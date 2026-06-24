Vladimir Putin talks to Belarus’ President Alexander Lukashenko during the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council of the Eurasian Economic Union in Astana on May 29, 2026. The Russian president is on a state visit to Kazakhstan. Photo by Alexander KAZAKOV / POOL / AFP

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As Ukraine continues raising the costs of Russia’s occupation in Crimea and other occupied territories, and expanding its ability to strike strategic targets deep inside Russia, several things are happening on the Belarus front that deserve far more attention than they are receiving.

Over the weekend, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy gave Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko a one-week ultimatum to remove Russian relay stations located on Belarusian territory that Kyiv says are being used to support attacks against Ukrainian civilians. If Belarus refuses, Zelenskyy warned, Ukraine will deal with the problem itself.

The warning clearly got Moscow's attention. Shortly afterward, the Kremlin announced that Putin and Lukashenko would discuss Zelenskyy's ultimatum during an upcoming meeting, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accusing Ukraine of “violating” Belarusian sovereignty. The irony was difficult to miss, coming from a regime that has spent a decade eroding Belarus's sovereignty while pressuring Minsk into deeper military integration.

Then yesterday, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Kremlin has again been pressuring Alexander Lukashenko, since the beginning of this year, to allow broader use of Belarusian territory for military operations against Ukraine and to carry out operations against NATO countries. According to U.S. and European officials cited in the report, Moscow is looking for additional ways to launch drone attacks, increase pressure along Ukraine’s northern border, force Kyiv to divert resources away from the front line, and potentially use Belarusian territory to test NATO responses.

Those concerns only intensified today after the Belarusian Ministry of Defense announced mobilization-related exercises in the Grodno region, where military authorities are updating records, reviewing reservists, and verifying the status of approximately 2,000 military-age citizens. While Minsk insists the exercises are routine, Ukraine clearly does not view them that way.

As a result, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha urged the international community to remain vigilant, warning that Belarus is increasing military activity near both Ukrainian and NATO borders. He described the exercises as a form of intimidation and political pressure that aligns directly with Kremlin interests.

Adding further to those concerns, Belarus’s democratic opposition recently delivered a 30-page report to Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry outlining what it described as multiple indicators that Lukashenko’s regime may be preparing for deeper involvement in Russia’s genocidal war. The report points to the abandonment of Belarus’s constitutional neutrality, the expansion of military forces, rapidly increasing defense spending, the growth of mobilization reserves, deeper integration with Russia’s military-industrial complex, and ongoing military exercises designed to test readiness and mobilization systems.

To be clear, none of this means Belarusian troops are about to cross the border tomorrow. But it does suggest that something is happening, and Ukraine is clearly taking it seriously.

For years, many have debated whether Belarus would enter the war, but that was the wrong question all along.

Belarus entered the war the moment its territory was used as the launchpad for Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. Russian forces crossed into Ukraine from Belarus, Russian missiles and drones have repeatedly been launched from Belarusian territory, and Russian troops, military infrastructure, and tactical nuclear weapons remain there. And according to Ukrainian officials, Russian relay stations operating inside Belarus are now also being used to facilitate attacks against Ukrainian civilians.

The more relevant question today is not whether Belarus is involved, because it is, but how much further Putin intends to push his proxy as Ukraine continues raising the costs of Russia’s invasion.

None of this emerged overnight. Russia has spent more than a decade tightening its grip on Belarus through military integration, economic dependence, political influence, intelligence cooperation, and the so-called Union State framework. Following the mass protests of 2020, Lukashenko became even more dependent on Moscow for his political survival as the Kremlin, including the FSB, helped prop up his regime and prevent his downfall. Since then, Belarus has moved even deeper into Russia's orbit, accelerating a slow annexation.

And all of this is unfolding at a particularly interesting moment for the Kremlin.

While Russia continues its genocidal war against Ukraine, Ukraine is increasing the costs of that aggression. Russia’s logistics networks are under growing pressure as fuel infrastructure, military facilities, bridges, ferries, railways, and supply corridors have come under repeated attack. At the same time, Ukrainian forces are striking military-industrial facilities, oil infrastructure, and other strategic targets deep inside Russia, demonstrating an ability to reach thousands of kilometers beyond the front lines.

With Ukraine exposing the vulnerabilities behind the Kremlin's carefully constructed facade of “power,” it is not difficult to understand why Moscow may be looking for ways to create pressure elsewhere.

What makes this even more concerning is that Ukraine has been confronting far more than Russia.

Iran supplied the Shahed drones, engines, components, technology, and IRGC training that helped Russia build the drone terror campaign unleashed against Ukrainian cities daily. North Korea supplied artillery shells, missiles, and tens of thousands of its troops to fight in Ukraine. China continues to provide the economic lifelines, dual-use technology, industrial components, and financial support that help keep Russia’s war machine running. And Belarus has provided its territory, military infrastructure, logistics support, and a platform from which Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

For years, Western governments obsessed over "escalation management," treating almost every meaningful form of support for Ukraine as a potential trigger for some catastrophic response from Moscow. Meanwhile, Russia assembled an authoritarian coalition supporting its war effort while Ukraine was repeatedly told to limit its own responses out of fear of imaginary red lines.

And in recent months, it has become increasingly clear that this Axis of Evil is not confined to Ukraine. As Trump launched his war against Iran, Russia and China rushed to provide military, intelligence, and other forms of support to assist Tehran in targeting U.S. troops and assets in the Middle East.

Ukraine is once again sounding the alarm. And as if Ukrainians did not already have enough on their plate fighting Russia’s genocidal invasion while confronting a coordinated Axis of Evil, they are now being forced to devote additional attention and resources to these new developments unfolding in Belarus.

Hopefully, it is nothing. But as Ukraine continues raising the costs of Russia's war and turning the tables on Moscow, the possibility that Putin is once again looking toward Belarus should not be dismissed.

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