Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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EUWDTB's avatar
EUWDTB
Apr 3, 2025

Incredible... this is a pretty explosive article. And on top of it all, indeed, no Substack that I'm following mentioned the utterly SHOCKING fact that Russia is NOT part of the countries sanctioned (for what??!!) with additional, massive tariffs.

THANK YOU Olga!!

We vitally need real, high-quality reporting in times like these.

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Laurie
Apr 3, 2025

Incredible but not surprising, honestly. I’ll be writing you my Senator about this. I don’t understand why this isn’t being discussed and called out. I’ve heard endless expressions of outrage about these tariffs but only Olga points out that Russia isn’t facing any tariffs and no one anywhere is discussing this sanctioned Russian being invited to the WH!

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