U.S. diesel demand. The U.S. is already a net diesel exporter and does not need bloody Russian fuel, but the deal will provide Moscow with additional revenue to fund its war.

October 10 — Trump demanded that Ukraine replace Zelenskyy and stop attacking Russian refineries.

The following day, after Zelenskyy criticized the diesel agreement, Trump demanded that Ukraine replace him with someone willing to reach an “agreement” with Russia. He also demanded that Ukraine stop attacking Russian oil refineries, which Kyiv has been targeting to disrupt fuel production and cut off money that Moscow needs for its invasion.

Of course, we don’t hear Trump demand that Russia stop murdering Ukrainians and get out of Ukraine. Trump has also never demanded that Putin be replaced, despite ruling Russia for more than 25 years, jailing his political opponents, and having a long history of assassinating opposition and critics.

October 12–13 — Ukraine reports losing advance warnings of Russian missile attacks.

As Trump called for Zelenskyy to be replaced, he also threatened to cut off intelligence sharing with Ukraine. On October 13, Zelenskyy revealed that Ukraine was no longer receiving some of the advance warnings that helped its military prepare for incoming Russian ballistic missiles, even as Moscow was increasing its strikes on Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure.

Trump insisted that intelligence sharing was continuing, but the reality on the ground said otherwise. During Russia’s ballistic missile attacks, residents heard explosions before the air-raid sirens sounded, leaving them with practically no time to reach bomb shelters. 6 people were killed, and 600,000 were left without power in Kyiv.

October 14 — Ukraine’s Starshield access was restricted, with the order later traced to the White House.

And as Ukraine was under a missile attack on October 14, reports started coming out of Ukraine at approximately 1:30 a.m. EDT that its access to SpaceX’s Starshield satellite system had been restricted, with connection speeds reportedly reduced so severely that they interfered with military communications and drone operations. Ukrainian forces reportedly had to cancel several operations because of the throttling.

Reuters later reported that the order to slow Starshield came from inside the White House and was passed to the Pentagon.

October 14 — Financial Times revealed an earlier U.S. proposal to unfreeze Russian assets.

Meanwhile, on October 14, the Financial Times reported that Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner proposed unfreezing some of Russia’s sovereign assets. This was floated during meetings in Miami last week with officials from Ukraine and several European countries. They suggested several ways of releasing the money, including transferring it into an account overseen by the U.S. And let’s be clear, the goal would be to transfer these funds to Russia.

European officials rejected the proposal, with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz making clear that the money would remain frozen and that Europe would decide what happens to it. Around €260 billion in Russian state assets remain frozen, most of them in Europe, and Putin has repeatedly demanded their return.

October 15–16 — Trump officials are considering easing sanctions on Russia’s shadow fleet.

As if Trump hadn’t already handed Russia enough gifts over the past week, he apparently isn’t finished. Reuters reported that Trump officials are considering easing sanctions on oil tankers linked to Russia and Iran, allowing some of these vessels to be sold to commercial operators. Russia has spent years using its shadow fleet to evade Western sanctions and keep selling oil to finance its war machine, and easing restrictions on these tankers would only make that easier.

Why the Sudden Rush?

So over the past week, Trump has gone beyond his usual threats and rhetoric and has actually taken steps to help Russia mass murder Ukrainians, while also looking for ways to free up more money for Moscow to fund its genocidal invasion.

Why is Trump suddenly in such a hurry to get so much done for Putin? What has changed in the past few weeks? Why is he going out of his way to ease financial pressure on Russia while threatening Ukraine and restricting its ability to defend itself?

With the midterm elections only weeks away, I have even more questions. Has Moscow offered Trump something in return? Have there been conversations or agreements we don’t know about? Is Russia preparing more election attacks, and could any of this be connected?

I figured I would put everything together so people can see what Trump has done in just one week and draw their own conclusions.

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Ukraine’s Military Starlink Access Restricted as Trump Moves to Help Russia Olga Lautman · Oct 14 It is rare to see a country switch sides so dramatically during a war, but here we are, watching Trump abandon Ukraine as it fights for its survival and instead assist Russia. And as Russia continues bombing Ukrainian cities, homes, and hospitals, killing civilians, Ukrainian officials say they went two nights in a row without the advance warnings they normally receive from the United States before Russian ballistic missile attacks. During the latest wave of Russian attacks, six people were killed and approximately 600,000 Ukrainians were left without electricity. Read full story

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