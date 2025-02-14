Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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Angie's avatar
Angie
Feb 14, 2025

Europe HAS to step up and treat us like the enemy we are. I didn’t vote for this fascism, but I’m sure willing to take it on the chin if Europe does what it needs to do. Boycott and sanction us into poverty … if it saves the nation. I consider it tough love. And I consider it my patriotic duty to support our European friends. We so desperately need them to stay strong and to stay on the correct side.

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Linda Weide's avatar
Linda Weide
Feb 14, 2025Edited

While I have not been watching the Munich Security Conference, friends have been updating me who are watching it, so I heard about Vance's speech and Pistorius'. I am here in Germany so of course I have been preparing for this US switch to alignment with Russia against Europe. It is frustrating to me that so many Germans are pro Russia, some since the 60s when they embraced being left although they lived in the west and the DDR and Soviet Union were romanticized. Then, I have a Ukrainian friend who felt herself to be Russian due to a childhood where Russian language was used in schools. She even did simultaneous translating for Gorbachev when he was in Chicago. That is the effect of Russian colonization of other countries.

Now we see that Project 2025 is coming alive, although it lists Russia and China as enemies, clearly that is not how Trump feels. He is not doing foreign policy as a Christian Nationalist, but as an autocrat.

Wondering where this will lead for the US, where most of my family is, including my ailing, aged mother. I cannot hear another European politician say how they must have the US in order to do anything. I would send roses to the first European politician who says, we can do this on our own. Protecting Ukraine is protecting us. Neither Scholz or Merz is the kind of leader that can stand up to Trump and lead Europe. Who that person is, is not on the table to lead.

In the US AOC should be leading the Democratic party. She gets it, in ways that the leadership does not. She gets how to stand up to Bully White boys. So does Jasmine Crockett. Let them lead please. We might salvage something.

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