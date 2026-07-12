Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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kdsherpa's avatar
kdsherpa
2d

WOW!!! A waterfall of information! I am so appreciative of your work.

(Guess you're not reporting on the speculation that Russia had lindsey g. poisoned while he was in Kiev, a day before his death. It's not believable, but people are having fun posting about it.)

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William Farrar's avatar
William Farrar
2d

It looks like Hegseth is a Russian asset, pissed because he got cashiered and was not selected for 0-5, Lt Col

The Sound around Guadacanal is known as Iron bottom bay, because of all of the allied ships that were sunk there.

The Savo Sound (Iron bottom bay) is deeper than the Azov sea

The Sea of Azov has an average depth of just 7 meters (23 feet), making it the shallowest sea in the world. Its maximum depth is only about 14 meters (46 feet), with large areas in the bays and the northern gulf dropping to 1 meter (3 feet) or less.

Sink enough ships at the right location and the Azov sea becomes impassable, for Russia's ghost fleet or any war vessel.

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