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Authoritarianism 101: How It Happens — And How We Fight Back with Zev and Olga Session #2

Google Meet: June 17, 2025 @8:00 PM EST

Join Zev Shalev and me for a relaxed, interactive session breaking down the basics of authoritarian rule—how it works, how it spreads, and what we can do to fight back. This is the 2nd in a summer series of Google Meet conversations for our paid subscribers. Bring your questions and insights.

Paid subscribers to either Zev’s or my newsletter are invited.

Registration Link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1Ize2tO9wo7BCGqa0AGeK82sK_6DFVny5TRM4SQiRAD8/edit

📰 Top Stories You May Have Missed This Week

Leaked Letter: Noem Sought Military Arrests, Drones for LA Protests

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem urged Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to let the military arrest protesters, deploy drones, and deliver munitions to Los Angeles. The letter, sent before Marines were deployed, suggested protesters were aiding “foreign terrorist organizations.” Legal experts warned it was a clear move toward invoking the Insurrection Act.

Noem’s framing blurs the line between protest and terrorism, laying the groundwork for mass repression under the guise of national security. A classic tactic used in Russia.

Source: San Francisco Chronicle

CBP Confirms Use of Predator Drones Over Los Angeles Protests

Customs and Border Protection admitted it is flying Predator drones above Los Angeles to support ICE during ongoing immigration raids and protests. The confirmation came after flight data and air traffic recordings uncovered the unmarked drone activity by DHS over the weekend.

Deploying military-grade surveillance drones on U.S. soil to monitor protests marks a dangerous escalation in government surveillance, blurring the line between civil law enforcement and domestic spying.

Source: 404 Media

Rep. LaMonica McIver indicted on federal charges over clash with law enforcement at ICE facility in New Jersey

Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-N.J.) was indicted on three federal charges for allegedly “interfering” with ICE agents during a protest and oversight visit to a Newark detention center. The DOJ claims she “assaulted” officers while trying to protect Newark Mayor Ras Baraka during his arrest.

Challenge Trump’s agenda, and you become a target. Congressional oversight is now treated as a crime.

Source: NBC News

Trump DOJ Fires More Officials Who Investigated Him

The Justice Department fired two more staffers tied to investigations into Trump’s classified documents case and his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. This brings the total number of firings of Jack Smith team members to 17 since Trump returned to power.

Attorney General Pam Bondi is executing a loyalty purge—erasing accountability and continuing to reshape the DOJ into a tool for Trump’s revenge agenda.

Source: Reuters

Bragg Soldiers Who Cheered Trump's Political Attacks While in Uniform Were Checked for Allegiance, Appearance

During an insane speech at Fort Bragg, Trump attacked political opponents while soldiers, handpicked for their political views and appearance, cheered in uniform, violating long-standing military rules of nonpartisanship. Internal messages show soldiers were selected based on allegiance, with orders excluding "fat soldiers" and discouraging those critical of Trump. Campaign merchandise was also sold on base, further breaching military neutrality.

Trump turned Fort Bragg into a loyalty theater. Like in Russia, everything is carefully orchestrated to project support and strength.

Source: Military.com

‘Unacceptable’: Police Target Journalists Covering LA Protests

Journalists reporting on protests in Los Angeles against Trump’s immigration crackdown say they’ve been assaulted and detained by law enforcement. Incidents include rubber bullet injuries, pepper ball fire, and unlawful detentions—even while live on air. At least 27 attacks on journalists have been recorded since June 6th.

When journalists are targeted for doing their jobs, it’s a warning that press freedom is collapsing.

Source: The Guardian

White House and DHS Amplify White Nationalist Propaganda Poster

The White House and Department of Homeland Security shared an image urging Americans to report “foreign invaders” via an ICE tip line—a graphic originally created by a white nationalist user who praises Hitler and uses slurs online. The user celebrated the repost, saying, “Our efforts are coming out of the White House!”

The Trump regime is openly disseminating white supremacist propaganda and normalizing extremist ideology under the guise of immigration enforcement.

Source: Mother Jones

New Russian Ambassador Meets Trump as Rubio Sends Russia Day Greeting

Russia’s new ambassador to the U.S., Alexander Darchiev, presented his credentials to Trump and pledged to restore ties with Washington, praising Trump’s “constructive” approach over Biden’s. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a celebratory Russia Day greeting: “On behalf of the American people,” the U.S. supports the Russian people’s “aspirations for a brighter future,” and reaffirmed the United States’ desire for “constructive engagement” with Russia.

Showing fealty to Moscow while it wages genocide in Ukraine is betrayal and shows how far the Republican Party has fallen.

Source: RIA Novosti, State Department

How MAGA Took Over America’s 250th Birthday

Trump’s America250 military parade—marking the U.S. Army’s 250th and Trump’s birthday—was organized by veterans of the January 6 organizers, MAGA insiders, and crypto backers. Sponsors include Palantir (now under contract to help Trump surveil Americans), Coinbase, UFC, and Tron—owned by Justin Sun, a major Trump donor and investor whose SEC investigation was dropped. The celebration of America’s army was rebranded as a Trump propaganda spectacle with tanks and campaign-style promotion.

A national milestone was hijacked to glorify Trump and project authoritarian power— reminiscent of Moscow or Pyongyang

Source: Mother Jones

👊🏼 Resistance Spotlight

Nationwide “No Kings” Rallies

This map showcases the over 2,000 "No Kings" protests organized for Saturday, as of Friday. (No Kings)

Some of my favorite signs and rally pics …

🎙️ Substack Live Events

Don’t forget to tune into Trump Tyranny Tracker LIVE with Zev Shalev—Monday through Friday at 2:00 PM EST.