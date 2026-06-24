Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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Diana Fenton's avatar
Diana Fenton
15hEdited

Slava Ukraine!

President Zelensky should respond as promised. If Belarus wants to push Ukraine with Russian military forces. It should be treated as part of the Russian war against Ukraine and be treated with full force until they comply with removing all military equipment away from the border since this area has been used to launch drones to attack Ukrainian civilians. Lukashenko is not very intelligent and is not well liked by citizens of Belarus. Doing something that could pull them into the war might end his career. Ukraine should respond quickly and strongly to send the message DONT FUCK WITH US !!

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Jarvis Wellesley's avatar
Jarvis Wellesley
15h

Thank you for this report, excellent as always, on an aspect of Ukraine's war for survival which will not make it into the mainstream press. Belarusse does not have a military, as such, and Russia's armies are being destroyed in Ukraine, so much of this is sabre rattling by Putin. However, those electronic aids for Russian attacks are a threat which Ukraine can not and will not ignore,so let's hope Lukashenko has the spine to defy Putin and dismantle or otherwise disable them, and save himself from a humiliating drone attack on them. Don't doubt that ukraine knows the location of every one of them. Lukashenko's days are numbered, as are Putin's, but until then, both can cause suffering.

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